✿✰Zagruzit' PDF The Last Watch (The Divide, #1)

✿✰The Expanse meets Game of Thrones in J. S. Dewes' fast-paced, sf adventure The Last Watch, where a handful of soldiers stand between humanity and annihilation.The Divide.It?s the edge of the universe.Now it?s collapsing?and taking everyone and everything with it.The only ones who can stop it are the Sentinels?the recruits, exiles, and court-martialed dregs of the military.At the Divide, Adequin Rake, commanding the Argus, has no resources, no comms?nothing, except for the soldiers that no one wanted.They're humanity's only chance. .

