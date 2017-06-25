https://getbooksolutions.com Link full download:https://getbooksolutions.com/download/test-bank-for-lehninger- principles-...
https://getbooksolutions.com Page: 361 Difficulty: 2 Ans: B Which of the following is not a consequence of partial hydroge...
https://getbooksolutions.com 2. Most are simply polymers of isoprene. 3. Testosterone is an important sphingolipid found i...
https://getbooksolutions.com 9. Structural lipids in membranes Pages: 362–267 Difficulty: 2 Ans: D Which of the following ...
https://getbooksolutions.com 1. Cerebrosides and gangliosides are sphingolipids. 2. Phosphatidylcholine is a typical sphin...
https://getbooksolutions.com Pages: 368–370 Difficulty: 2 Ans: A Which of the following statements about sterols is true? ...
https://getbooksolutions.com 3. Sterols are more common in plasma membranes than in intracellular membranes (mitochondria,...
https://getbooksolutions.com 1. arachidonic acid. 2. 3. 4. 5. vitamin A (retinol). 20.Lipids as signals, cofactors, and pi...
https://getbooksolutions.com Pages: 373–375 Difficulty: 2 Ans: C Which vitamin is derived from cholesterol? 1. A 2. B12 3....
https://getbooksolutions.com Short Answer Questions 25.Storage lipids Pages: 357–358 Difficulty: 1 Circle the fatty acid i...
https://getbooksolutions.com What is the effect of a double bond on fatty acid structure? Ans: Most double bonds in fatty ...
https://getbooksolutions.com Describe three functions of triacylglycerols in mammals and one function in higher plants. An...
https://getbooksolutions.com Give the structure of phosphatidylethanolamine containing one palmitate and one oleate. Show ...
https://getbooksolutions.com Page: 365 Difficulty: 3 What chemical features distinguish a plasmalogen from a common glycer...
https://getbooksolutions.com (a) prostaglandins ___ blood clotting (b) vitamin E ___ intra-tissue messengers (c) sphingoli...
https://getbooksolutions.com Describe the differences between the glycosphingolipids corresponding to the A, B, and O huma...
https://getbooksolutions.com 44.Lipids as signals, cofactors, and pigments Pages: 373–375 Difficulty: 2 Show the structure...
https://getbooksolutions.com If beeswax, cholesterol, and phosphatidylglycerol were dissolved in chloroform, then subjecte...
Test Bank for Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry 6th Edition by David L. Nelson
Product description

Clear writing and illustrations…Clear explanations of difficult concepts…Clear communication of the ways in biochemistry is currently understood and practiced. For over 35 years, in edition after bestselling edition, Principles of Biochemistry has put those defining principles into practice, guiding students through a coherent introduction to the essentials of biochemistry without overwhelming them.

The new edition brings this remarkable text into a new era. Like its predecessors, Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry, Sixth Edition strikes a careful balance of current science and enduring concepts, incorporating a tremendous amount of new findings, but only those that help illustrate biochemistry’s foundational principles. With this edition, students will encounter new information emerging from high throughput DNA sequencing, x-ray crystallography, and the manipulation of genes and gene expression, and other techniques. In addition, students will see how contemporary biochemistry has shifted away from exploring metabolic pathways in isolation to focusing on interactions among pathways. They will also get an updated understanding of the relevance of biochemistry to the study of human disease (especially diabetes) as well as the important role of evolutionary theory in biochemical research.
Table of Contents

1. The Foundations of Biochemistry
2. Water
3. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
4. The Three-Dimensional Structure of Proteins
5. Protein Function
6. Enzymes
7. Carbohydrates and Glycobiology
8. Nucleotides and Nucleic Acids
9. DNA-Based Information Technologies
10. Lipids
11. Biological Membranes and Transport
12. Biosignaling
13. Bioenergetics and Biochemical Reaction Types
14. Glycolysis, Gluconeogenesis, and the Pentose Phosphate Pathway
15. Principles of Metabolic Regulation
16. The Citric Acid Cycle
17. Fatty Acid Catabolism
18. Amino Acid Oxidation and the Production of Urea
19. Oxidative Phosphorylation and Photophosphorylation Oxidative Phosphorylation
20. Carbohydrate Biosynthesis in Plants and Bacteria
21. Lipid Biosynthesis
22. Biosynthesis of Amino Acids, Nucleotides, and Related Molecules
23. Hormonal Regulation and Integration of Mammalian Metabolism
24. Genes and Chromosomes
25. DNA Metabolism
26. RNA Metabolism
27. Protein Metabolism
28. Regulation of Gene Expression
Appendix A Common Abbreviations in the Biochemical Research Literature
Appendix B Abbreviated Solutions to Problems
Glossary
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1429234148
ISBN-13: 978-1429234146

