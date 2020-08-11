Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INEM “JORGE ISAACS” DE CALI RESOLUCIÓN No. 007 DEL 5 DE ENERO DE 2003 (Art. 7) DE LA SECRETARÍA DE E...
Recordemos el proceso para multiplicar por una cifra (copia en tu cuaderno los siguientes ejemplos, no tomes foto) Aplicac...
Evaluación Es tiempo de que te evalúes tú mismo(a), lee muy bien y coloca una carita feliz debajo del cuadro que diga cómo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Taller 1 matematicas

35 views

Published on

taller para realizar en casa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Taller 1 matematicas

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INEM “JORGE ISAACS” DE CALI RESOLUCIÓN No. 007 DEL 5 DE ENERO DE 2003 (Art. 7) DE LA SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN MUNICIPAL Condecoraciones Simón Bolívar y Aidee Guerrero Las Américas Servicio educativo en casa. Área Matemáticas Periodo 2 Taller 1 Fecha Agosto10 al 14 de 2.020 Objetivo de aprendizaje Describir el conjunto ordenado de reglas que permiten resolver una situación multiplicativa. Entregable Fotos de la actividad de aplicación Indagación Observa la siguiente imagen donde se muestra la vida de los pingüinos y responde, en forma oral, las preguntas que hay a continuación: (no es necesario copiar, solo comenta las respuestas con la persona que te acompaña en tus actividades escolares) Estructuración Repasando lo aprendido ¿CÓMO MULTIPLICAMOS? (no copiar, solo leer para recordar) ¿Dónde viven los pingüinos? ¿Cuántos grados crees que hay en el lugar que viven? ¿Qué comen los pingüinos? ¿Cuántas crías tiene el pingüino adulto? ¿Cuántos peces necesita cazar el pingüino adulto para alimentar a sus crías? ¿Qué operación matemática te ayudó a resolver la última pregunta?
  2. 2. Recordemos el proceso para multiplicar por una cifra (copia en tu cuaderno los siguientes ejemplos, no tomes foto) Aplicación 1. Realiza las siguientes multiplicaciones en el cuaderno y escribe el resultado de cada una en el crucigrama: (toma foto y envía a tu profesor(a)
  3. 3. Evaluación Es tiempo de que te evalúes tú mismo(a), lee muy bien y coloca una carita feliz debajo del cuadro que diga cómo realizaste los ejercicios. Por ejemplo, si realizaste las actividades completas, ordenadas y las entregaste a tiempo colocas la carita feliz debajo del primer cuadro. Solo marca una carita en cada punto. Observa el ejemplo: 1. Mi desempeño en la clase Marca solo uno Realizo en forma completa, ordenada y a tiempo todas mis actividades del aprendizaje en casa, desde el inicio hasta el final. Realizo en forma completa y ordenada casi todas las actividades del aprendizaje en casa, pero me falta dedicarme más para terminarlas a tiempo. Realizo las actividades del aprendizaje en casa, pero algunas me queden en desorden o incompletas porque uso poco tiempo para desarrollarlas. Me faltó interés y dedicación para realizar mis actividades en forma completa y ordenada, pues no uso bien mí tiempo para el aprender en casa. 2. Objetivo de aprendizaje Marca solo uno Resuelvo situaciones matemáticas usando el proceso correcto de las multiplicaciones por 1 cifra Resuelvo multiplicaciones por 1 cifra pero al resolver situaciones me confundo al leer los datos Resuelvo multiplicaciones por 1 cifra pero algunas veces me equivoco en el resultado final porque olvido algunas tablas de multiplicar Tengo dificultad para resolver multiplicaciones por 1 cifra porque me confundo al ubicar las cifras en los resultados

×