UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TUMBES FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGÍA Clase 12. REPLANTEO DE LA TEORÍA
Análisis de los resultados finales Replanteo de la teoría CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES Evaluación III Unidad
REPLANTEO DE LA TEORIA
Se dice que las hipótesis deben ser explicaciones plausibles a los problemas planteados porque deben estar sustentadas en ...
Las hipótesis son formulaciones que se plantean en forma de respuesta a los problemas de investigación que donde el invest...
° Contrastar las hipótesis con la evidencia de los hechos es un proceso para lo cual se debe trazar una estrategia, que as...
Puede suceder: 1. Que la evidencia de los hechos, es decir, los datos que se recogen de la realidad, corroboren, apoyen o ...
Los investigadores, algunas veces defienden sus hipótesis en forma insistente, y en ocasiones se convierten en un absurdo ...
Ante esta situación, el investigad or puede y debe adoptar las siguientes decisione s: El investigador debe decidir si ace...
El investigador debe cuidarse de cometer errores controlando todos los factores que pudieran afectar la decisión que ha to...
La investigación científica no culmina con el establecimiento de una verdad absoluta. La investigación concluye con result...
El investigador no debe preocuparse cuando la evidencia de los hechos es favorable o contraria a su hipótesis. El hombre d...




Cuando se aceptan o rechazan las hipótesis de investigación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TUMBES FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGÍA Clase 12. REPLANTEO DE LA TEORÍA ASIGNATURA: TALLER DE ELABORACION DE TESIS I - III UNIDAD DOCENTE: Dra. Marilú Elena Barreto Espinoza FECHA: Julio 2020
  2. 2. Análisis de los resultados finales Replanteo de la teoría CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES Evaluación III Unidad
  3. 3. REPLANTEO DE LA TEORIA
  4. 4. Se dice que las hipótesis deben ser explicaciones plausibles a los problemas planteados porque deben estar sustentadas en sólidas bases teóricas para ser consideradas viables. Identificados los problemas de investigación con ayuda y a partir de los conocimientos previos, corresponde identificar hipótesis, como explicaciones plausibles a los problemas planteados. HIPÓTESIS
  5. 5. Las hipótesis son formulaciones que se plantean en forma de respuesta a los problemas de investigación que donde el investigador asume una posición con respecto a la teoría existente y pretende explicar el problema de investigación planteado recogiendo evidencia empírica que abone en pro o en contra de sus hipótesis. Las hipótesis son conjeturas, suposiciones, juicios a priori, que tratan de aportar explicaciones a los problemas de investigación, donde el investigador ensaya explicaciones con respecto al tema que estudia.
  6. 6. ° Contrastar las hipótesis con la evidencia de los hechos es un proceso para lo cual se debe trazar una estrategia, que asegure el éxito en el proceso de la prueba empírica. En esta etapa el investigador aplica sus instrumentos de acopio de datos y recoge información de la realidad en la que investiga en buscar de evidencia empírica que corrobore o refute lo planteado en la hipótesis.
  7. 7. Puede suceder: 1. Que la evidencia de los hechos, es decir, los datos que se recogen de la realidad, corroboren, apoyen o confirmen lo hipotéticamente planteado. 2. La evidencia que se recoja de los hechos pueda ser contraria al sentido propuesto en la hipótesis, es decir, que los datos hallados contradigan lo propuesto en la hipótesis. Ésta es una situación natural que puede ocurrir, pues el investigador no tiene porqué acertar con sus hipótesis en este caso, el investigador debe respetar la evidencia de los hechos y modificar sus hipótesis en función de las pruebas empíricas que halla.
  8. 8. Los investigadores, algunas veces defienden sus hipótesis en forma insistente, y en ocasiones se convierten en un absurdo inaceptable.
  9. 9. Ante esta situación, el investigad or puede y debe adoptar las siguientes decisione s: El investigador debe decidir si acepta o rechaza sus hipótesis, en función de los datos empíricos que halla. Puede suceder que los datos corroboren la hipótesis o los datos contradigan la hipótesis. a) Aceptar la hipótesis si la evidencia empírica, si los hechos, corroboran lo hipotéticamente planteado y al ser aceptadas, dejan de ser hipótesis y se convierten en teorías y, al convertirse en teorías, se incorporan a los conocimientos previos, al marco teórico, con lo que se produce un avance en el conocimiento, pues las nuevas teorías recientemente incorporadas explican, de modo más plausible, los fenómenos de la realidad. b) Rechazar la hipótesis, si la evidencia de los hechos es contraria a lo propuesto por ella. Las hipótesis no corroboradas por la evidencia de los hechos se abandonan por ser falsas. En este caso ocurre una situación inversa a la anterior. Al adoptar la decisión de aceptar una hipótesis, se corre el riesgo de aceptarla cuando en realidad ha debido ser rechazada. Éste es el error de Tipo I. Puede ocurrir a causa de una defectuosa interpretación de la evidencia empírica y así se puede suponer que los datos de la realidad corroboran la hipótesis cuando en realidad la contradicen. O el error de tipo II que consiste en rechazar una hipótesis cuando en realidad no es falsa
  10. 10. El investigador debe cuidarse de cometer errores controlando todos los factores que pudieran afectar la decisión que ha tomado y para ello debe mejorar la calidad de sus instrumentos de acopio de datos o incrementar el tamaño de la muestra con la que ha hecho el estudio. La situación descrita, aparentemente pesimista con respecto a los resultados de la investigación, es la que permite el desarrollo de la ciencia. Por el contrario, si se llegara a la certeza absoluta con respecto a los resultados, la ciencia no avanzaría y se podría decir que en una determinada época de la historia, el hombre llegó a comprobar la verdad de sus hipótesis por lo que ya no necesitaría ulteriores comprobaciones. Con esto se frenaría el proceso de profundizar el conocimiento y se daría por concluida la misión del hombre en la Tierra
  11. 11. La investigación científica no culmina con el establecimiento de una verdad absoluta. La investigación concluye con resultados provisionales que nuevas investigaciones deben confirmar o refutar. Cuando se descarta una hipótesis nula, por ser falsa, no necesariamente se prueba la verdad de la hipótesis alterna, sólo se puede afirmar que la evidencia de los hechos demuestra la falsedad de la hipótesis nula, pero ello no significa que la alterna sea verdadera. De ahí que, con respecto a la falsedad de una hipótesis, se puede ser categórico al afirmar que “la hipótesis es falsa” pero no se puede afirmar lo contrario: “la hipótesis es verdadera”, lo que se puede decir es que “la hipótesis es no falsa”.
  12. 12. El investigador no debe preocuparse cuando la evidencia de los hechos es favorable o contraria a su hipótesis. El hombre de ciencia es imparcial con respecto a sus hipótesis, y si los datos que halla contradicen lo hipotéticamente planteado, pues habrá hallado evidencias empíricas para no sostener ese tipo de hipótesis. Las hipótesis se deducen de la teoría científica, las cuales son un conjunto de hipótesis que alguna vez pasaron la prueba de la falsedad. Ciertas teorías explican sectores muy amplios de la realidad y de ellas se desprenden hipótesis más específicas, por eso el método sigue el proceso deductivo y no inductivo partiendo de hipótesis más generales para plantear explicaciones a fenómenos particulares.

