Aparelhos orais no tratamento da apneia obstrutiva do sono (1)

Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Jing Hao Ng 1, Mimi Yow 2 A apneia obstrutiva do sono (AOS) � u...
Estrutura craniofacial e tecidos moles e m�sculos anexados desempenham um papel central na AOS.
Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Estudos baseados em evid�ncias demonstram a efic�cia dos aparel...
Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Embora eficazes, os aparelhos orais s�o menos previs�veis no ge...
  1. 1. Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Jing Hao Ng 1, Mimi Yow 2 A apneia obstrutiva do sono (AOS) � uma condi��o multifatorial, e uma abordagem interdisciplinar do diagn�stico forma a base para um planejamento eficaz do tratamento.
  2. 2. Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Estrutura craniofacial e tecidos moles e m�sculos anexados desempenham um papel central na AOS.
  3. 3. Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Estudos baseados em evid�ncias demonstram a efic�cia dos aparelhos orais para o avan�o mandibular e a estabiliza��o da l�ngua no gerenciamento da AOS, e os padr�es cl�nicos atuais recomendam o uso de aparelhos orais para tratar a AOS quando os pacientes n�o conseguem tolerar a press�o positiva cont�nua nas vias a�reas (CPAP).
  4. 4. Aparelhos Orais no Tratamento da Apneia Obstrutiva do Sono Embora eficazes, os aparelhos orais s�o menos previs�veis no gerenciamento da AOS em compara��o � terapia com CPAP. Podem ser tomadas medidas para melhorar a previsibilidade do tratamento com aparelho oral.

