[DOWNLOAD PDF]✔ Modern Masonry: Brick, Block, Stone

A practical guide aimed at those who are new to the craft of bricklaying, and those who are improving their skills. This guide provides an overview of the materials, processes, craft skills, and related subjects to enable the reader to construct their own simple brickwork projects and undertake brickwork-related maintenance projects around the home. It discusses materials, foundations, setting-out, bricklaying, boundary walls, decorative brickwork, and maintenance, identifying common brickwork defects and how to rectify those defects.