Laporan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II Awal tentang Spektrometer

SPECTROMETER Nama : LYDIA NURKUMALAWATI NIM : 1306619018 Prodi : FISIKA Nama Percobaan : SPECTROMETER Tanggal Percobaan : ...
A. TUJUAN 1. Menentukan sudut puncak prisma. 2. Menjelaskan bagaimana menentukan indeks bias sebuah prisma. 3. Menentukan ...
Meja Spectrometer Meja spectrometer mempunyai sumbu rotasi berimpit dengan sumbu rotasi teleskop. Meja ini dapat diatur po...
Dispersi Cahaya Dispersi cahaya adalah penguraian cahaya polikromatik atau cahaya putih yang dapat terurai menjadi cahaya ...
Indeks bias suatu prisma. [5]Secara matematis indeks bias (n) prisma adalah: 𝑛 = sin 1 2 (𝛼+𝛿 𝑚) sin 1 2 𝛼 Dengan sebagai ...
gelombang dan memungkinkan kita melihat warna. Tiga jenis kerucut dipengaruhi oleh cahaya bagian merah, hijau, dan biru da...
Pengukuran sudut deviasi minimum 1. Meluruskan okuler teleskop dengan celah kolimator sampai cahayanya terlihat jelas, dan...
f. Memperpanjang garis tersebut agar berpotongan dengan perpanjangan garis yang dari jarum 1 dan jarum 2. Lalu mengukur su...
3. Jelaskan apa perbedaan pemakaian dua rumus berikut: - Rumus pertama Dm = (n-1) β - Rumus kedua n sin½ β = sin ½ (Dm + β...
  1. 1. SPECTROMETER Nama : LYDIA NURKUMALAWATI NIM : 1306619018 Prodi : FISIKA Nama Percobaan : SPECTROMETER Tanggal Percobaan : 21 MEI 2020 Tanggal Pengumpulan : 19 MEI 2020 Nama Dosen : Dr. Firmanul Catur Wibowo, M.Pd Pre-Test Laporan Awal Laporan Akhir LABORATORIUM FISIKA DASAR FAKULTAS MATEMATIKA DAN ILMU PENGETAHUAN ALAM UNIVERSITAS NEGERI JAKARTA 2020
  2. 2. A. TUJUAN 1. Menentukan sudut puncak prisma. 2. Menjelaskan bagaimana menentukan indeks bias sebuah prisma. 3. Menentukan indeks bias prisma dengan metode deviasi minimum. 4. Memahami prinsip kerja spectrometer dan terampil menggunakannya. 5. Untuk mengetahui spectrum warna pada cahaya dari gelombang-gelombang yang ada. B. ALAT DAN BAHAN 1. Spectrometer prisma. 2. Sumber cahaya monokromatis, misalnya lampu natrium. C. TEORI DASAR Spectrometer merupakan alat yang dipakai untuk mengukur sudut simpangan (deviasi) suatu berkas cahaya akibat adanya pemantulan, pembiasan, interferensi, difraksi dan hamburan. Alat tersebut mempunyai 4 komponen utama yaitu : Kolimator Kolimator pada dasarnya merupakan tabung yang dilengkapi dengan sebuah lensa akromatis pada salah satu ujung yang menghadap prisma dan sebuah celah yang dapat diatur lebarnya. Celah tersebut digunakan untuk memperoleh berkas cahaya sejajar yang mempunyai sudut simpangan sama untuk tiap sinar. Kedudukan celah dapat diatur dengan tombol pada kolimator. Kolimator ini diletakkan pada tiang statis ke dasar spectrometer. Teleskop Komponen ini terdiri dari lensa obyektif yang menghadap ke meja spectrometer dan sebuah okuler yang posisinya terhadap lensa obyektif dapat diatur. Okuler sendiri terdiri dari dua lensa (lensa mata dan lensa medan) yang posisinya dapat diatur satu sama lain. Sebagai rujukan, untuk menentukan posisi bayangan celah dengan tepat digunakan benang silang dipasang pada bidang tegak lurus pada sumber cahaya antara lensa mata dan lensa medan dalam okuler. Teleskop ini diletakkan pada tangkai yang dapat diputar terhadap sumbu spectrometer. Jika dasar spectrometer horizontal, maka sumbu spectrometer vertikal dan teleskop berputar di bidang horizontal dengan sumbunya terus menuju ke pusat rotasi yang terletak pada garis sumbu. Sedangkan posisi teleskop terhadap kolimator atau posisi rujukan lainnya dapat dibaca pada kedua nonius yang berlawanan posisinya dan ikut berputar dengan teleskop. Prisma Prisma merupakan bagian terpenting dari spectrometer diletakkan pada meja spectrometer.
  3. 3. Meja Spectrometer Meja spectrometer mempunyai sumbu rotasi berimpit dengan sumbu rotasi teleskop. Meja ini dapat diatur posisinya dengan cara menaikkan atau menurunkan atau dapat diputar dengan melonggarkan sekrupnya kemudian menguatkannya. Pengaturan ini dapat pula digunakan untuk mengatur tegaknya bidang pemantul. Dengan mengukur deviasi minimum yang terjadi untuk suatu cahaya monokromatis tertentu yang digunakan, indeks bias prisma dapat ditentukan berdasarkan formula berikut: (1) dimana n adalah indeks bias prisma, Dm adalah deviasi minimum dan β adalah sudut puncak prisma.[1] TEORI TAMBAHAN. Spektrometer. Spektrometer adalah sebuah alat yang digunakan untuk mengamati spektrum cahaya yang terurai setelah melewati suatu medium sehingga membentuk suatu spektrum dengan menggunakan kisi difraksi atau prisma untuk memisahkan panjang gelombang cahaya yang berbeda. Spektrometer terdiri dari lima bagian utama yaitu, celah masuk, kolimator, pendispersi, lensa, detektor. Terdapat dua jenis spektrometer dari segi pendispersian, yaitu dengan prisma dan kisi. Pada spektrometer berbasis prisma, prisma memiliki keuntungan menghasilkan satu spektrum cahaya yang jelas (terang), tapi nilainya tidak linear. Dispersi akan berkurang secara signifikan di daerah panjang gelombang merah, dan analisis spektral diperlukan tiga referensi (pengukuran ulang) tambahan untuk dikalibrasi. Sedangkan pada kisi mempunyai kemampuan untuk memberikan resolusi yang sangat baik, tapi grating juga akan mendispersikan spektrum visibel. Prinsip kerja dari spektrometer adalah dispersi cahaya dimana kondisi saat sebuah cahaya putih terurai menjadi spektrum warna. Untuk memunculkan dispersi cahaya ini biasanya digunakan cermin prisma. Cahaya yang melalui cermin prisma akan terurai menjadi spektrum optik.[2] [1] Tim Dosen Fisika Dasar, Panduan Praktikum Fisika Dasar II (Jakarta : UNJ. 2014), hlm 30-31. [2] Soedojo, Peter, 1985. Azas-azas Ilmu Fisika Jilid II. University Gajah Mada
  4. 4. Dispersi Cahaya Dispersi cahaya adalah penguraian cahaya polikromatik atau cahaya putih yang dapat terurai menjadi cahaya yang berwarna-warni, menjadi cahaya monokromatik yaitu cahaya tunggal yang tidak bisa diuraikan lagi (merah, jingga, kuing, hijau, biru nila, ungu) lewat pembiasan atau pembelokan. Cahaya merupakan gelombang transversal yang termasuk gelombang elektromagnetik. Sifat-sifat cahaya diantaranya dapat mengalami pemantulan (refleksi), pembiasan (refraksi), pelenturan (difraksi), diserap arah getarnya (polarisasi), dan diuraikan (dispersi). Dispersi yaitu peristiwa terurainya cahaya putih menjadi cahaya yang berwarna-warni. Suatu cahaya putih terdiri atas beberapa spektrum warna yang terbagi berdasarkan panjang gelombang masing-masing. Saat suatu sinar cahaya melewati suatu medium yang transparan maka akan mengalami pembiasan akibat perbedaan indeks bias medium yang dilewatinya. Peristiwa dispersi juga terjadi apabila seberkas cahaya putih dilewatkan pada suatu prisma sehingga membentuk spektrum cahaya.Spektrum ini dapat diamati melalui spectrometer[3] Prisma. Prisma adalah zat bening yang dibatasi oleh dua bidang datar. Apabila seberkas sinar datang pada salah satu bidang prisma yang kemudian disebut sebagai bidang pembias I, akan dibiaskan mendekati garis normal. Sampai pada bidang pembias II, berkas sinar tersebut akan dibiaskan menjauhi garis normal sebab sinar datang dari zat optik kurang rapat ke zat optik lebih rapat yaitu dari udara ke kaca sebab sinar datang dari zat optik rapat ke zat optik kurang rapat yaitu dari kaca ke udara. Sehingga seberkas sinar yang melewati sebuah prisma akan mengalami pembelokan arah dari arah semula. Sudut yang dibentuk antara arah sinar datang dengan arah sinar yang meninggalkan prisma disebut sudut deviasi diberi lambang D. Besarnya sudut deviasi tergantung pada sudut datangnya sinar. Besarnya sudut deviasi sinar bergantung pada sudut datangnya cahaya ke prisma. Apabila sudut datangnya sinar diperkecil, maka sudut deviasinya pun akan semakin kecil. Sudut deviasi akan mencapai minimum (Dm) jika sudut datang cahaya ke prisma sama dengan sudut bias cahaya meninggalkan prisma atau pada saat itu berkas cahaya yang masuk ke prisma akan memotong prisma itu menjadi segitiga sama kaki, sehingga berlaku i1 = r2 = i (dengan i = sudut datang), dan i2 = r1 = r (dengan r = sudut bias)[4]. [3] Sears-Zemansky, 2001. Fisika universitas Jilid 1. Jakarta: Bina Cipta. [4] Beiser, A. 1987. Konsep Fisika Modern. Jakarta: Erlangga
  5. 5. Indeks bias suatu prisma. [5]Secara matematis indeks bias (n) prisma adalah: 𝑛 = sin 1 2 (𝛼+𝛿 𝑚) sin 1 2 𝛼 Dengan sebagai sudut pembias prisma, dan adalah sudut deviasi minimum. Sudut deviasi adalah sudut antara perpanjangan sinar datang dengan perpanjangan sinar-sinar bias pada sisi kanan prisma. Sedangkan sudut deviasi minimum sudut terkecil yang dapat dihasilkan dengan mengubah sudut datang. Deviasi minimum terjadi jika sinar melalui prisma secara simetris. berdasarkan persamaan di atas, maka untuk spektrum warna merah, kuning dan biru dapat diturunkan persamaan indeks bias bahan prisma untuk berbagai panjang gelombang yaitu: 𝑛 𝑏 = sin 1 2 (𝛼+𝛿 𝑏) sin 1 2 𝛼 Sedangkan daya dispersi bahan prisma yaitu: 𝛷 = 𝑛 𝑏−𝑛 𝑚 𝑛 𝑘−1 Spektrum warna. Spektrum kasat mata adalah bagian dari spektrum elektromagnetik yang tampak oleh manusia. Radiasi elektromagnetik dalam rentang panjang gelombang disebut cahaya. Spektrum elektromagnetik ini dipancarkan secara keseluruhan melalui atmosfer bumi. Cahaya merupakan salah satu bentuk dari gelombang elektromagnetik. Peristiwa pemecahan gelombang elektromagnetik berfrekuensi banyak atau polikromatik menjadi spektrum-spektrum frekuensi tunggal disebut sebagai dispersi. Cahaya tampak yaitu bagian spektrum gelombang elektromagnetik yang dapat ditangkap oleh Mata normal manusia mempunyai panjang gelombang antara 400 sampai 700 nm. Mata yang telah beradaptasi dengan cahaya biasanya memiliki sensitivitas maksimum di sekitar 555 nm. Untuk mata manusia hanya dapat melihat sebagian kecil dari spektrum elektromagnetik. Kita dapat menyebut bagian itu sebagai cahaya kasat mata. Beragam warna yang keluar dari spektrum cahaya kasat mata terkait dengan berbagai panjang gelombang cahaya. Mata kita memiliki sel yang disebut kerucut, yang sangat peka terhadap berbagai panjang [5] Herman dan asisten,Penuntun Praktikum Fisika dasar 2, (Makassar: Unit Laboratorium Fisika dasar jurusan Fisika FMIPA Universitas Negeri Makassar, 2015), hlm. 33-34.
  6. 6. gelombang dan memungkinkan kita melihat warna. Tiga jenis kerucut dipengaruhi oleh cahaya bagian merah, hijau, dan biru dari spektrum. Warna pencampuran seperti pink atau ungu, tidak terdapat dalam spektrum ini karena warna-warna tersebut didapatkan dengan mencampurkan beberapa panjang gelombang cahaya.[6] Tabel Warna-Warna di Dalam Spektrum Warna Panjang gelombang Ungu 380-450 nm Biru 450-495 nm Hijau 495-570 nm Kuning 570-590 nm Jingga 590-620 nm Merah 620-750 nm Pink 1000-10.000 nm D. CARA KERJA Persiapan 1. Mengarahkan teleskop untuk melihat benda yang jauh sehingga terlihat jelas. Perlu diketahui bahwa berkas sinar yang masuk teleskop dalam keadaan sejajar. 2. Meletakkan teleskop dan kolimator dalam satu garis lurus dan atur keduanya agar tegak lurus terhadap sumber cahaya. 3. Menyinari celah dengan sumber cahaya dan atur lebarnya, sehingga gambar celah terlihat dengan jelas pada teleskop. 4. Mengatur ketinggian meja prisma sehingga pengukuran dapat dilakukan dengan mudah. Pengukuran sudut puncak prisma 1. Meletakkan prisma di atas meja spectrometer sehingga sudut yang akan diukur menghadap ke arah sumber cahaya. 2. Mendekatkan celah kolimator dengan sumber cahaya. 3. Mengatur posisi prisma agar pantulan cahaya dari kolimator dapat dilihat okuler teleskop di dua tempat, yaitu pada kedudukan I dan kedudukan II. 4. Mencatat sudut pergeseran kedudukan 𝜃. Buktikan bahwa besarnya sudut puncak prisma sama dengan 𝜃. 5. Mengulangi langkah 1 – 4 beberapa kali untuk meperoleh harga rata-rata dari sudut puncak prisma. [6] Thomas J. Bruno, Paris D. N. Svoronos.CRC Handbook of Fundamental Spectroscopic Correlation Charts. CRC Press, 2005.
  7. 7. Pengukuran sudut deviasi minimum 1. Meluruskan okuler teleskop dengan celah kolimator sampai cahayanya terlihat jelas, dan catat posisinya. Ini disebut kedudukan I. 2. Meletakkan prisma di atas meja spectrometer, sehingga sinar dari celah akan jatuh pada salah satu sisi prisma (perhatikan gambar 3). 3. Memutar okuler teleskop sampai diperoleh sinar bias sembarang. 4. Memutar prisma perlahan-lahan dengan cara memutar meja spectrometer sehingga terlihat sinar bias tersebut bergeser, sambil mengamati sinar bias melalui okuler. 5. Memerhatikan pergerakan sinar bias tersebut melalui okuler sampai pada suatu saat sinar tersebut berbalik arah walaupun prisma diputar satu arah. Dengan menggeser meja spectrometer bolak-balik di daerah itu, coba temukan tempat terjadinya pembalikan arah sinar itu. Tempat itu disebut kedudukan II. 6. Sudut yang dibentuk oleh posisi akhir terhadap posisi okuler mula-mula (lurus dengan celah) adalah sudut deviasi minimum, Dm. 7. Mengulangi langkah 1 hingga 6 beberapa kali untuk memperoleh nilai rata-rata deviasi minimum. E. JAWABAN PERTANYAAN AWAL. 1. Berdasarkan referensi yang relevan, sebutkan cara lain dalam menentukan indeks bias prisma. Jelaskan dengan singkat! Jawab: Caranya sebagai berikut: a. Meletakan papan tripleks bulat diatas meja. Kemudian meletakan sehelai kertas. b. Meletakan prisma diatas kertas dan menandai dengan pensil bidang alas prisma tersebut kemudian mengangkat dan memindahkan prisma tersebut. c. Menandai titik ditengah-tengah garis kiri sisi segitiga. Lalu membuat garis tegak lurus sisi tersebut tepat dititik tersebut. Setelah itu, membuat sudut 35 dengan busur dititik sudut tersebut. d. Menancapkan dua buah jarum pentul digaris yang membuat sudut 35 terhadap garis tegak lurus. Dan meletakan kembali prisma pada posisi semula. Lalu mengamati dari sisi lainnya agar kedua jarum pentul tersebut kelihatan berimpit. Dan sementara itu menancapkan kembali jarum pentul ketiga dan keempat sehingga Nampak keempat jarum tersebut berimpit (tinggal kelihatan satu). e. Menandai dengan pensil posisi jarum ketiga dan keempat agar garisnya menyentuh sisi prisma sebelah kanan.
  8. 8. f. Memperpanjang garis tersebut agar berpotongan dengan perpanjangan garis yang dari jarum 1 dan jarum 2. Lalu mengukur sudut yang terbentuk dari dua garis tersebut. g. Mengulangi langkah 3s/d5 dengan merubah sudut datang menjadi 40,45,50.2 2. Turunkan rumus: Dm = (n-1) β yang kita gunakan dalam percobaan ini! Jawab: n = 𝐷𝑚  +1 𝜕𝑛 𝜕𝐷𝑚 = 1  𝜕𝑛 𝜕𝛽 = - 𝐷𝑚 2 n=√ ( 𝜕𝑛 𝜕𝐷𝑚 ) 2 (∆𝐷𝑚)2 + ( 𝜕𝑛 𝜕𝐷𝑚 ) 2 (∆𝛽)2 Sehingga, Dm= √( 𝜕𝐷𝑚 𝜕𝑎 ) 2 ( 2𝑎 3 ) 2 + ( 𝜕𝐷𝑚 𝜕𝛽 ) 2 (∆𝛽)2 Didapat Dm = I1 + r2 – r Karena I1 = r2, pada sudut minimum Dm = I1 + I2 -  Dm +  = 2I1 I1 = 𝐷𝑚+𝛽 2 r1 = r2 ;  = r1 + I2  = I1 + r1 r1 = 𝛽 2 Sehingga, sin 1 sin 𝑟 = 𝑛2 𝑛1 sin( 𝐷𝑚+𝛽 2 ) sin( 𝛽 2 ) = 𝑛2 𝑛1 Bila   15, maka sin Dm = Dm sin( 𝐷𝑚+𝛽 2 ) sin( 𝛽 2 ) = 𝑛2 𝑛1 Dm ( 𝑛2 𝑛1 − 1) 
  9. 9. 3. Jelaskan apa perbedaan pemakaian dua rumus berikut: - Rumus pertama Dm = (n-1) β - Rumus kedua n sin½ β = sin ½ (Dm + β) Jawab: a. Rumus tersebut dipakai pada percobaan jika prisma berada di udara. Pada saat prisma berada di udara, maka n1 = 1 dan n2 = n sehingga rumus yang dipakai adalah rumus tersebut. b. Rumus tersebut dipakai untuk mengukur indeks bias dengan mencari δmin. Secara eksperimen pada prisma yang sudut A-nya diketahui. Sudut deviasi adalah suatu sudut yang dibentuk oleh perpotongan dari perpanjangan cahaya dating dengan perpanjangan cahaya bias yang meninggalkan prisma. Deviasi akan mencapai minimum jika sudut dating cahaya ke prisma sama dengan sudut bias cahaya yang meninggalkan prisma (δmin, i = r). 4. Dalam setiap percobaan, hasil yang diperoleh tidak selalu sama dengan perhitungan numerik, artinya selalu ada kesalahan atau error. Jelaskan apa saja yang menyebabkan hal itu terjadi. Jawab: Pada praktikum biasanya terjadi kesalahan seperti pada di atas dikarenakan pengamat yang tidak hati-hati dalam melakukan praktikum, tidak teliti, atau bahkan bergantian mengamati. Jadi, bukan satu pengamat yang melakukannya sehingga data yang didapatkan kurang valid.

