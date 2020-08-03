Interpretacion y discusion de resultados

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TUMBES FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGÍA Clase 11. DISCUSIÓN E INTERPRETACIÓN DE RESULTADOS
Análisis de los resultados finales Replanteo de la teoría CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES Evaluación III Unidad
ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS FINALES
• . INTERPRETACIÓN Definición: Proceso mental – sensorial que da un significado más general a los hechos empíricos investi...
Estructura inferencial deductiva: Paso necesario de premisas (principios, leyes, teorías) consideradas verdaderas o acepta...
INTERPRETACIÓN DE RESULTADOS Una conclusión científica es siempre una generalización. Un enunciado resumen, una proposició...
DISCUSIÓN ¿Cómo se encontró la o las soluciones al problema planteado? debe presentar: La discusión de resultados está ama...
El análisis de resultados consiste, en interpretar los hallazgos en relación con el problema de investigación, de los obje...
La discusión se debe concentrar en analizar las implicaciones de la investigación. Se establece a manera de respuesta a la...
OBJETIVO DE LA DISCUSIÓN Es buscar un significado más amplio a las respuestas mediante su comparación con otros conocimien...
La discusión compara y contrasta el pasado con el presente, los estudios previos con tus resultados. Establece las diferen...
Para estar seguro que los componentes críticos de la discusión son incluidos haga lo siguiente: 1. Presente los principios...
Componentes de la discusión 5. Sugiera otros estudios que son requeridos para clarificar sus datos (pero no indique que lo...
Relación entre causa y efecto Un error clave es tratar de establecer relaciones para los cuales no hay evidencia. Por lo g...
Mostrar como sus resultados e interpretaciones se relacionan (o no) con otras investigaciones Dar posibles explicaciones p...
Problema objetivos Resultados Marco teórico Anteceden tes General: Específicos: 1. 2. 3 MATRIZ PARA FACILITAR LA DISCUSIÓN...
El análisis y discusión de los resultados de la investigación.

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TUMBES FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGÍA Clase 11. DISCUSIÓN E INTERPRETACIÓN DE RESULTADOS ASIGNATURA: TALLER DE ELABORACION DE TESIS I - III UNIDAD DOCENTE: Dra. Marilú Elena Barreto Espinoza FECHA: Julio 2020
  2. 2. Análisis de los resultados finales Replanteo de la teoría CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES Evaluación III Unidad
  3. 3. ANÁLISIS DE LOS RESULTADOS FINALES
  4. 4. • . INTERPRETACIÓN Definición: Proceso mental – sensorial que da un significado más general a los hechos empíricos investigados. Requiere de creatividad y habilidad intelectual. Se logra a través de la inferencia científica Utiliza los resultados del análisis, hace inferencias pertinentes a las relaciones de investigación en estudio y presenta conclusiones sobre dichas relaciones
  5. 5. Estructura inferencial deductiva: Paso necesario de premisas (principios, leyes, teorías) consideradas verdaderas o aceptadas por convención como tales a la verdad de otras proposiciones. Se usa para plantear hipótesis, etc. Estructura inferencial inductiva (inferencia científica por antonomasia): Paso probable de la verdad de unas proposiciones observacionales a la verdad de otras proposiciones que son las conclusiones. Inferencia: Proceso lógico de pasar de la verdad de unas proposiciones (antecedentes) a la verdad de otras proposiciones (consecuencias).
  6. 6. INTERPRETACIÓN DE RESULTADOS Una conclusión científica es siempre una generalización. Un enunciado resumen, una proposición acerca de un limitado número de miembros que no conlleva generalización, como los enunciados observacionales de una muestra y los resultados de un censo Si los hechos concuerdan con la hipótesis científica, ésta será aceptada y se habrá logrado un nuevo conocimiento; en caso contrario, será rechazada y se propondrá una nueva hipótesis Los resultados finales de toda investigación son generalizaciones válidas para el universo
  7. 7. DISCUSIÓN ¿Cómo se encontró la o las soluciones al problema planteado? debe presentar: La discusión de resultados está amarrada o ligada al marco teórico y antecedentes, donde se ha fundamentado todo el escenario de la investigación. el análisis de resultados la descripción de resultados.
  8. 8. El análisis de resultados consiste, en interpretar los hallazgos en relación con el problema de investigación, de los objetivos propuestos, de la hipótesis y/o preguntas de investigación formuladas, y principalmente en relación con las teorías o presupuestos planteados en el marco teórico, con el fin de evaluar si los hallazgos del estudio, confirman las teorías o se generan debate.
  9. 9. La discusión se debe concentrar en analizar las implicaciones de la investigación. Se establece a manera de respuesta a las preguntas de investigación, y decir si se cumplieron o no los objetivos planteados, también las implicaciones y algunas sugerencias. Preguntas a contestar por el investigador, respecto a la discusión. ¿Se analiza la validez de los resultados, la validez y generalización del método y sus limitaciones? ¿Se compara los resultados con los antecedentes o el modelo teórico propuesto? ¿Se discute las contradicciones y diferencias en los resultados con investigaciones previas? ¿Se discute las semejanzas o coincidencias de los resultados con investigaciones previas? ¿Se argumenta la posibilidad de generalizar los resultados? ¿Se discute cómo los resultados pueden ser aplicables a otras situaciones y contextos? ¿Se discuten todos los resultados presentados? ¿Se contrastan las hipótesis con los resultados? ¿Se plantean nuevas hipótesis desde los resultados?
  10. 10. OBJETIVO DE LA DISCUSIÓN Es buscar un significado más amplio a las respuestas mediante su comparación con otros conocimientos disponibles: generalizaciones, leyes, teorías, etc. Es la culminación de todo el proceso de la investigación, porque las fases precedentes se ordenan en función de esta tarea o, esta fase no puede reducirse
  11. 11. La discusión compara y contrasta el pasado con el presente, los estudios previos con tus resultados. Establece las diferencias o las coincidencias a partir del reconocimiento de las debilidades (limitaciones) y fortalezas (aportes) del estudio. Analiza y explica los resultados que permitan obtener conclusiones y recomendaciones que puedan ser aplicadas en la práctica, como el fruto de los nuevos conocimientos obtenidos en el estudio.
  12. 12. Para estar seguro que los componentes críticos de la discusión son incluidos haga lo siguiente: 1. Presente los principios, relaciones y generalizaciones que surgen de los resultados, teniendo en cuenta que no debe recapitular los resultados. 2. Mencione las excepciones o ausencia de conexiones y defina los puntos que no son claros. 3 . No trate de ignorar datos que no son claros o que no corresponden con sus hipótesis originales. 4. Indique como sus resultados e interpretaciones se relacionan con datos publicados anteriormente (con la literatura en esa área de investigación). Componentes de la discusión
  13. 13. Componentes de la discusión 5. Sugiera otros estudios que son requeridos para clarificar sus datos (pero no indique que lo que usted ha hecho es preliminar). 6. Discuta las implicaciones teoréticas y prácticas de sus hallazgos. 7. Indique los hallazgos que son reportados por primera vez. Lo que es novel merece reconocimiento. 8. Indique claramente sus conclusiones y resuma brevemente la evidencia para cada conclusión. 9. Mencione la importancia de sus hallazgos y lo que implican para la ciencia al final del artículo. (Si no lo hace, es un ejemplo de “tanto nadar para morir en la orilla”).
  14. 14. Relación entre causa y efecto Un error clave es tratar de establecer relaciones para los cuales no hay evidencia. Por lo general sus hallazgos van a iluminar una porción del conocimiento científico (no todo), así que no exagere. Si trata de extrapolar mas allá de lo que la evidencia de sus datos demuestran, eso le va a causar duda a los lectores y debilita en vez de fortalecer su artículo. Use en la discusión la literatura que citó en la Introducción. Explique a que se deben las diferencias estadísticas entre tratamientos. Explique por que no hay diferencias estadísticas entre tratamientos.
  15. 15. Mostrar como sus resultados e interpretaciones se relacionan (o no) con otras investigaciones Dar posibles explicaciones para los resultados no esperados o contrario a lo que aparece en la literatura Proponer estudios de seguimiento para dilucidar algún aspecto que no quedo claro en su investigación
  16. 16. Problema objetivos Resultados Marco teórico Anteceden tes General: Específicos: 1. 2. 3 MATRIZ PARA FACILITAR LA DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS

