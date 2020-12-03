Successfully reported this slideshow.
AS PAISAGENS
As paisagens

As paisagens da Terra

  1. 1. AS PAISAGENS
  2. 2. PAISAGENS PAISAGEM Parte da superfície terrestre que podemos observar a partir de um determinado lugar e que resulta da combinação de elementos naturais e humanos ou de apenas elementos naturais. O QUE É UMA PAISAGEM?
  3. 3. PAISAGENS Elementos Naturais QUAIS OS ELEMENTOS PRESENTES NA PAISAGEM? Elementos Humanos Nuvens Campos agrícolas Vegetação Rio Edifícios Mar Montanha Estrada • Vegetação • Mar • Montanha • Nuvens • Rio • Edifícios • Campos agrícolas • Estrada
  4. 4. PAISAGENS TIPOS DE PAISAGENS NATURAIS HUMANIZADASTodas as que apresentam marcas da atividade humana. Todas as que não sofreram alterações devido à ação humana.

