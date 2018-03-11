Curso FpN CPR Badajoz 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El fomento del Pensamiento creativo, crítico y ético a través de la comunidad de indagación. II 15 de Noviembre. Badajoz L...
LA COMUNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN O INDAGACIÓN …y el camino a los objetivos Es la base del método…
4. El papel del profesor. Mantener el cuestionamiento, exigir pensamiento cuidado y superior. Sócrates 3. Buscar razones. ...
1. EL DIÁLOGO 1. Vygotsky, Bruner, Montessori. Lenguaje como vehículo de mediación para internalizar la realidad. 2. Lo in...
LAS HABILIDADES DEL SIGLO XXI
COLABORACIÓN PENSAMIENTO CRÍTICO CREATIVIDAD COMUNICACIÓN LAS 4 C´S
REFLEXIÓN
Cuidadoso. Orientado a la acción. Atento a la conexión entre nuestras acciones y sus consecuencias en el mundo. 3. Pensami...
No, la FpN es consciente de la importancia de la creatividad en el pensamiento. No siempre debemos ser puramente racionale...
No muchos días después, Lisa subió al autobús para ir a la escuela por la mañana y se llevó la alegría de encontrarse a Fr...
Este país se está yendo al diablo. Y todo por culpa de esos que siempre están agitando en favor de sus derechos civiles. C...
Fran abrió rápidamente su cuaderno y escribió: “Todos los abogados son personas que apoyan los derechos civiles Todos los ...
Enseñó a Lisa el cuaderno y Lisa chilló de contenta: - “Ya veo, ya… yo también me he dado cuenta. Entonces no se seguía qu...
La lógica en las historias
Búsqueda de las razones. Sólo es posible con creatividad. 4 Construcción de hipótesis El pensamiento alternativo necesita ...
El pensamiento lógico sin creatividad es vacío, la creatividad sin pensamiento formal es ciega.
El profesor no inculca valores. Provoca elegirlos. Autoconstrucción. ¡No Todo vale! Vivimos en sociedad pero debemos mejor...
HORA DE PRACTICAR ELFIE es una niña de 1º Primaria. Ella cree que no sabe nada, sus compañeros siempre lo hacen todo mejor...
Unos días atrás llegó el Sr. Sprockett (el director del colegio) a la clase y les dijo que iban a hacer un concurso, los q...
1 Leemos el texto 2 Identificamos las ideas principales que podrían salir en el diálogo. 4 Preparamos actividades para tra...
PREPARAMOS NUESTRA PRIMERA SESIÓNPREPARAMOS NUESTRA 1º SESIÓN
Muchas gracias por vuestra atención http://lourdescardenal.com Lourdes_C_M
Curso FpN CPR Badajoz 1
Curso FpN CPR Badajoz 1
Curso FpN CPR Badajoz 1

  1. 1. El fomento del Pensamiento creativo, crítico y ético a través de la comunidad de indagación. II 15 de Noviembre. Badajoz Lourdes Cardenal Mogollón
  2. 2. LA COMUNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN O INDAGACIÓN …y el camino a los objetivos Es la base del método…
  3. 3. 4. El papel del profesor. Mantener el cuestionamiento, exigir pensamiento cuidado y superior. Sócrates 3. Buscar razones. Indagar las causas, los motivos, el sentido de la realidad es fundamental. Dudar y cuestionar, no dar nada por hecho. 2. Pensamiento de orden superior. Pensamiento complejo: Criticidad, creatividad y cuidado 1. El diálogo provoca el pensamiento. Lo importante no son las respuestas sino las preguntas y el proceso de reflexión compartida. Partir de experiencias. LACOMUNIDADDEINVESTIGACIÓN
  4. 4. 1. EL DIÁLOGO 1. Vygotsky, Bruner, Montessori. Lenguaje como vehículo de mediación para internalizar la realidad. 2. Lo interpersonal se convierte en intrapersonal. Cuanto más provoquemos el diálogo, más enriqueceremos al sujeto. 3. Evolución del pensamiento superior en espiral. Paulatina evolución y profundización en procesos y conceptos.
  5. 5. LAS HABILIDADES DEL SIGLO XXI
  6. 6. COLABORACIÓN PENSAMIENTO CRÍTICO CREATIVIDAD COMUNICACIÓN LAS 4 C´S
  7. 7. REFLEXIÓN
  8. 8. Cuidadoso. Orientado a la acción. Atento a la conexión entre nuestras acciones y sus consecuencias en el mundo. 3. Pensamiento ético Imagina alternativas. Soluciona problemas con flexibilidad y fluidez. Búsqueda del sentido. 2 Pensamiento creativo Busca buenas razones, bien argumentadas, para fundamentar nuestras opiniones. Capaz de superar prejuicios y pensar con criterio. 1. Pensamiento crítico 2. PENSAMIENTO DE ORDEN SUPERIOR
  9. 9. No, la FpN es consciente de la importancia de la creatividad en el pensamiento. No siempre debemos ser puramente racionales. En la investigación la creatividad tiene un papel fundamental. Sin ella no habría avance en el conocimiento 4 ¿Sólo razón? Se enseñan a través de ejemplos, nunca de manera directa. Se les enseña a aplicarlas y a reconocer falacias en sus discursos 2 Las reglas El propósito principal es enseñar a los niños que pueden pensar de manera ordenada y mostrarles que pensar sobre sus pensamientos puede ayudarles en la vida. 1 El pensamiento formal Pensamiento consistente, coherente, deducciones, inferencias, comparar, clasificar, justificar, argumentar, establecer relaciones causa/efecto, medios/fines… 3 Ejemplos por favor… ELPENSAMIENTOCRÍTICO
  10. 10. No muchos días después, Lisa subió al autobús para ir a la escuela por la mañana y se llevó la alegría de encontrarse a Fran en el mismo autobús. Las dos chicas charlaron unos minutos. Luego se dieron cuenta de que los dos hombres que se sentaban delante de ellas hablaban bastante alto y parecían enfadados por alguna causa. Las chicas iban a sacar la conclusión de que hablaban de política cuando acertaron a oír a uno de los hombres que decía:
  11. 11. Este país se está yendo al diablo. Y todo por culpa de esos que siempre están agitando en favor de sus derechos civiles. Cada vez que miro el periódico, leo que algún abogado defiende a algún radical. ¿Se ha dado usted cuenta de que todos los abogados están a favor de los derechos civiles? ¿Y se ha dado cuenta de que todos los radicales de este país están a favor de los derechos civiles? ¿Qué otra prueba necesita de que todos los abogados son radicales?
  12. 12. Fran abrió rápidamente su cuaderno y escribió: “Todos los abogados son personas que apoyan los derechos civiles Todos los radicales son personas que apoyan los derechos civiles Luego, todos los abogados son radicales” Y debajo escribió el ejemplo que había utilizado el otro día en clase: “Todas las truchas son peces Todos los tiburones son peces Luego, todas las truchas son tiburones”
  13. 13. Enseñó a Lisa el cuaderno y Lisa chilló de contenta: - “Ya veo, ya… yo también me he dado cuenta. Entonces no se seguía que todas las truchas fueran tiburones y ahora no se sigue que todos los abogados sean radicales.”
  14. 14. La lógica en las historias
  15. 15. Búsqueda de las razones. Sólo es posible con creatividad. 4 Construcción de hipótesis El pensamiento alternativo necesita imaginación 2 Resolución de problemas Búsqueda del sentido, de la globalidad. Para pasar de la parte al todo se necesita creatividad. Para pensar las consecuencias y causas de algo (moral) se necesita creatividad. 1 Creatividad y reflexión Inteligencia visual-espacial. Búsqueda de lo concreto y de la adquisición del conocimiento significativo a partir de casos concretos. 3 Construcción de modelos y analogías ELPENSAMIENTOCREATIVO
  16. 16. El pensamiento lógico sin creatividad es vacío, la creatividad sin pensamiento formal es ciega.
  17. 17. El profesor no inculca valores. Provoca elegirlos. Autoconstrucción. ¡No Todo vale! Vivimos en sociedad pero debemos mejorarla. Pensamiento cuidadoso Pensamiento ético La filosofía es práctica. Usar el razonamiento y la creatividad para las situaciones. Conocer sus sentimientos y los de los demás. Búsqueda de coherencia. Búsqueda de definiciones. Propiciar situaciones que les permita elegir cómo actuar. Dinámicas, juegos, cooperativo…
  18. 18. HORA DE PRACTICAR ELFIE es una niña de 1º Primaria. Ella cree que no sabe nada, sus compañeros siempre lo hacen todo mejor que ella. Duda de sí misma y de sus capacidades, pero a lo largo del cuento irá descubriendo que ella también es capaz de hacer buenas preguntas y de entender lo que la profesora va explicando.
  19. 19. Unos días atrás llegó el Sr. Sprockett (el director del colegio) a la clase y les dijo que iban a hacer un concurso, los que hicieran las mejores distinciones irían a un programa de televisión. Elfie y sus compañeros (Cindy, Diana, Johk, Seth, Sofía…) estuvieron indagando y reflexionando con su prodesora, la señorita Tripp, sobre qué sería eso de las distinciones.
  20. 20. 1 Leemos el texto 2 Identificamos las ideas principales que podrían salir en el diálogo. 4 Preparamos actividades para trabajar los principales aspectos. 3. Reconocemos la dimensión ética, crítica y creativa del texto 5 No nos volvemos locos si nada sale como esperábamos.
  21. 21. PREPARAMOS NUESTRA PRIMERA SESIÓNPREPARAMOS NUESTRA 1º SESIÓN
  22. 22. Muchas gracias por vuestra atención http://lourdescardenal.com Lourdes_C_M

