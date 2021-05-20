Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LOGICA PROPOSICIONAL: CONECTORES LOGICOS RAZONAMIENTO LOGICO SESION 03
• El negador interno: (-) ; se lee: “no ……..” • El negador externo:-( ) ; se lee: “Es falso que…..” • El conjuntor: () ; ...
TABLAS DE VERDAD
Proposiciones Negativas: (no) * No es verdad que haya una caída del dólar en Perú. Proposiciones Conjuntivas: (y) * Julia ...
De las proposiciones; ¿cuáles son simples y compuesta? 1. ( ) El oro tiene valor monetario fijo. 2. ( ) Es falso que el ca...
I) Dadas las oraciones: 1) Conversa con ella. 2) “Cambio” es un término polisémico. 3) El euro es la moneda de la CEU. 4) ...
II) De las proposiciones: 1. El dólar es una moneda y el cheque un título de valor. 2. Martha estudia en la UCV o en la UN...
III) Indicar cuales de los siguientes enunciados: 1. Mañana vendrás a verme. 2. !TERREMOTO¡. 3. Juan y Jose son hermanos. ...
IV) De las proposiciones: 1. María y Jose son hermanos. 2. Luis Felipe Sandoval es un alumno indisciplinado. 3. Cuba tiene...
Sesion conectores logicos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
48 views
May. 20, 2021

Sesion conectores logicos

En estas diapositivas se hace una descripcion de los conectores logicos.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sesion conectores logicos

  1. 1. LOGICA PROPOSICIONAL: CONECTORES LOGICOS RAZONAMIENTO LOGICO SESION 03
  2. 2. • El negador interno: (-) ; se lee: “no ……..” • El negador externo:-( ) ; se lee: “Es falso que…..” • El conjuntor: () ; se lee: “…….. y ……..” • El disyuntor incluyente: () ; se lee: “…….. o ……..” • El disyuntor excluyente: () ; se lee: “o…….. o ……..” • El implicador: () ; se lee: “ Si…….., entonces……..” • El replicador: (⃪) ; se lee: “…...puesto que..……” • El bicondicional: (); se lee: “…….. si y solo si……..” LOS CONECTORES LOGICOS
  3. 3. TABLAS DE VERDAD
  4. 4. Proposiciones Negativas: (no) * No es verdad que haya una caída del dólar en Perú. Proposiciones Conjuntivas: (y) * Julia es contadora y gerente del BCP. Proposiciones disyuntivas Incluyentes: (o) * Marina es economista o administradora. Proposiciones Disyuntivas Excluyentes: (o…o) Proposiciones Implicativas: (Si...entonces...) * O eres dueño o socio minoritario . * Si Peter domina el mercado, tendrá el monopolio. Proposiciones Biimplicativa: ...si y solo si…) * Betty es honesta si y solo si es honrada. EJEMPLOS
  5. 5. De las proposiciones; ¿cuáles son simples y compuesta? 1. ( ) El oro tiene valor monetario fijo. 2. ( ) Es falso que el castellano es el idioma español. 3. ( ) Este maíz o es producción nacional o importado. 4. ( ) Invierto en acciones de google y de GM por ser rentables. 5. ( ) Adam Smith fue economista así como profesor. 6. ( ) Canadá es un país subdesarrollado. 7. ( ) El estado mas pequeño del mundo es el vaticano. 8. ( ) No es cierto que si compras, tienes que vender. 9. ( ) Si cumples con tus tareas, eres responsable. 10. ( ) Los préstamos son operaciones financieras. 11. ( ) Hace frio si y solo si es invierno. 12. ( ) Es mentira que Aristóteles no fue un gran economista. 13. ( ) La moral es objeto de estudio de la filosofía. 14. ( ) Hay crisis si y solo si hay ineficacia del poder estatal. PRACTICANDO
  6. 6. I) Dadas las oraciones: 1) Conversa con ella. 2) “Cambio” es un término polisémico. 3) El euro es la moneda de la CEU. 4) Thor y Barbie son una pareja feliz. 5) Si Zeus es un dios, entonces nos salvará de morir. No corresponden a proposiciones: a) 1; 4 y 5 b) 2; 3 y 5 c) 1; 2 y 4 d) 1; 3 y 5 e) 2; 3 y 4 PRACTICANDO
  7. 7. II) De las proposiciones: 1. El dólar es una moneda y el cheque un título de valor. 2. Martha estudia en la UCV o en la UNT. 3. El título de deuda pública es un título valor. 4. Wall Street está en Manhattan. 5. O es original o falso. Son compuestas: a) 1; 2 y 5 b) 5 c) 2; 3 y 4 d) 4; 3 y 5 e) Todas PRACTICANDO
  8. 8. III) Indicar cuales de los siguientes enunciados: 1. Mañana vendrás a verme. 2. !TERREMOTO¡. 3. Juan y Jose son hermanos. 4. Bailo. 5. El Barcelona es el mejor equipo de España. Son proposiciones: a) 1; 2 y 5 b) 1; 4 y 5 c) 2; 3 y 4 d) 4; 3 y 5 e) Todas PRACTICANDO
  9. 9. IV) De las proposiciones: 1. María y Jose son hermanos. 2. Luis Felipe Sandoval es un alumno indisciplinado. 3. Cuba tiene un gobierno antidemocrático. 4. Pedro perdió el campeonato. 5. Cesar Vallejo nació en Perú o en España. Son compuestas: a) 1; 2 y 5 b) 1; 3 y 5 c) 2; 3 y 5 d) 4; 3 y 5 e) Todas PRACTICANDO

×