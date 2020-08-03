Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL ARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL TEMA: Por qué son importantes los valores en los niños
 Sabemos que formar niños con valores no es una tarea sencilla, motivo por el cual en Kínder Yaocalli fomentamos situacio...
Los principales valores que debemos enseñar a los niños La honestidad La lealtad La gratitud El esfuerzo La paciencia
La Honestidad  La honestidad es un valor humanos , una actitud que siembra confianza en uno mismo y en aquellos que están...
La lealtad es una virtud que se desenvuelve en nuestra conciencia, en el compromiso de defender y de ser fieles a lo que c...
• Gratitud es el sentimiento de valoración y estima de un bien recibido, espiritual o material . • El cual se expresa en e...
 El valor del esfuerzo, es decir, luchar por las cosas que se quieren conseguir en la sociedad, es una cualidad muy posit...
La paciencia es un rasgo de carácter que nos permite pasar por situaciones caóticas sin derrumbarnos, nos permite educar a...
https://blog.colegios-cedros-yaocalli.mx/yaocalli/importancia-ensenar-valores- pequenos. https://www.cosasdeeducacion.es/e...
LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS VALORES EN LOS NIÑOS

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACIÓN, EL ARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN INICIAL TEMA: Por qué son importantes los valores en los niños LOJA-ECUADOR Estudiante: Luz Guamán Docente: Bernardino Acaro Camacho Asignatura: Educación en Valores Fecha: 02/08/2020. Ciclo: I ”B”
  2. 2.  Sabemos que formar niños con valores no es una tarea sencilla, motivo por el cual en Kínder Yaocalli fomentamos situaciones que promuevan valores y respondan éticamente ante situaciones del día a día.
  3. 3. Los principales valores que debemos enseñar a los niños La honestidad La lealtad La gratitud El esfuerzo La paciencia
  4. 4. La Honestidad  La honestidad es un valor humanos , una actitud que siembra confianza en uno mismo y en aquellos que están en contactos con la persona honestad.  La honestidad es un valor de gran relevancia para alcanzar el verdadero sentido de la vida humana, porque con ella inspiramos y ganamos la confianza de los demás .
  5. 5. La lealtad es una virtud que se desenvuelve en nuestra conciencia, en el compromiso de defender y de ser fieles a lo que creemos y en quien creemos. consiste en la obediencia de las normas de fidelidad, honor, gratitud y respeto por alguna cosa o por alguien bien sea hacia una persona, animal, gobierno, comunidad.
  6. 6. • Gratitud es el sentimiento de valoración y estima de un bien recibido, espiritual o material . • El cual se expresa en el deseo voluntario de correspondencia a través de las palabras o a través de un gesto. • es el sentimiento que experimenta una persona al estimar un favor o beneficio que alguien le ha concedido.
  7. 7.  El valor del esfuerzo, es decir, luchar por las cosas que se quieren conseguir en la sociedad, es una cualidad muy positiva de las personas.  El valor del esfuerzo a nuestros hijos estamos también transmitiéndoles otros valores muy importantes de la formación humana.
  8. 8. La paciencia es un rasgo de carácter que nos permite pasar por situaciones caóticas sin derrumbarnos, nos permite educar a nuestros hijos sin gritos y aceptar a los compañeros de trabajo sin deprimirnos, entre muchas otras cosas.
  9. 9. https://blog.colegios-cedros-yaocalli.mx/yaocalli/importancia-ensenar-valores- pequenos. https://www.cosasdeeducacion.es/educar-en-el-valor-del-esfuerzo/ https://losvalores.org/que-es-la-paciencia/ Bibliografía

