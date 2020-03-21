Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIT BHOPAL UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING B.Tech. Project Review Presentation-II On "Wireless Health Monitoring System of patient using GSM"
Presented By- Yash Sharma (17BEC10016) Samanvay Srivastava (17BEC10005) Vaibhav Singh (17BEC10029) Prajit Paul (17BEC10040) Luv Mahajan (17BEC10056)
Contents • Introduction • Literature Review • Findings • Objective • Work Plan & Gantt Chart • Problem Formulation • Propo...
Introduction • This project deals with the monitoring of the patient parameters. • Temperature module connected to patient...
• Data transmitted via GSM module as SMS. • Transmitter transmits message in emergency conditionto the transmitter placed ...
Literature review • PAPER 1: Internet of Thing Based Healthcare Monitoring system. INTRODUCTION:This paper shows using Hea...
• PAPER 2: ZigBee and GSM Based Patient Health Monitoring System. INTRODUCTION: Energy efficient Health Monitoring system ...
• PAPER 3: Wireless Patient Health Monitoring system INTRODUCTION: This system implementation mainly focuses on Serial Dat...
Objective • The specialist at a distance can monitor the patient condition so that he can cure the patient. • Portable dev...
• Embedded technology is precised and always provides accurate data.
Work Plan S.NO Particulars Duration Outcome 1 Module1(Give Name such as Literature survey with detail) 1-2 days Review Pap...
Methodology • Mainly two parts : Receiver and Transmitter. • In transmitter we have temperature sensor. • Sensors connecte...
AVR ATMEGA 8L I/O and Packages: 23 Programmable I/O Lines, 28-lead PDIP Operating Voltages: 2.7V - 5.5V (ATmega8L) 4.5V - ...
List of Components/Software/tools • LM35 Series Temperature Sensor. • AVR ATMEGA 8L • LCD Display • GSM • A micro sim card...
Block Diagram
LCD Display Module
Proteus 8.1 Professional • The Proteus Design Suite is a proprietary software tool suite used primarily for electronic des...
Circuit Diagram
PCB Designing • Preparation of Screen • Printing • Etching • Drilling • Thinning • Component Mounting and Assembling
Code Vision AVR • C cross-compiler • Integrated Development Environment • Automatic program generator designed Atmel AVR f...
GSM Module commands
Prototype
Results
In case of emergency, sms sent to the receiver
Expected outcomes • Health Monitoring continuously would lead to regular check up of the patient.
• Efficient for patients suffering from Heart Disease, Tuberculosis, Hep-C and Hep-B, Blood Pressure etc. as their Body te...
Advantages • Bridging gap between the doctor and patients. • Easy to operate. • Better performance as compared to compact ...
Future Scope • Multiple parameters like Heartbeat , Blood pressure , retinal size, sugar level as controlling parameters c...
• Paper 1: - Shreyasha Chaudhury in the year 2017/gave a solution to/a comparative study of cloud computing for real time ...
• Paper 3: Deepesh K Rathore , Ankita Upamanyu , Deepanshu Lulla in the year 2013/gave a solution to/multiple patient moni...
Conclusion • Prevention is better than Cure. • Portability enhance Ease of access. • Modern technology have developed that...
References
THANK YOU..
Health monitoring system

It is a prototype of smart wearable device which can further be implemented for health care in case of emergency.

Health monitoring system

  1. 1. VIT BHOPAL UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ELECTRICAL & ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING B.Tech. Project Review Presentation-II On “Wireless Health Monitoring System of patient using GSM” 3 April,2019 Guided by Prof. Mayank Gupta Senior Teaching Fellow
  2. 2. Presented By- Yash Sharma (17BEC10016) Samanvay Srivastava (17BEC10005) Vaibhav Singh (17BEC10029) Prajit Paul (17BEC10040) Luv Mahajan (17BEC10056)
  3. 3. Contents • Introduction • Literature Review • Findings • Objective • Work Plan & Gantt Chart • Problem Formulation • Proposed Methodology • Circuit Diagram/Flowchart/ Algorithm • List of Components /Software /Tools used • Expected Outcomes • Advantages • Future Scope • Conclusion • References
  4. 4. Introduction • This project deals with the monitoring of the patient parameters. • Temperature module connected to patient through wearables.
  5. 5. • Data transmitted via GSM module as SMS. • Transmitter transmits message in emergency conditionto the transmitter placed at Doctor’s side and the other one placed to family member.
  6. 6. Literature review • PAPER 1: Internet of Thing Based Healthcare Monitoring system. INTRODUCTION:This paper shows using Healthcare monitoring based on Cloud Computing to access Vital health parameters to provide real-time buzzer emergency response.Using Wi-Fi modules facilitates to match Real time data gathered over the period of time. This paper is based on Security of the health care data and review of healthcare monitoring using IoT. PROBLEMS FACED: Using IoT in medical devices is already a very costly option and using it in rural areas can prove to be inefficient as they have be educated first. Another drawback is using FTP Protocol which is for remote data server,has higher latency resulting to Runtime Restrictions
  7. 7. • PAPER 2: ZigBee and GSM Based Patient Health Monitoring System. INTRODUCTION: Energy efficient Health Monitoring system enabling doctors to track the vital health signs of patients such as Temparature,Healthcare,ECG,Position.It automatically sends response message to the concerned Healthcare Services and helps the Doctor to keep a track of the patient when the vitals fall under the Threshold value . PROBLEMS FACED: Using Zigbee only enables sending data at 250 kbps and using Sensors in different parts of the body might result to inappropiate results.Body Temperature may rise due various reasons , that doesnot imply Emergency services needs to be activated. Also the Wireless Internet services leads to higher latency times. Also the proposed system is not quite portable and requires Massive scale of Minimialism. And mostly importantly , it requires the patient to be within specific vicinity of the doctor . He cant go beyond a specific distance for working of the device.
  8. 8. • PAPER 3: Wireless Patient Health Monitoring system INTRODUCTION: This system implementation mainly focuses on Serial Data using ZigBee module so that a Doctor can monitor many patient at a time while being in his chamber.The GSM Module facilitates to the system to send message to all the doctors of that unit giving the room number of the patient who needs immediate care. This method mainly focuses on reducing reliability on Physicians , reducing skill level , minimizing hospital frequency of hospital visits and promoting health education at various levels. . PROBLEMS FACED: The drawback is again to Wireless Long Distance Clinical applications to deliver expertise to anywhere in the world. The given Tele-medical solution is not so robust so that it can be used anywhere and in anypart of the world. In the given date, Medical data security is a big issue that are being used by big Internet Companies to better cater advertisements for better profit.So we can comprise our medical data for the cost of Business viability of the companies.
  9. 9. Objective • The specialist at a distance can monitor the patient condition so that he can cure the patient. • Portable device and cost efficient.
  10. 10. • Embedded technology is precised and always provides accurate data.
  11. 11. Work Plan S.NO Particulars Duration Outcome 1 Module1(Give Name such as Literature survey with detail) 1-2 days Review Paper for publishing 2 Module2(Planning) 1 week We came to take the concept of Wireless Health Monitoring System using GSM 3 Module3(Design) 3 weeks Software based circuit Diagram and then implementing and making a Prototype 4 Module4(Implementation) 2 weeks After all research based testing , coding and implementation a prototype that would be compact device 5 Module5(Validation) 1-2 days Submission of Project Report and Research work
  12. 12. Methodology • Mainly two parts : Receiver and Transmitter. • In transmitter we have temperature sensor. • Sensors connected to patient through wearables. • Microcontrollers monitors all system in transmitter if any abnormality is found then the signal in form of sms packet sends to receiver.
  13. 13. AVR ATMEGA 8L I/O and Packages: 23 Programmable I/O Lines, 28-lead PDIP Operating Voltages: 2.7V - 5.5V (ATmega8L) 4.5V - 5.5V (ATmega8) Power Consumption: At 4 MHz, 3V, 25°C: Active: 3.6mA Idle Mode: 1.0mA Power-down Mode: 0.5μA
  14. 14. List of Components/Software/tools • LM35 Series Temperature Sensor. • AVR ATMEGA 8L • LCD Display • GSM • A micro sim card with working sms package(except JIO) • Software : 1. KHAZAMAAVR PROGRAMMER 2. CODEVISION AVR • GPS Module • Heartbeat Module
  15. 15. Block Diagram
  16. 16. LCD Display Module
  17. 17. Proteus 8.1 Professional • The Proteus Design Suite is a proprietary software tool suite used primarily for electronic design automation. • The software is used mainly by electronic design engineers and technicians to create schematics and electronic prints for manufacturing printed circuit boards.
  18. 18. Circuit Diagram
  19. 19. PCB Designing • Preparation of Screen • Printing • Etching • Drilling • Thinning • Component Mounting and Assembling
  20. 20. Code Vision AVR • C cross-compiler • Integrated Development Environment • Automatic program generator designed Atmel AVR family of microcontrollers
  21. 21. GSM Module commands
  22. 22. Prototype
  23. 23. Results
  24. 24. In case of emergency, sms sent to the receiver
  25. 25. Expected outcomes • Health Monitoring continuously would lead to regular check up of the patient.
  26. 26. • Efficient for patients suffering from Heart Disease, Tuberculosis, Hep-C and Hep-B, Blood Pressure etc. as their Body temperature can rise and fall drastically at any instant.
  27. 27. Advantages • Bridging gap between the doctor and patients. • Easy to operate. • Better performance as compared to compact sensors. • Cost Efficient
  28. 28. Future Scope • Multiple parameters like Heartbeat , Blood pressure , retinal size, sugar level as controlling parameters can be used. • This system also can be developed by using advanced GSM and GPRS technology
  29. 29. • Paper 1: - Shreyasha Chaudhury in the year 2017/gave a solution to/a comparative study of cloud computing for real time health monitoring/using FTP sever and IoT/having some advantage and disadvantage/runtime restrictions/concluded that betterment of Tele-medical services. • Paper 2: -Poornima , Puneet Singh in the year 2014/gave a solution to/using wi-fi modules and GSM Modules for better response time/constant vital measurements like ECG, Heartbeat& Temperature/using methodology of/Threshold values of ECG and Heartbeat and comparison with threshold values/advantages and disadvantages/reducing hospital visits/concluded that monitoring system to alert hospital staffs.
  30. 30. • Paper 3: Deepesh K Rathore , Ankita Upamanyu , Deepanshu Lulla in the year 2013/gave a solution to/multiple patient monitoring/using methodology of zig bee and GSM Module/advantages and disadvantages/have to be in vicinity of the doctor for its proper functioning/security issues for medical record data/concluded that it will help to cure deaths due to delay of emergency services.
  31. 31. Conclusion • Prevention is better than Cure. • Portability enhance Ease of access. • Modern technology have developed that promotes comfortable and disease free life.
  32. 32. References • https://www.slideshare.net/freakamu/wireless-human-healthmonitor?qid=e8c3606a- 98b5-4a86-9d2e-481ed0b2a596&v=&b=&from_search=4 • R. Trivedi, G. Mathur, A. Mathur, “A Survey on Platinum Temperature Sensor”, IJSCE, ISSN:2231-2307, Volume-1, Issue-NCAI2011, June2011. • S. F. Babiker, L. E. Abdel-Khair, S. M. Elbasheer: “Microcontroller Based Heart Rate Monitor using Fingertip Sensors”, UofKEJ, Vol.1, Issue 2, pp. 47-51 (October 2011). • Y. S. Satyanarayan, Y. R. Satyanarayan, D. H. Desai: “Intelligent Wireless Emergency Alert System for Patient Monitoring using AT89S52 Microcontroller”, IJAREEIE, Vol. 2, Issue 4, April 2013. • S. Mada, Sandhyarani S, “An Adaptive Embedded System for helping Patients”, IJCTT, Volume 2, Issue 2, 2011. • Eisman, Louis, Biology and Human Progress. Englewood Cliffs, NJ: Prentice Hall, 1972: 125. • www.researchgate.net/publication/268816762_A_wireless_heartbeat_and_Tempera ture_Monitoring_System_for_Remote_Patients
  33. 33. THANK YOU..

