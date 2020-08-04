Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono A síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono (SAOS) é um distúrbio do controle da respira...
Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono O sono é fragmentado e não atualiza. Os pacientes afetados sofrem com uma tendência ...
Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono As consequências da SAOS também incluem um risco aumentado de acidentes causados ​​p...
Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono O diagnóstico da SAOS é baseado em uma história típica e exame clínico. Sobrepeso, u...
Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono O tratamento mais importante para a SAOS é a aplicação noturna de pressão positiva c...
Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono As medidas de apoio são períodos de sono regulares e suficientemente longos, prevenç...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sindrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono

49 views

Published on

Sindrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sindrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono

  1. 1. Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono A síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono (SAOS) é um distúrbio do controle da respiração em que o colapso repetitivo das vias aéreas superiores durante o sono leva a apneias / hipopneias freqüentes com dessaturação e excitação cíclica de oxigênio.
  2. 2. Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono O sono é fragmentado e não atualiza. Os pacientes afetados sofrem com uma tendência maior a adormecer, diminuição da concentração e redução da qualidade de vida.
  3. 3. Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono As consequências da SAOS também incluem um risco aumentado de acidentes causados ​​pelo adormecimento e por doenças cardiovasculares.
  4. 4. Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono O diagnóstico da SAOS é baseado em uma história típica e exame clínico. Sobrepeso, uma circunferência grande do pescoço e uma garganta estreita são condições que podem sugerir uma SAOS. O diagnóstico é confirmado pelo exame do sono.
  5. 5. Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono O tratamento mais importante para a SAOS é a aplicação noturna de pressão positiva contínua (CPAP) por meio de uma máscara nasal ou nasal, o que geralmente leva a uma rápida melhora dos sintomas. Pacientes que não toleram a terapia com CPAP podem ser tratados com sucesso com um dispositivo de avanço mandibular.
  6. 6. Síndrome da apneia obstrutiva do sono As medidas de apoio são períodos de sono regulares e suficientemente longos, prevenção do fumo e consumo de álcool à noite, além de redução de peso em pacientes obesos.

×