Luzia 27-08-2021
Maria, foste, és, serás encanto para Almas sedentas de Amor. Qual um Relicário, nos conténs em teu ser, e Inclina-te a nos...
Estrela que continua a nos guiar no Seu incomparável brilho, sóbria nos Trajetos a nos conduzir, tens calor e Encanto próp...
Somos 'inda gratos pela doação de Anos a fio, com que te consumiste: Bem-aventurada és, por tanto! Qual, Ó! Qual anjo de g...
Meu Pai do Céu, acolhe no Teu seio Os nossos lamentos e lágrimas. Eis Reconhecemos que conTigo toda a Avida se renova e ex...
Formatação e Criação: Luzia Gabriele E-mail: luziagabriele@hotmail.com Texto: Wandemberg Morais Imagens: Internet e Arquiv...
Spiritual
Aug. 29, 2021
Aug. 29, 2021
Acróstico de pesar e alegria wandemberg morais

  1. 1. Luzia 27-08-2021
  2. 2. Maria, foste, és, serás encanto para Almas sedentas de Amor. Qual um Relicário, nos conténs em teu ser, e Inclina-te a nos acolher com zelo e Alegria que em tudo são só esmero
  3. 3. Estrela que continua a nos guiar no Seu incomparável brilho, sóbria nos Trajetos a nos conduzir, tens calor e Encanto próprios: somos felizes ao Lembrar todo o bem que espelham As lições que nos legaste em vida!!!
  4. 4. Somos 'inda gratos pela doação de Anos a fio, com que te consumiste: Bem-aventurada és, por tanto! Qual, Ó! Qual anjo de guarda, plasmaste a Intimidade de muitos, nos silêncios Angustiosos do sofrer e do chorar!!!
  5. 5. Meu Pai do Céu, acolhe no Teu seio Os nossos lamentos e lágrimas. Eis Reconhecemos que conTigo toda a Avida se renova e exultamos nisso! Indizível certeza afaga agora nosso Ser: Estela é uma Estrela nos céus!!
  6. 6. Formatação e Criação: Luzia Gabriele E-mail: luziagabriele@hotmail.com Texto: Wandemberg Morais Imagens: Internet e Arquivo Pessoal Música: Oração de São Francisco Instrumental http://www.slideshare.net/luziagabriele https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAdCeCGHGTxtxQskjl4zkow Data: 27 de Agosto de 2021 Fortaleza-Ce-Brasil

