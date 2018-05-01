Successfully reported this slideshow.
A number’s game. Building a scalable sales pipeline in ITO.
About me VP Sales & Marketing @ Intellias 10+ years in ITO: Software Engineer, Tech Lead, Architect, Head of R&D, Presales...
Necessary Disclaimers 1. This is primarily based on personal experience and is far from being any kind of comprehensive ov...
What is more important: Sales or Marketing?
Who has more organizational power in your company?
Can you grow a company without them?
Sure, you can!* *If you are lucky, small or have some really unique advantage.
Growing Business is like running a sausage machine: if at least one part doesn’t work, is missing or not connected you won...
Amateurs talk a lot about tactics. Professionals study logistics. General Omar Bradley
S&M tactics is crucial for your success: it can save you money and increase your profits. But you can’t scale your pipelin...
Key principles and common pitfalls of pipeline management
Lead In Contact Made Prospect Qualified Needs Defined Proposal Made Negotiations/ Interviews
What’s wrong with it?
Lead In Contact Made Prospect Qualified Needs Defined Proposal Made Negotiations/ Interviews Inbound specific More or less...
Lead In Contact Made Prospect Qualified Needs Defined Proposal Made Negotiations/ Interviews Inbound specific More or less...
One size does not fit all
is your king
A perfect channel for your business? Name CPQL Lead quality Size of project Elasticity Competition Cycle length Website Lo...
Channels are different. Embrace their diversity. Always work with a mix.
Metrics: which quarter was better? Q1 2017 Conversion rate: 10% Q1 2018 Conversion rate: 5%
Metrics: which quarter was better? Q1 2017 Conversion rate: 10% Leads generated: 20 Q1 2018 Conversion rate: 5% Leads numb...
Metrics: which quarter was better? Q1 2017 Conversion rate: 10% Leads generated: 20 New revenue: $2 million Q1 2018 Conver...
Metrics: which quarter was better? Q1 2017 Conversion rate: 10% Leads generated: 20 New revenue: $2 million New accounts: ...
Any metric is contextual. Never isolate them.
Average metrics are meaningless
How many new clients you’ve got last year?
Remember, statistics works only with large numbers.
Single best opportunities (almost) never close
Never stop pushing the flywheel
Lose and disqualify fast
Still, be persistent
Balance between scalability and integration Feedback loop
Thank you! victor.haydin@gmail.com https://medium.com/@victorhaydin/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/victorhaydin/
Talks Opportunities
Talks Opportunities Delivery Account Project 1 Project 2 $$$ +
Talks Opportunities Delivery Account Project 1 Project 2 $$$ + Leads
