КРАЩІ ФАКАПИ В ТРЕНДАХ ЭПІЗОД 1 досвід маркетолога-підприємця
ВАХІЛЬЧУК ВЛАДИСЛАВ Засновник маркетингового агентства «Social Mind Marketing case» (SMM case) Можу обміняти 70 грн. на 38...
ТРЕНД №1 ВЗАЄМОДІЯ У РЕАЛЬНОМУ ЧАСІ • Чат • Бот • Месенджер
ЩО РОБИТИ З АРМІЄЮ?
ТРЕНД №2 ВІДЕО • Розвиток Youtube-канала • Вебінари • Live-трансляції • Відео 360
ТРЕНД №3 РОЗШИРЕНА АНАЛІТИКА • ROI • KPI • Життєвий цикл • Воронка продажів
ТРЕНД №4 БАГАТОКАНАЛЬНА СТРАТЕГІЯ • Блог • Соцмережі • Сайт
ТРЕНД №5 КОНТЕНТ-КОРОЛЬ • Користь • Своєчасність • Інформаційно–розважальний БУМ P.S. Деталізація ЦА
ТРЕНД №6 АВТОМАТИЗАЦІЯ ПРОЦЕСІВ • CRM • E-mail маркетинг • Коллтрекінг
В КОГО ПУЛЬТ ВІД АВТОМАТИЗАЦІЇ?
КЛАСИКА НЕ ВМИРАЄ
4 КРОКИ ДО ЩАСТЯ* 1. Відчуття контролю 2. Відчуття прогресу 3. Прив'язаність 4. Бачення/значимість *джерело: «Zappos. Дост...
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/vlad.vakhilchuk INSTAGRAM: @vlad_vakhilchuk WEBSITE: www.smmcase.com.ua
Владислав Вахільчук "Fuck up в трендах" Lviv iCamp 2017

Lviv iCamp 2017
Владислав Вахільчук "Fuck up в трендах"

Владислав Вахільчук “Fuck up в трендах” Lviv iCamp 2017

  1. 1. КРАЩІ ФАКАПИ В ТРЕНДАХ ЭПІЗОД 1 досвід маркетолога-підприємця
  2. 2. ВАХІЛЬЧУК ВЛАДИСЛАВ Засновник маркетингового агентства «Social Mind Marketing case» (SMM case) Можу обміняти 70 грн. на 38 000 грн. Чорний пояс з маркетингу: • 31 компанія • 10 ніш • 700 людей з 10 країн • 289% ROI
  3. 3. ТРЕНД №1 ВЗАЄМОДІЯ У РЕАЛЬНОМУ ЧАСІ • Чат • Бот • Месенджер
  4. 4. ЩО РОБИТИ З АРМІЄЮ?
  5. 5. ТРЕНД №2 ВІДЕО • Розвиток Youtube-канала • Вебінари • Live-трансляції • Відео 360
  6. 6. ТРЕНД №3 РОЗШИРЕНА АНАЛІТИКА • ROI • KPI • Життєвий цикл • Воронка продажів
  7. 7. ТРЕНД №4 БАГАТОКАНАЛЬНА СТРАТЕГІЯ • Блог • Соцмережі • Сайт
  8. 8. ТРЕНД №5 КОНТЕНТ-КОРОЛЬ • Користь • Своєчасність • Інформаційно–розважальний БУМ P.S. Деталізація ЦА
  9. 9. ТРЕНД №6 АВТОМАТИЗАЦІЯ ПРОЦЕСІВ • CRM • E-mail маркетинг • Коллтрекінг
  10. 10. В КОГО ПУЛЬТ ВІД АВТОМАТИЗАЦІЇ?
  11. 11. КЛАСИКА НЕ ВМИРАЄ
  12. 12. 4 КРОКИ ДО ЩАСТЯ* 1. Відчуття контролю 2. Відчуття прогресу 3. Прив'язаність 4. Бачення/значимість *джерело: «Zappos. Доставляя счастье», Тоні Шей
  13. 13. FACEBOOK: facebook.com/vlad.vakhilchuk INSTAGRAM: @vlad_vakhilchuk WEBSITE: www.smmcase.com.ua

