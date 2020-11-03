Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico ¡Su material didáctico ha cambiado! Estos son los nuevos recursos im...
Notas Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted haga sus propias anotaciones en el texto, así como usted usa un resalt...
Resaltador Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted haga un resumen del texto usando la opción de resaltar los fragme...
Cuaderno Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted tome apuntes sobre sus ideas y además las pueda guardar y descargar...
Dudas Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted pueda formular las dudas o hacer comentarios sobre el contenido direct...
Búsqueda Descripción: Por medio de este recurso, usted podrá hacer una búsqueda en Internet sobre cualquier palabra o tema...
Diccionario Descripción: El Diccionario posibilitará seleccionar una palabra desconocida en el texto y encontrar su signif...
Resumen Descripción: Esta herramienta lo llevará a un resumen mensual de todas las interacciones que haya tenido con el co...
Descripción: La versión para Impresión permitirá que pueda imprimir o descargar el contenido en versión PDF. En la versión...
Descripción: Este recurso ofrecerá herramientas que facilitaran la visualización del contenido. Zoom, alto contraste, fond...
Descripción: Esta herramienta le permitirá oscurecer el fondo de la pantalla para descansar la vista. Paso a paso: 1) De c...
Descripción: Esta es una herramienta que permite reportar problemas de carácter técnico (errores gramáticales, problemas c...
Manual de uso de las herramientas

Manual de uso del menú de herramientas del MDM de Uniclaretiana

Published in: Education
Manual de uso de las herramientas

  1. 1. Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico ¡Su material didáctico ha cambiado! Estos son los nuevos recursos implementados para ayudarte con tus estudios 1. Notas 2. Resaltador 3. Cuaderno 4. Dudas 5. Búsqueda 6. Diccionario 7. Resumen 8. Versión para Impresión 9. Herramientas de accesibilidad 10. Luz de fondo 11. Reporte de problemas
  2. 2. Notas Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted haga sus propias anotaciones en el texto, así como usted usa un resaltador y las notas adhesivas en los textos físicos, así usted puede hacerlo con esta herramienta. Las anotaciones son guardadas (La extensión máxima es de 140 carácteres) y se verán en el margen del texto en un formato sticky note. Paso a paso: 1) Seleccione una palabra 2) Haga clic a este ícono 3) Digite su anotación dentro de la caja. 4) Haga clic en guardar. VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  3. 3. Resaltador Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted haga un resumen del texto usando la opción de resaltar los fragmentos más interesantes. Paso a paso: 1) Seleccione una palabra o frase. 2) Haga clic en el ícono. VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  4. 4. Cuaderno Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted tome apuntes sobre sus ideas y además las pueda guardar y descargar. Paso a paso: 1) Haga clic en el ícono. 2) Escriba sus ideas. 3) Guarde sus apuntes. VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  5. 5. Dudas Descripción: Este recurso permitirá que usted pueda formular las dudas o hacer comentarios sobre el contenido directamente a su Tutor. Su duda será enviada a la herramienta correo de la AVA adjuntando el texto selecionado o el link del material didáctico y del ciclo de aprendizaje en cuestión. Paso a paso: 1) Seleccione la palabra o fragmento de texto deseado. 2) Haga clic en este ícono 3) Complete la información solicitada, el título y el contenido de su duda, relacionada con el contenido. 4) Haga clic en “Enviar” para que la duda llegue a su Tutor. VOLVER OBS: Usted recibirá las respuestas a sus dudas en su herramienta correo Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  6. 6. Búsqueda Descripción: Por medio de este recurso, usted podrá hacer una búsqueda en Internet sobre cualquier palabra o tema que llame su atención en el contenido. Para esto, solo debe selecionar un fragmento de texto y dar clic en el ícono Lupa, que inmediatamente desplegará links relacionados al asunto buscado, y usted, después de analizar los contenidos, podrá marcarlos como útiles o no. Paso a paso: 1) Seleccione una palabra o fragmento de texto deseado 2) Haga clic en este ícono 3) Haga clic sobre el link selecionado. VOVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  7. 7. Diccionario Descripción: El Diccionario posibilitará seleccionar una palabra desconocida en el texto y encontrar su significado en un diccionario em línea para que usted no tenga que salir de su material didáctico. Paso a paso: 1) Seleccione el término desconocido en el texto. 2) Haga clic en este ícono: 3) El resultado de la búsqueda aparecerá en la ventana. VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  8. 8. Resumen Descripción: Esta herramienta lo llevará a un resumen mensual de todas las interacciones que haya tenido con el contenido. En éste estarán organizadas todas sus acciones de forma cronológica. Paso a paso: Para aceder a su Resumen, solo debe dar clic a este ícono Para imprimir, Haga clic en el ícono Impresora, o digite “Ctrl P”. VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didácticoNuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  9. 9. Descripción: La versión para Impresión permitirá que pueda imprimir o descargar el contenido en versión PDF. En la versión impresa, los vídeos se mostrarán através de un código QR para que usted no pierda el hilo de los links del material. Paso a paso: 1) Haga Clic en este ícono: 2) Escoja el destino de su impresión (PDF o su impresora). 3) Escoja el diseño de las páginas (“Retrato” es el más indicado). 4) Haga clic en “Guardar” para guardar el archivo en PDF o en “Imprimir” en caso de optar por la impresión. OBS: Estas orientaciones son dadas a partir del navegador Chrome, de Google. Versión para impresión VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  10. 10. Descripción: Este recurso ofrecerá herramientas que facilitaran la visualización del contenido. Zoom, alto contraste, fondo oscuro, resaltador del links... Paso a paso: 1) Haga clic en el ícono 2) Seleccione la herramienta que requiere. 3) Vuelva a oprimir en la herramienta para volver a la normalidad. Herramientas de Accedibilidad VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  11. 11. Descripción: Esta herramienta le permitirá oscurecer el fondo de la pantalla para descansar la vista. Paso a paso: 1) De clic en el ícono 2) Para volver a iluminar vuelva a dar clic en el ícono Fondo Oscuro VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico
  12. 12. Descripción: Esta es una herramienta que permite reportar problemas de carácter técnico (errores gramáticales, problemas con las imágenes, fórmulas, símbolos, etc.) donde se podrán informar las fallas que ocurren, o hacer alguna sugerencia o consideración respecto al contenido. Paso a paso: 1) Haga clic en el ícono para abrir la ventana de sugerencias 2) Escriba su sugerencia o reporte un problema que haya encontrado en el material. 3) Haga clic en “Enviar”. OBS: Su mensaje será enviado a un equipo técnico. En caso de ser necesario entraremos em contacto con usted Reporte un problema o deje una sugerencia VOLVER Nuevos recursos de estudio para el material didáctico

