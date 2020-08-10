education studies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The origins and nature of curriculum • The authors explain the nature of curriculum in terms of being centrally about know...
Look at the 12 definitions in the Lovet and Smith reading • Analyse each definition. • Identify the view that each definit...
What is the nature of curriculum? Curriculum is essentially about knowledge, truth and reality 1. Any curriculum is centra...
2. Curriculum and socialization of learners • We spoke about this already – Lovet and Smith reinforce it… • One of the pur...
3. Curriculum as a selection • Cannot teach all knowledge, skills, values, select some • What is selected is not neutral b...
4. Curriculum and reality • But the curriculum creates reality for learners – that regulates, shapes their consciousness, ...
5. Curriculum and Truth • values, principles, ethics – • what is right or wrong behavior, • what is good, what is beautifu...
6. Curriculum and context Global, national, regional, local, school context.
Broader influences on the curriculum • Historical, • Political, • Social and • Economic factors.
Terminology • Curriculum as intention • Curriculum as process • Curriculum as product
Levels of curriculum planning - • National, • Provincial, • School, • Classroom, • Subject, etc.
Normative and descriptive • Normative: how things should be…e.g. the intended curriculum • Descriptive: how things are…the...
The Hidden Curriculum (not explicit in the article)
Also known as the implicit, covert curriculum …those things which pupils learn at school because of the way in which the w...
• Ivan Illich coined the concept of a ‘hidden curriculum’. It has become a well-known phrase in the study of education. Wh...
This is the critical view of curriculum: It reproduces inequalities: race, class and gender based!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

education studies

35 views

Published on

slideshare about the origins of curriculum in education

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

education studies

  1. 1. The origins and nature of curriculum • The authors explain the nature of curriculum in terms of being centrally about knowledge, reality and truth and the assumptions underpinning each. They go on to explain that what is selected as valid knowledge may vary from different points of view with dominance and power playing a role in settling the issue.
  2. 2. Look at the 12 definitions in the Lovet and Smith reading • Analyse each definition. • Identify the view that each definition holds.
  3. 3. What is the nature of curriculum? Curriculum is essentially about knowledge, truth and reality 1. Any curriculum is centrally about knowledge – what we know, how we know, what ought to be taught and learned – Definition 2: The curriculum should consist entirely of knowledge from the disciplines Based on the assumptions about the nature of knowledge • Objective – everywhere the same or universally true, apart from the knower, • Subjective – personal and constructed by the knower
  4. 4. 2. Curriculum and socialization of learners • We spoke about this already – Lovet and Smith reinforce it… • One of the purposes of the curriculum is to socialize the new generation – to accept social norms.
  5. 5. 3. Curriculum as a selection • Cannot teach all knowledge, skills, values, select some • What is selected is not neutral but biased in favour of dominant groups. • In this perspective the curriculum reflects the experience of those doing the selecting. Eg. Gender, racial, sexuality, social class biases encoded in disciplinary knowledge
  6. 6. 4. Curriculum and reality • But the curriculum creates reality for learners – that regulates, shapes their consciousness, their identity • for some the reality matches with their own life experiences while for others it is conflicting even alienating. How does this impact performance? • Is it wrong to introduce learners to ‘other’ realities?
  7. 7. 5. Curriculum and Truth • values, principles, ethics – • what is right or wrong behavior, • what is good, what is beautiful or aesthetics – • beauty and quality of human experience • So some topics are deemed right and good others are not!
  8. 8. 6. Curriculum and context Global, national, regional, local, school context.
  9. 9. Broader influences on the curriculum • Historical, • Political, • Social and • Economic factors.
  10. 10. Terminology • Curriculum as intention • Curriculum as process • Curriculum as product
  11. 11. Levels of curriculum planning - • National, • Provincial, • School, • Classroom, • Subject, etc.
  12. 12. Normative and descriptive • Normative: how things should be…e.g. the intended curriculum • Descriptive: how things are…the actual curriculum…
  13. 13. The Hidden Curriculum (not explicit in the article)
  14. 14. Also known as the implicit, covert curriculum …those things which pupils learn at school because of the way in which the work of the school is planned and organized, but which are not in themselves included in the planning or even in the consciousness of those responsible for school arrangements. (Kelly, 1982) • E.g. boys are more important than girls • In a democratic school learners are more friendly?
  15. 15. • Ivan Illich coined the concept of a ‘hidden curriculum’. It has become a well-known phrase in the study of education. What it means is that the overt curriculum of schools and other establishments where formal education takes place is much less important, in the long run, than the covert process of subtle repression, which is the real curriculum (Pandor 2005).
  16. 16. This is the critical view of curriculum: It reproduces inequalities: race, class and gender based!

×