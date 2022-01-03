Advantages and disadvantages of led flood lights

LED Flood lights manufacturers are a type of flood lighting institutions that give illustrations across a wide area similar to the square, yard, stadium, platform or other localities. Once in a while, material halite and high pressure sodium are generally used for floodlight sources. Light Emitting Diodes are presented into this area recently due to the rapidfire development of LED manufacturing and packaging. Compared to conventional lighting sources, LED has unknown advantages which accommodates the requirements for energy saving and lower maintenance. Here, I would explain the advantages of LED floodlights in detail and some disadvantages will also be mentioned.