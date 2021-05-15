Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Presenta: Luis Ángel Valente Ramírez Asesora: M. en I. Ma. Rafaela Gutiérrez Lara Tratamiento y disposición de lodos generados de procesos fisicoquímicos de agua congénita
  2. 2. Introducción Industria petrolera Agua congénita sales metales grasas y aceites Sustancias orgánicas Procesos fisicoquímicos Lodos Metodología Tratamiento y disposición final 2
  3. 3. Antecedentes Agua congénita Es el agua que ha estado atrapada por millones de años con aceite y gas natural en una reserva geológica. Los riesgos ambientales que presenta son: la contaminación de acuíferos con el proceso de inyección, la contaminación de aguas nacionales, y la contaminación del suelo. 3
  4. 4. Procesos fisicoquímicos coagulación-floculación (prueba de jarras) Ablandamiento químico (cal soda) reduce los sólidos suspendidos, sólidos que pueden sedimentar en reposo o sólidos dispersados Se controla las dosis de coagulante y el mezclado inicial. disminuye la dureza causada por la presencia de iones de calcio y magnesio otros cationes: estroncio, hierro y manganeso, pero en menor grado. 4
  5. 5. Lodos • El término “lodos” se utiliza para designar a los subproductos líquidos, sólidos o semisólidos generados en el tratamiento de aguas, dentro de una PTAR se pueden generar distintos tipos de lodos, las propiedades de cada uno varían de acuerdo con el tipo de planta y el método de tratamiento del que se produjeron. 5
  6. 6. Problemática • El tratamiento del agua congénita trae siempre como consecuencia la formación de lodos, subproductos indeseables difíciles de tratar y que implican un costo extra en su manejo y disposición. • Encontrar una propuesta metodológica para la disposición final de lodos a través de un proceso de estabilización antes de poder ser aprovechados o desechados cumpliendo con la NOM-004-SEMARNAT-2002 para que no sean un problema para la industria, la población y el medio ambiente. 6
  7. 7. Objetivos ▪ Establecer una propuesta metodológica de tratamiento para la disposición final de los lodos generados durante el tren de tratamiento integral aplicado al agua congénita. ▪ Verificar las propiedades y características del lodo que se forma durante los procesos fisicoquímicos. ▪ Reducir el volumen de lodos generados. ▪ Determinar las propiedades y características del lodo. ▪ Analizar y proponer la disposición final después de realizar el tratamiento y caracterización. 7
  8. 8. Procedimiento operativo recomendado Metodología 8
  9. 9. Resultados Determinación del volumen Se midió el volumen después de dos horas. Volumen que representan los lodos: Lodos CF 20% Lodos CS 10% Lodos CF Lodos CS 9
  10. 10. Flujo ideal 10
  11. 11. Secado y porcentaje de humedad Almacenamiento en frascos para llevar a secado (105°C) Técnica de “Sólidos suspendidos totales (SST) y sólidos disueltos totales (SDT)” es la mejor opción. Humedad: Lodos CF 91.7% Lodos CS 85.11% 11
  12. 12. difracción de rayos X de polvos CF Calcita CaCO3 Halita NaCl nordstrandita CaCO3 Cuarzo SiO2 12
  13. 13. difracción de rayos X de polvos CS Calcita CaCO3 Halita NaCl Cuarzo SiO2 13
  14. 14. Espectroscopía atómica Los metales de interés son los que indica la NOM-004-SEMARNAT-2002 ya que indica los límites máximos permisibles para metales pesados en biosólidos. 14
  15. 15. Espectroscopía de Infrarrojo (IR) Espectro IR de lodos obtenidos de coagulación-floculación 15
  16. 16. Espectro IR de lodos obtenidos del ablandamiento químico 16
  17. 17. Análisis elemental por OEA (CHNS/O) % Nitrógeno 16% % Carbono 31% % Hidrógeno 53% % Azufre 0% 790.82 899.23 796.28 493.63 480.8 588.2 568.2 0.00 100.00 200.00 300.00 400.00 500.00 600.00 700.00 800.00 900.00 1000.00 M671-3 M671-4 M671-5 A M671-5 B M671-5 C M821-7 M821-8 NHV (Kcal/Kg) Muestra COMPARACIÓN DEL NHV MEDIO SOBRE MASA SECA DE LODOS PROVENIENTES DE COAGULACIÓN-FLOCULACIÓN CHNS y NHV medio de lodos de coagulación-floculación 17
  18. 18. % Nitrógeno 8% % Carbono 88% % Hidrógeno 4% % Azufre 0% 929.86 928.36 954.5 1009.1 880 900 920 940 960 980 1000 1020 M671-5 A M671-5 B M821-7 M821-8 NHV (Kcal/Kg) Muestra COMPARACIÓN DEL NHV MEDIO SOBRE MASA SECA DE LODOS PROVENIENTES DE ABLANDAMIENTO QUÍMICO CHNS y NHV medio de lodos de ablandamiento químico 18
  19. 19. Método de Walkley y Black Utilizado para observar las variaciones en el porcentaje de recuperación del carbono orgánico corroborando los resultados del análisis elemental. Con este procedimiento se detecta entre un 70 y 84% del carbón orgánico total. Carbono Orgánico Total • 2.68% en los lodos de coagulación floculación • 1.13% en los lodos de ablandamiento químico Existe carbono inorgánico, presente en forma de carbonatos y bicarbonatos 19
  20. 20. Conclusiones • Se propuso una metodología para el tratamiento y disposición final de lodos generados durante el tren de tratamiento integral aplicado al agua congénita. • Se verificaron algunas de las propiedades y características del lodo que se forma como subproducto durante los procesos de fisicoquímicos. De acuerdo con las características obtenidas la disposición final puede ser: ✓Reciclar lodos a través de la aplicación a un terreno, (NOM-083- SEMARNAT-2003), se deberán tratar como residuos peligrosos dependiendo el tipo de terreno y sus características. ✓Recuperación de cal en lodos de ablandamiento químico. ✓Empleados para hacer ladrillos, podría ahorrar espacio y energía además de reducir emisiones de carbono, siempre y cuando se haga de manera local. 20
  21. 21. ¡GRACIAS! 21

