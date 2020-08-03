Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TUMBES FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOG�A Clase 13-14. CONCLUSIONES y RECOMENDACI...
An�lisis de los resultados finales Replanteo de la teor�a CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES Evaluaci�n III Unidad
CONCLUSIONES La forma mas com�n de presentarlas es enumer�ndolas y debe tener en cuenta: Presentar al menos tres conclusio...
CONCLUSI�N Una conclusi�n cient�fica es siempre una generalizaci�n. Si los hechos concuerdan con la hip�tesis cient�fica, ...
CONCLUSIONES Las conclusiones deben presentarse de manera clara y contundente Son una comprobaci�n de las predicciones ano...
1. �Las conclusiones est�s enumeradas? 2. �Las conclusiones responden las preguntas de investigaci�n, contrastan las hip�t...
RECOMENDACIONES Son propuestas o sugerencias que se realizan para mejorar diversos problemas identificados en su trabajo. ...
Las recomendaciones deben ser realistas, posibles, realizables. .Debe responder a que cosa se har� Preguntas a contestar p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conclusiones y recomendaciones

22 views

Published on

Características de las conclusiones y recomendaciones en la investigación

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conclusiones y recomendaciones

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE TUMBES FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES ESCUELA DE PSICOLOG�A Clase 13-14. CONCLUSIONES y RECOMENDACIONES ASIGNATURA: TALLER DE ELABORACION DE TESIS I - III UNIDAD DOCENTE: Dra. Maril� Elena Barreto Espinoza FECHA: Agosto 2020
  2. 2. An�lisis de los resultados finales Replanteo de la teor�a CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES Evaluaci�n III Unidad
  3. 3. CONCLUSIONES La forma mas com�n de presentarlas es enumer�ndolas y debe tener en cuenta: Presentar al menos tres conclusiones enumeradas. Para cada objetivo debe amarrar una conclusi�n. Deben ser directas y precisas, basarse en resultados y datos y ser coherentes. No debe repetir el contenido del resumen ni resultados. Es breve , puntual y no debe superar un parrafo. Son la informaci�n concluyente producto de su investigaci�n, son la respuesta sint�tica a sus preguntas de investigaci�n y se fundamenta en los resultados.
  4. 4. CONCLUSI�N Una conclusi�n cient�fica es siempre una generalizaci�n. Si los hechos concuerdan con la hip�tesis cient�fica, �sta ser� aceptada y se habr� logrado un nuevo conocimiento; en caso contrario, ser� rechazada y se propondr� una nueva hip�tesis
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES Las conclusiones deben presentarse de manera clara y contundente Son una comprobaci�n de las predicciones anotadas en la teor�a. Deben resaltar si hubo o no necesidad de reajustar el modelo utilizado para el an�lisis de datos.
  6. 6. 1. �Las conclusiones est�s enumeradas? 2. �Las conclusiones responden las preguntas de investigaci�n, contrastan las hip�tesis? �Las conclusiones se corresponden con los objetivos? 3. �Las conclusiones son directas y precisas? 4. �Las conclusiones se basan en los resultados y los datos presentados? 5. �Las conclusiones son coherentes con el an�lisis de resultados o la discusi�n? Bernal (2006) Preguntas a contestar por el investigador respecto a las conclusiones:
  7. 7. RECOMENDACIONES Son propuestas o sugerencias que se realizan para mejorar diversos problemas identificados en su trabajo. Las recomendaciones bien elaboradas se dirigen al campo aplicado: (empresarios, consorcios) , al campo acad�mico (autoridades, docentes) al campo pol�tico (autoridades pol�ticas). consecuencias de conclusiones Sugerencias de cambios para mejora.
  8. 8. Las recomendaciones deben ser realistas, posibles, realizables. .Debe responder a que cosa se har� Preguntas a contestar por el investigador, respecto a las recomendacio nes. �Qui�n lo har� �D�nde lo har� ? �Cu�ndo lo har� �Por qu� lo har� �A quien beneficiar�?

×