Trabajo de Alfonso XIII Hecho por : Daniel Hiramoto, �lvaro Romero y Arturo Petri .
Alfonso XIII Alfonso XIII fue rey hasta 1931 cuando ganaron las elecciones socialistas y republicanos y decidi� marcharse ...
Naci� el 17 de Mayo de 1886 en el Palacio Real de Madrid. Cuando naci� se convirti� en rey pero su madre ejerci� el trono ...
Infancia Alfonso fue educado en la doctrina cat�lica para ser soldado y rey .Los intentos de regenerar a Espa�a tras el de...
Durante el reinado Durante el reinado pasaron muchas cosas. En 1911 empez� la guerra de marruecos, dur� 16 a�os. Hubo un g...
Curiosidades El 31 de mayo de 1906 se cas� con la princesa brit�nica Victoria Eugenia de Battenberg. Despu�s de la boda vo...
D�nde Vivi� Vivi� en Espa�a hasta 1931, a�o en el que se march� al exilio. Vivi� en diferentes ciudades europeas hasta su ...
Su familia Tuvo 7 hijos: Alfonso, Beatriz, Jaime, Fernando, Juan, Maria Cristina y Gonzalo. Su esposa se llamaba Victoria ...
Bandera Esta fue la bandera durante su reinado y su firma.
Su retiro y su muerte. Se retir� a Roma el 1934 . Muri� el 28 de febrero del 1941 se enterr� su cuerpo en Roma hasta 1980.
Alfonso XIII

Trabajo para el cole sobre Alfonso XIII

Alfonso XIII

×