Informe Parcial Práctica Profesional Escenario Uno Presentado por: Luz Amanda Acevedo Grupo: 403035 Universidad Nacional A...
Presentación de la institución La Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia, (UNAD) es un Proyecto Educativo que nació co...
Principios: la universidad nacional abierta ya a distancia (UNAD) se regirá por los principios ganarles contenidos en la c...
actualización de los núcleos polémicos, y la operacionalización de los instrumentos que aportan a su desarrollo como lo so...
académica de la Universidad. Los espacios dispuestos para el desarrollo de las actividades de vida académica y vida univer...
Objetivos Objetivo general. Fortalecer la atención en estudiantes de pregrado de primera y segunda matrícula en los period...
La fase de reconocimiento se realiza con el acercamiento a la Universidad Nacional Abierta y A Distancia UNAD CEAD Sogamos...
 Objetivo 2: Implementar estrategias de autocuidado, motivación y sentido de pertenecía por medio de las tecnologías de l...
 Estudiantes Nuevos Matricula 1 2020 16-01 ( doble click en la imagen para visualizar el archivo completo)  Estudiantes ...
Actividad N° 2. 1. Creación de grupo de WhatsApp, para mantener una vía inmediata de comunicación informativa académica, c...
3. Se envió infografías de canales de atención de la UNAD. 4. Se informa a los estudiantes de la cancelación de actividad ...
5.Comparto Link de la programación Academia ZCBOY para el día sábado 21 de Marzo, para que por favor la revisen, la oferta...
8. Se envía infografías sobre las medidas de prevención al salir de la vivienda 9. Se les brinda asesoría ya que muchos es...
13. Se comparte audio con el tema relacionado del Covid-19. 14. 14. Se comparte el directorio de las diferentes EPS e IPS,...
16. Se envía al grupo programación académica zonal para el día sábado 28 de Marzo, donde se realizara CIPAS, B-learning, e...
19. Se brinda información a varios estudiantes con fallas en la página y no están apareciendo los cursos en el Campus de l...
22. Creación del Grupo por Skype: https://join.skype.com/l8YskXV8Njf9 para realización de talleres de Motivación, Autocuid...
23. Creación del Grupo de Estudiantes Generación E por WhatsApp. 24. Se comparte infografías sobre el cuidado y recomendac...
auxilio de sostenimiento puede usar el enlace https://sav.icetex.gov.co:8443/bpm- icetex/pages/inscripcionCuenta.html, se ...
*Video ¿Tienes mascota en casa? Ellos también nos importan, se dan tips para el bienestar de tú peludo y el de tu familia ...
32. Se realiza publicación página de Facebook de Tel Psicología con infografías de #YOMEQUEDOENCASA. 33. El día lunes 06 d...
Nacional Abierta y a Distancia- UNAD Colombia sobre la temática #ActivateconlaUNAD sección fit combat orientada por Javier...
37. El día lunes 06 de abril de 2020 se invita por nuevamente a los estudiantes, a seguir y participar en nuestra Fanpage ...
39. El día martes 07 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad N...
41. El día martes 07 de abril de 2020,Se comparte video a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp sobre calves para mantene...
Y se les comparte link: https://ingresosolidario.dnp.gov.co/ para que los Estudiantes consulten sí son beneficiarios del p...
44. El día miércoles 08 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook una sopa de letras con el objetivo de ...
46. El domingo 12 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por COLPSIC (Colegio Co...
Por estos días se ha hablado de la virtualidad, La UNAD es la institución líder de la modalidad” #MásUNADMásPaís #LaUNADEs...
51. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de la empatía Vs la simpatía 52. E...
54. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de ¿Qué es la Empatía?
55. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020, se les brinda saludo, se les recuerda el apoyo y la asesoría a los grupos de Estudia...
57. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de cómo desarrollar una actitud re...
59. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de "¿cómo actúas cuando eres resil...
61. El día martes 14 de abril del 2020, se comparten infografías Cómo utilizar el tapabocas de manera correcta y Signos y ...
62. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universida...
hasta el próximo miércoles 22 de abril. Ingresa a este enlace para consultar fecha y lugar de pago 👉 http://bit.ly/incenti...
66. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universida...
investiga y navega en las herramientas que te recomendamos para que mejores tus competencias” 69. El día miércoles 15 de a...
71. El día miércoles 15 de abril, se comparte información a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp de Matriculas de la Uni...
73. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por el ministerio de...
75. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post donde se destaca la Importancia d...
77. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad N...
79. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por el ministerio d...
81. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad ...
82. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook Un video de #LaUNADEstáDeModa #MásUNADMá...
84. Se atienden estudiantes que se comunican por el WhatsApp y brinda asesora e información
  1. 1. Informe Parcial Práctica Profesional Escenario Uno Presentado por: Luz Amanda Acevedo Grupo: 403035 Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD Escuela de Ciencias Sociales Artes y Humanidades ECSAH programa de psicología 2020
  2. 2. Presentación de la institución La Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia, (UNAD) es un Proyecto Educativo que nació con el nombre de Unidad Universitaria del Sur de Bogotá, UNISUR durante el gobierno de Belisario Betancur. Surgió, mediante la Ley 52 de 1981, como un establecimiento público del orden nacional adscrito al Ministerio de Educación Nacional y transformada por el Congreso de la República mediante la Ley 396 del 5 de agosto de 1997 en la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD. Se creó con el objeto de diseñar e implementar programas académicos con la estrategia pedagógica de la educación a distancia, que fuesen pertinentes con las necesidades locales, regionales, nacionales e internacionales y acordes con los retos y las demandas de una sociedad democrática, participativa y dinámica afines con modelos científicos, sociales y culturales que contextualizan al siglo XXI. Desde su puesta en marcha – abril de 1982 -, la Universidad se ha caracterizado por su compromiso con las comunidades y poblaciones que no han tenido acceso a una capacitación técnica, socio humanístico y comunitario. También, por su contribución a la recuperación de los tejidos sociales, la generación de espacios laborales y la formación para la participación ciudadana. ECSAH Escuela de Ciencias Artes y Humanidades. Programas de grado comunicación social, filosofía, música, psicología y sociología Misión: La ECSAH desde los procesos de formación, investigación y proyección social contribuye a la construcción de sujetos sociales, que con actitud reflexiva, crítica y creativa interpretan la realidad y promuevan la transformación social, con criterio solidario e incluyente. Visión: La ECSAH será reconocida en el mundo del conocimiento como necesaria interlocutora por su calidad académica fundada en la articulación de la formación, la investigación y la proyección social en torno a los saberes sobre las condiciones y devenir de las realidades socio históricas.
  3. 3. Principios: la universidad nacional abierta ya a distancia (UNAD) se regirá por los principios ganarles contenidos en la constitución política y en la ley, por lo tanto: El quehacer universitario estará al servicio del interés general y de la educación para todos, fundamentado en la igualdad, la inclusión, la internacionalización, innovación, moralidad, eficiencia, economía, celeridad, imparcialidad, la participación democrática, la transparencia y la equidad social. La acción universitaria estará orientada por los valores de la convivencia, el respeto a la dignidad humana y a las diferencias, la solidaridad extendida, el pluralismo cultural, la diversidad étnica, la coherencia académica y la construcción de una cultura para la paz, y demás principios que contribuyen la base de la unidad e identidad nacional y universal. (Acuerdo 0014 de 2018, Art. 5). Política Institucional de Retención y Permanencia para la UNAD 19 de Diciembre de 2017. Jaime Alberto Leal Afanador Ed.d Consejo Académico La UNAD, crear estrategias favorables que puede aprovechar para fidelizar a sus estudiantes, dada la calidad, pertinencia y oportunidad de sus servicios educativos. Que incluyen ACCIONES ESTRATÉGICAS buscando resolución en problemas de coyuntura. Incentivos académicos, Maximización de recursos. Cargos y coordinaciones por liderazgos inspirado, demolición de obstáculos y barreras mentales, permanente visión de cambio y mejoramiento. Todo esto apoyado de los Lineamientos de la Política Institucional de Retención y Permanencia Estudiantil UNAD Donde incluye: Compromisos institucionales: Con la gestión académica: Fortalecimiento y revisión permanente de los currículos que componen la oferta académica, la gestión de los semilleros de investigación, la definición y
  4. 4. actualización de los núcleos polémicos, y la operacionalización de los instrumentos que aportan a su desarrollo como lo son el Sistema Nacional de Educación S Solidaria - SISNES, la Cátedra Unadista, los Semilleros de Investigación, la vida académica y la vida universitaria, entre otros. Gestión pedagógica: Trabajo coordinado de los actores y redes que participan en el proceso formativo de los estudiantes, materializado para RP en los roles efectivos que vienen ejerciendo los consejeros y monitores; en la implementación de la política de vinculación de docentes ocasionales y en el impulso de dispositivos de soporte como los Círculos de Interacción y Participación Académica y Social – CIPAS. Gestión tecnológica: Optimización y evolución del campus virtual y del sistema de inteligencia de información institucional, basado en data ware house con propósito de automatización integral para todo tipo de usuario. Gestión financiera: Búsqueda permanente de opciones de financiamiento con organizaciones externas y alianzas con actores del sector productivo y educativo del país Icetex, Fondo Nacional del Ahorro, entre otros), a través de la formalización de convenios de matrícula para estudiantes, así como la implementación de la Política de Incentivos y Descuentos para poblaciones especiales, poniendo a disposición de los estudiantes, los mecanismos necesarios que faciliten su vinculación y permanencia con la Universidad. Gestión administrativa: Cultura del servicio como principio básico de los diferentes actores de la organización que tienen un contacto permanente con los estudiantes, en cabeza de los directores de los centros, los funcionarios de Registro y Control Académico, los líderes de programa y docentes de los cursos de alta complejidad. Abarcando todo esto En el Objetivos de la política de RP que destaca: Fortalecer el papel de acompañamiento y orientación que desarrollan los monitores y consejeros de los estudiantes que inician sus estudios en los programas de la oferta
  5. 5. académica de la Universidad. Los espacios dispuestos para el desarrollo de las actividades de vida académica y vida universitaria de los estudiantes, para que cuenten con el acompañamiento necesario dentro de su proceso formativo integral. Potenciar El papel de acompañamiento y orientación que desarrollan los monitores y consejeros de los estudiantes que inician sus estudios en los programas de la oferta académica de la Universidad. Impulsar La automatización de sistemas de información y de los instrumentos y dispositivos dispuestos para que los estudiantes puedan desarrollar su proceso formativo, administrativo y financiero a través del Campus Virtual. Identificar y optimizar Los procesos y procedimientos internos que entregan servicios a los estudiantes, reduciendo pasos y mejorando los tiempos de entrega de los mismos. Identificar De manera oportuna, las debilidades y problemas de acceso a los cursos virtuales, para asegurar el desarrollo de las actividades por parte de los estudiantes y facilitar el logro de sus compromisos en el campus. Potenciar La correcta prestación de los servicios de cara al estudiante, partiendo de una cultura de servicio donde impere la buena y asertiva atención de las solicitudes emanadas por los estudiantes, a través de respuestas claras, oportunas y coherentes con las solicitudes recibidas.: (Acuerdo no. 002 del 30 de enero de 2018.)
  6. 6. Objetivos Objetivo general. Fortalecer la atención en estudiantes de pregrado de primera y segunda matrícula en los periodos 2019-02, 2020-0, por medio de la estrategia Tele Psicología, favoreciendo el proceso de retención y permanencia (R.P) de la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia -UNAD- CEAD Sogamoso. Objetivos específicos.  Hallar lo factores que dificultan los procesos de aprendizaje en estudiantes de primera y segunda matrícula, del CEAD Sogamoso.  Implementar estrategias de autocuidado, motivación y sentido de pertenecía por medio de las tecnologías de la información y telecomunicación en estudiantes, del CEAD Sogamoso.  Reforzar el programa de educación en estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales (NEE) de la universidad UNAD, por medio de la implementación de herramientas pedagógicas que promueven la comunicación y la participación incluyente. Metodología Diseño metodológico Fase 1. Presentación, reconocimiento de la entidad y la línea de acción.
  7. 7. La fase de reconocimiento se realiza con el acercamiento a la Universidad Nacional Abierta y A Distancia UNAD CEAD Sogamoso directamente en consejería académica, en donde se hace énfasis en la retención y la permanencia estudiantil (R.P); en la primera reunión, en presencia del director de la CEAD Sogamoso, el consejero académico, la asesora interna y la asesora externa, se plantean las actividades que se van desarrollar durante la práctica y la población específica a quien está dirigida dichas actividades. Se inicia un análisis de datos del estado de las matrículas y promedio de historial de calificaciones, caracterización de datos y posteriormente seguimiento telefónico a los estudiantes de primera, segunda matrícula, generación E, y estudiantes con necesidades educativas especiales (NEE) de los periodos 2019-02, 2020 01, este proceso se realiza durante los días martes miércoles, jueves y viernes con una intensidad de tres horas diarias (16:30 a las 19:30), 12 horas semanales, tres meses, con un total de 144 horas. FASE 2. Ejecución de la propuesta:  Objetivo 1 Hallar lo factores que dificultan los procesos de aprendizaje en estudiantes de primera y segunda matrícula, del CEAD Sogamoso. Actividad 1: Identificar por medio de un cuestionario semiestructurado que se llevó a cabo vía telefónica, con el que se indago sobre la motivación, hábitos de estudio, dificultades academias y factores de riesgo en su desempeño académico, que presentan los estudiantes activos e inactivos de matrícula uno, dos, generación E y estudiantes del programa con necesidades educativas especiales (NEE) del CEAD Sogamoso. Actividad 2: Desarrollo y Realización de la sistematización de la información encontrada, a partir de las respuestas dadas por los estudiantes.
  8. 8.  Objetivo 2: Implementar estrategias de autocuidado, motivación y sentido de pertenecía por medio de las tecnologías de la información y telecomunicación en estudiantes, del CEAD Sogamoso. Actividad 1: Creación de grupo de WhatsApp, para mantener una vía inmediata de comunicación informativa académica, con temas de interés para los estudiantes. Actividad 2: Creación de una página de Facebook institucional, que permita a los estudiantes enterarse de actividades, eventos e información educativa de utilidad. Actividad 3: Capsulas virtuales de autocuidado y cuidar a los demás, con actividades específicos para reducir y prevenir la propagación del Virus Covid-19 Actividad 4: Campaña, virtual dirigida al manejo y orientación en situaciones de crisis. Actividad 5: Orientar en cuanto a recursos y oportunidades de aprendizaje para motivar a los estudiantes a participar, identificar características, aptitudes, intereses y vocación desde los grupos de apoyo por WhatsApp , para así direccionar a enfatizar y elegir la mejor opción para su formación profesional.  Actividad 6: Implementación de herramienta didáctica de ejercicios prácticos para la motivación académica, utilizando las herramientas Kahoot y Educaplay. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS HASTA LA FECHA Del 05 de Marzo al 01 de Abril del 2020 Se inició contacto telefónico a 102 Estudiantes Nuevos Matricula 1 2020 16-01 y a la fecha 170 de 208 Estudiantes Generación E en la Cead Unad Sogamoso y luego desde el Domicilio.
  9. 9.  Estudiantes Nuevos Matricula 1 2020 16-01 ( doble click en la imagen para visualizar el archivo completo)  Estudiantes Generación E ( doble click en la imagen para visualizar el archivo completo)
  10. 10. Actividad N° 2. 1. Creación de grupo de WhatsApp, para mantener una vía inmediata de comunicación informativa académica, con temas de interés para los estudiantes 2. Envió de mensajes e infografías, sobre la prevención y así mitigar la propagación de enfermedades respiratorias y/o Coronavirus, como lavado manos.
  11. 11. 3. Se envió infografías de canales de atención de la UNAD. 4. Se informa a los estudiantes de la cancelación de actividad programada para el sábado 21 marzo 2020 10 AM por la situación que se está viviendo en el país a consecuencia del Virus Covid-19.
  12. 12. 5.Comparto Link de la programación Academia ZCBOY para el día sábado 21 de Marzo, para que por favor la revisen, la oferta se da en dos modalidades por web conferencia o autónoma. 6. Se da información a estudiante Julián Cárdenas sobre qué es Nivelación de Competencias? Y a los demás estudiantes que no les aparece el curso de Catedra Unadista, se le reporta el caso al Ingeniero Diego donde informa que es a nivel nacional la falla y lo está revisando soporte técnico, se restableció a las 6pm 7. Estudiante Yeimy Alejandra Gaitán Martínez manifiesta: Buenos días tengo una pregunta lo que pasa es que el Internet por motivo de que ahora todos lo están utilizando se ha vuelto lento y en algunas ocasiones no coge. El problema es que si no me coge el internet no puedo entrar a la plataforma, que se hace ahí? O alargan el tiempo de entrega de trabajos? Se le indica el proceso y tramite, y también varios estudiantes manifiestan el mismo inconveniente con el acceso a la Plataforma y al Campus.
  13. 13. 8. Se envía infografías sobre las medidas de prevención al salir de la vivienda 9. Se les brinda asesoría ya que muchos estudiantes solicitan se alarguen las fechas de las actividades por los problemas que se están presentando en el ingreso al Campus 10. Se compartir un video para recordar el correcto lavado de manos y así evitar la propagación del Virus 11. se solicita a los Estudiantes correos o Skype, para programar Actividades por este medio. 12. Se compartir infografía con el protocolo que se debe seguir cuando deban salir de su residencia y que se debe cumplir al llegar a ella.
  14. 14. 13. Se comparte audio con el tema relacionado del Covid-19. 14. 14. Se comparte el directorio de las diferentes EPS e IPS, en caso que requieran atención o alguna información de salud. 15. Se brinda asesoría al Estudiante José Libardo Vargas sobre la plataforma ya que no lo dejo ingresar al campus.
  15. 15. 16. Se envía al grupo programación académica zonal para el día sábado 28 de Marzo, donde se realizara CIPAS, B-learning, eventos e investigación, capacitaciones, talleres, congresos, seminarios actividades de bienestar, planeadas de manera virtual o autónoma. 17. se brinda información a los estudiantes ya que no les permite entrar a las actividades programadas por la Web. 18. Se envía infografía de cuánto dura vivo el virus del Covid-19 en algunas superficies
  16. 16. 19. Se brinda información a varios estudiantes con fallas en la página y no están apareciendo los cursos en el Campus de la Universidad. 20. Se reporta al Ingeniero Diego Mongui al correo varios casos de las estudiantes, y por Skype, con prioridad alta de la Estudiante Marleny Condia López esta en aislamiento estricto en Bucaramanga y no ha podido presentar actividades, el caso de la Estudiante Manuela Alejandra Avella que tiene embarazo de alto riesgo, solicito la cancelación del semestre, la Unad en un correo que le envió solicita como requisito es el soporte la justificación del médico tratante y el médico general no se la quiso realizar. 21. Se envía infografía recordando el cuidado y recomendaciones para continuar con la prevención y reducir así la propagación del virus Covid-19.
  17. 17. 22. Creación del Grupo por Skype: https://join.skype.com/l8YskXV8Njf9 para realización de talleres de Motivación, Autocuidado, Manejo de Stress. 23. Creación de una página de Facebook Tele Psicología, que permita a los estudiantes enterarse de actividades, eventos e información educativa de utilidad.
  18. 18. 23. Creación del Grupo de Estudiantes Generación E por WhatsApp. 24. Se comparte infografías sobre el cuidado y recomendaciones para continuar con la prevención y reducir así la propagación del virus Covid-19 25. Varios Estudiantes han preguntado sobre el Auxilio de sostenimiento, se le envían casos al Ingeniero Diego Mongui quien envía información para remitir a los Estudiantes: Para lo del auxilio de sostenimiento deben ingresar a la siguiente página http://aprende.colombiaaprende.edu.co/sites/default/files/naspublic/gene/docs/preguntas%20fr ecuentes_equidad.pdf, les enviaron un correo para actualizar la cuenta para que les consignen el
  19. 19. auxilio de sostenimiento puede usar el enlace https://sav.icetex.gov.co:8443/bpm- icetex/pages/inscripcionCuenta.html, se les orienta sobre el proceso. 26. Se inicia con realización de rellamadas y/o enviando correos y mensajes por el WhatsApp a los estudiantes que no contestaron dando la bienvenida a los estudiantes, brindándoles, seguridad, apoyo, escucha, motivación para así lograr una experiencia de aprendizaje significativo y positivo a permanecer matriculados y enfocados en los estudios, también se les indago sobre el apoyo en el aspecto laboral y familiar, se dan las indicaciones sobre el lavado de manos y los cuidados específicos para reducir y prevenir la propagación del Virus Covid-19. 27. Se comparte a los dos grupos por WhatsApp infografías para hacer actividades en casa siendo más productivos y para recordar las medidas para evitar la propagación del Coronavirus. 28. Se deja mensaje a los dos grupos por WhatsApp invitándolos a seguir y participar en nuestra Fanpage Tele Psicología UNAD CEAD Sogamoso , una página de Facebook creada especialmente como canal de comunicación entre todos, donde encontraran información de interés y muchas más, que todos puedan participar, comentar y proponer temas y/o actividades. 29. Se publica en la página de Tele Psicología sobre: * Auto cuidarse significa tomar conciencia y participar de forma activa en el cuidado de la salud
  20. 20. *Video ¿Tienes mascota en casa? Ellos también nos importan, se dan tips para el bienestar de tú peludo y el de tu familia para esta época de pandemia. 30. Se sube video en la página de Facebook de Tel Psicología para los Estudiantes de Generación E, sobre el giro de sostenimiento ingresar a www.icetex.gov.co. 31. Se realiza publicación página de Facebook de Tel Psicología sobre Nuestro bienestar emocional, psicológico y social. Depende de la buena salud mental.
  21. 21. 32. Se realiza publicación página de Facebook de Tel Psicología con infografías de #YOMEQUEDOENCASA. 33. El día lunes 06 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la transmisión en vivo del Colegio colombiano de psicólogos sobre la estrategia MHGAP como apoyo para enfrentar el COVID19 orientado por Alonso Tejada Zabaleta 34. El día lunes 06 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la transmisión en vivo de la Universidad
  22. 22. Nacional Abierta y a Distancia- UNAD Colombia sobre la temática #ActivateconlaUNAD sección fit combat orientada por Javier Angola 35. El día lunes 06 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de 5 técnicas para mejorar el método de estudio 36. El día lunes 06 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un video sobre la técnica de Pomodoro desarrollada por Franceso Cirillo con el objetivo de ampliar una de las 5 técnicas para mejorar el método de estudio
  23. 23. 37. El día lunes 06 de abril de 2020 se invita por nuevamente a los estudiantes, a seguir y participar en nuestra Fanpage Tele Psicología UNAD CEAD Sogamoso, indicando que encontraran información muy interesante y vendrán muchas sorpresas para los estudiantes que participen y sigan la página, se les aclara que la página es para todos los estudiantes independientes el programa académico que estén matriculados 38. El día martes 07 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post haciendo alusión al día mundial de la salud
  24. 24. 39. El día martes 07 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia sobre la de feria de financiamiento virtual 40. El día martes 07 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un video haciendo alusión al día mundial de la salud
  25. 25. 41. El día martes 07 de abril de 2020,Se comparte video a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp sobre calves para mantener una correcta postura utilizando dispositivos móviles.
  26. 26. Y se les comparte link: https://ingresosolidario.dnp.gov.co/ para que los Estudiantes consulten sí son beneficiarios del programa ingreso solidario. 42. Se comparte video e imagen, a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp sobre el día internacional de la salud que se conmemora el 07/04/2020 43. El día miércoles 08 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia sobre la importancia de desarrollar actividades que permitan mantener un bienestar mental
  27. 27. 44. El día miércoles 08 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook una sopa de letras con el objetivo de agilizar la mente y que al realizarla puedan realizar una pausa activa. 45. El día miércoles 08 de abril de 2020, se comparte nuevamente vídeo del lavado correcto de manos para así reducir y prevenir la propagación del Virus Covid-19, a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp
  28. 28. 46. El domingo 12 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por COLPSIC (Colegio Colombiano de Psicólogas) resaltando los hábitos de vida saludable. 47. El día Domingo 12 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “No lo esperabas, nosotros tampoco” #MásUNADMásPaís. 48. El día Domingo 12 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “
  29. 29. Por estos días se ha hablado de la virtualidad, La UNAD es la institución líder de la modalidad” #MásUNADMásPaís #LaUNADEstaDeModa 49. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia en donde se motiva a la comunidad para desarrollar ideas de negocio. 50. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un video sobre “El Poder de la Empatía y Como se Diferencia de la Simpatía“.
  30. 30. 51. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de la empatía Vs la simpatía 52. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de los cinco (5) enemigos de la empatía 53. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de los cinco (5) enemigos de la empatía.
  31. 31. 54. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de ¿Qué es la Empatía?
  32. 32. 55. El día lunes 13 de abril de 2020, se les brinda saludo, se les recuerda el apoyo y la asesoría a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp recalcando que lo que necesiten con gusto estaré presta a atenderlos, también se envía video e imagen, recordando los cuidados en casa, cumpliendo con el Aislamiento preventivo. 56. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de porque es importante desarrollar la Resiliencia
  33. 33. 57. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de cómo desarrollar una actitud resiliente 58. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post "Tiempos de Resiliencia por Jorge Barudy Labrin" chileno neuropsiquiatra, psiquiatra infantil, psicoterapeuta y terapeuta familiar.
  34. 34. 59. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post de "¿cómo actúas cuando eres resiliente? 60. El día martes14 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post del desarrollo de la Resiliencia en la infancia
  35. 35. 61. El día martes 14 de abril del 2020, se comparten infografías Cómo utilizar el tapabocas de manera correcta y Signos y síntomas del Covid-19, a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp.
  36. 36. 62. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “video conferencia Estrés académico y virtualidad” 63. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “ciclo de conferencias vivir sin miedo: alma, corazón y miedo” #AgéndateConLaUNAD 64. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “Atención #JóvenesEnAcción! Teniendo en cuenta las medidas que se han tomado a nivel nacional debido al aislamiento, se amplían las entregas de incentivos en la modalidad de giro
  37. 37. hasta el próximo miércoles 22 de abril. Ingresa a este enlace para consultar fecha y lugar de pago 👉 http://bit.ly/incentivosDaviPlata” 65. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “#AgéndateConLaUNAD Sabes por qué debemos mantener la distancia social recomendada de personas con síntomas del COVID-19? ¡No te quedes con la duda! Participa y aprende junto a nosotros.15 de abril- 4:00 p.m., Canal UNAD”
  38. 38. 66. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Sogamoso “Únete a los talleres de laboratorio de idiomas que el instituto virtual de lenguas tiene para Ti totalmente gratis” 67. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “UNAD – Líder en Educación Virtual, desde la Escuela de Ciencias Sociales Artes y Humanidades, tienen el gusto de invitarlos a matricular programas de pregrado y posgrado que oferta para el periodo intersemestral 8-03” 68. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “#UNADRecomienda l Aprovecha este tiempo en casa y mejora tus habilidades. Anímate,
  39. 39. investiga y navega en las herramientas que te recomendamos para que mejores tus competencias” 69. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook toda la información de las ¡Inscripciones y Matrículas Abiertas! “Conoce nuestra oferta académica en www.unad.edu.co” 70. El día miércoles 15 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook toda la información de las Inscripciones y Matrículas
  40. 40. 71. El día miércoles 15 de abril, se comparte información a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp de Matriculas de la Universidad UNAD 72. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia sobre Las mascotas NO transmiten el COVID-19. #NO las abandones, infórmate y cuida de ellas #MásUNADMásPaís
  41. 41. 73. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por el ministerio de salud y protección social en donde resaltan la importancia de La convivencia en pareja ya que puede resultar un factor determinante para la salud mental de los colombianos, durante el aislamiento preventivo obligatorio. Por eso atiende estos consejos, #EvitaElCoronavirus y cuida tu #SaludMental en casa. 74. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “Cuídate, te queremos de regreso pronto” Recuerda lavar bien tus manos y evitar salir a la calle. #MásUNADMásPaís
  42. 42. 75. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook un post donde se destaca la Importancia de la Comunicación a través del Lenguaje de Señas. La lengua de señas es la forma de comunicación que tienen las personas con discapacidad auditiva. Es una lengua natural de expresión y configuración gesto-espacial y percepción visual, gracias a la cual las personas sordas pueden establecer un canal de comunicación con su entorno social o cualquier persona que conozca la lengua de señas. 76. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook Un video sobre el ejercicio de respiración para el manejo de la ansiedad
  43. 43. 77. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia La UNAD recomienda los siguientes tips de limpieza para prevenir la propagación del virus en tu hogar #MásUNADMásPaís #QuédateEnCasa 78. El día jueves 16 de abril de 2020, se indaga a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp, sobre cómo les ha ido en este periodo de cuarentena y aislamiento, se les recuerda que cuentan con todo el apoyo de la Universidad y lo que necesiten estoy atenta a sus comentarios y cuenten conmigo como se los exprese cuando contacte a cada uno de ustedes a sus celulares, también se les informa que a los correos envió nuestro Director de la Cead Sogamoso el Padre Danilo ¿Cómo acceder al programa del MinTIC que ofrece Internet fijo de bajo costo?, se les comparte el link https://www.mintic.gov.co/portal/inicio/Sala-de- Prensa/Noticias/126387:Como-acceder-al-programa-del-MinTIC-que-ofrece-Internet-fijo- de-bajo-costo
  44. 44. 79. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por el ministerio de salud y protección social en donde resaltan la importancia de no creer todo tipo de información brindada por fuentes que no sean confiables. 80. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia Un video haciendo alusión a #LaUNADEstáDeModa
  45. 45. 81. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook la publicación hecha por la Universidad Nacional Abierta y a distancia - UNAD Colombia “Una buena postura en el puesto de trabajo en casa te ayudara a prevenir enfermedades”
  46. 46. 82. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se compartió en nuestra página de Facebook Un video de #LaUNADEstáDeModa #MásUNADMásPaís 83. El día viernes 17 de abril de 2020 se comparte nuevamente vídeo de la Universidad UNAD, a los grupos de Estudiantes por WhatsApp.
  47. 47. 84. Se atienden estudiantes que se comunican por el WhatsApp y brinda asesora e información

×