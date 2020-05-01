Materi,tugas,rpp,lampiran 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MENEMUKAN MAKNA PUISI SENIN, 20 APRIL 2020 KELAS X IPA 1 DAN X IPA 2 SMA N 1 TANJUNG JABUNG BARAT BELAJAR DARING KARENA CO...
MINGGU KE EMPAT MENEMUKAN MAKNA PUISI Puisi merupaan teks sastra yang mengandung makna lugas sekaligus kiasan. Untuk memah...
c. Larik-larik puisi dari awal sampai akhir tampak membentuk tipe gambar tertentu. Contoh puisi di atas membentuk segi emp...
RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN ( RPP ) PUISI KD 3.16 DAN KD 4.16 (SUASANA, TEMA, MAKNA ) OLEH : SULAMI, S.Pd. NIP. 19860...
RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN A. Kompetensi Inti (KI) KI-1 dan KI-2;Memiliki sikap jujur, disiplin, kerjasama, responsi...
D. Materi Pembelajaran  Fakta : Teks puisi  Konsep : Komponen penting dalam puisi dan mendemonstrasikan puisi  Prinsip ...
Tahap Langkah-langkah pembelajaran Alokasi waktu Pertemuan kedua ( 2 x 45 menit) Pendahuluan 1. Peserta didik merespon sal...
2. Siswa mengungkapkan sesuatu yang dirasakan selama pembelajaran berlangsung Pertemuan ketiga ( 2 x 45 menit) Tahap Langk...
Bagi Peserta didik yang sudah mencapai nilai ketuntasan diberikan pembelajaran pengayaan sebagai berikut: a. Siswa yang me...
No soal Deskripsi Skor 1,2,3,4 Menjawab dengan benar dan sempurna. 1 Menjawab hampir benar. 0.75 Menjawab hanya sebagian k...
serta pengetahuan akan kelakuan manusia, sebagai kelompok atau sebagai pribadi, tidak dianggap sebagai ilmu yang perlu dik...
sementara ada kebangkrutan dan banyak korupsi. Kita berada di dalam pusaran tatawarna yang ajaib dan tidak terbaca. Kita b...
Tugas Individu Satuan Pendidikan : SMA Negeri Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia - Wajib Kelas : X Kompetensi dasar : 3.16 ...
berdarah-darah, tapi kau harus berserah. kau harus menyerah! telah kau robek kain biru pada bendera itu tinggal merah-puti...
INSTRUMEN PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI KETERAMPILAN Satuan Pendidikan : SMA NEGERI Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia - Wajib Kelas...
LAMPIRAN -LAMPIRAN 1. FOTO SISWA BELAJAR 2. HASIL BELAJAR SISWA (TUGAS) 3. CHAT BELAJAR DAN ABSEN DARING
FOTO SISWA BELAJAR X IPA 1
FOTO SISWA BELAJAR X IPA 2
HASIL BELAJAR SISWA (TUGAS) X IPA 1
HASIL BELAJAR SISWA (TUGAS) X IPA 2
CHAT BELAJAR DARING
CHAT ABSEN DARING
  1. 1. MENEMUKAN MAKNA PUISI SENIN, 20 APRIL 2020 KELAS X IPA 1 DAN X IPA 2 SMA N 1 TANJUNG JABUNG BARAT BELAJAR DARING KARENA COVID -19
  2. 2. MINGGU KE EMPAT MENEMUKAN MAKNA PUISI Puisi merupaan teks sastra yang mengandung makna lugas sekaligus kiasan. Untuk memahami makna puisi perlu diperhatikan beberapa hal berikut : 1. Judul Judul merupakan identitas sebuah teks. Judul dapat menggambarkan isi sebuah puisi. Pahamilah judul untuk memahami isi. 2. Kata-kata imaji Imaji disebut juga citraan yaitu kesan yang berkaitan dengan pancaindra. Kata-kata imaji dapat menimbulkan pembaca seolah-olah melihat, mendengar, merasa, meraba dan mencium sesuatu yang diungkakan penyair. 3. Makna lambang Kata-kata dalam puisi umumnya bermakna kiasan atau lambing. Seperti berkaca melambangkan instropeksi diri, pelita melambangkan petunjuk. 4. Carilah larik-larik yang mendukung makna. Kemudian maknai masing-masing larik tersebut. Berdasarkan makna larik-larik tersebut dapat disimpulkan makna puisi secara utuh. Jika diperhatikan dan dicermati kembali puisi-puisi yang telah dibaca, di dalamnya terdapat struktur yang membangunnya. Contoh dalam puisi “Titip Rindu buat Ayah” terdapat struktur/bagian yang membangunnya, yaitu : a. Terdapat baris-baris yang mana baris ini tidak sama dengan baris yang biasa dikenal dalam teks lain. Dalam puisi, baris ini disebut larik. Contoh puisi di atas terdiri dari 25 larik. b. Terdapat kumpulan larik yang memiliki kesatuan makna yang disebut bait. Dalam contoh puisi di atas terdapat empat kumpulan larik. Dengan demikian, puisi tersebut memiliki empat bait.
  3. 3. c. Larik-larik puisi dari awal sampai akhir tampak membentuk tipe gambar tertentu. Contoh puisi di atas membentuk segi empat yang bisa dilihat dan dicermati. Itulah tipografi puisi yang bisa memberi makna tambahan dan bentuknya bisa didapati pada jenis puisi konkret. Tipografi bentuknya bermacam-macam antara lain berbentuk grafis, kaligrafI Materi terdapat juga pada buku teks Bahasa Indonesia halaman 250 dan ppt yang disajikan. MENEMUKAN MAKNA PUISI 1. Bacalah puisi “DOA ” karya Chairil Anwar pada buku teks halaman 248 ! 2. Isilah tabel berikut Puisi “Doa” karya Chairil Anwar Baris Puisi Makna perbait / baris Kesimpulan Makna : ………………………… 3. Setelah selesai silahkan foto hasil kerjanya kirim ke wa atau telegram Ibu !
  4. 4. RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN ( RPP ) PUISI KD 3.16 DAN KD 4.16 (SUASANA, TEMA, MAKNA ) OLEH : SULAMI, S.Pd. NIP. 19860201 200904 2 004 SMA N 6 TANJUNG JABUNG BARAT TAHUN PELAJARAN 2019/2020
  5. 5. RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN A. Kompetensi Inti (KI) KI-1 dan KI-2;Memiliki sikap jujur, disiplin, kerjasama, responsif, dan proaktif dalam mencari solusi permasalahan, sehingga dapat menyadari dirinya sebagai mahluk ciptaan yang Maha Kuasa serta menjalankan kewajibannya sesuai dengan agama yang dianutnya. KI3: Kompetensi Pengetahuan, yaitu memahami, menerapkan, menganalisis pengetahuan faktual, konseptual, prosedural berdasarkan rasa ingintahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya, dan humaniora dengan wawasan kemanusiaan, kebangsaan, kenegaraan, dan peradaban terkait penyebab fenomena dan kejadian, serta menerapkan pengetahuan prosedural pada bidang kajian yang spesifik sesuai dengan bakat dan minatnya untuk memecahkan masalah KI4: Kompetensi Keterampilan, yaitu mengolah, menalar, dan menyaji dalam ranah konkret dan ranah abstrak terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah secara mandiri, dan mampu menggunakan metoda sesuai kaidah keilmuan B. Kompetensi Dasar (KD) dan Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi (IPK) Kompetensi Dasar (KD) Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi (IPK) 3.16 Mengidentifikasi suasana, tema, dan makna beberapa puisi yang terkandung dalam antologi puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. 3.16.1 Menentukan suasana dalam puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi. 3.16.2 Menentukan tema puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi; 3.16.3 Menentuan makna puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi. 4.16 Mendemonstrasikan (membacakan atau memusikalisasikan) satu puisi dari antologi puisi atau kumpulan puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi (tekanan dinamik dan tekanan tempo) 4.16.1 Membacakan satu puisi dari antologi puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi. 4.16.2 Memusikalisasikan satu puisi dari antologi puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi. C. Tujuan Pembelajaran Pertemuan 1: Melalui kegiatan pembelajaran dengan pendekatan saintifik dengan model pembelajaran diskoveri, peserta didik dapat mengidentifikasi suasana, tema, dan makna beberapa puisi yang terkandung dalam antologi puisi yang dibaca dengan rasa ingin tahu dan tanggung jawab selama proses pembelajaran dan bersikap mandiri dan percaya diri. Pertemuan 2: Melalui kegiatan pembelajaran dengan pendekatan saintifik dengan diskusi dan penugasan, peserta didik terampil mendemonstrasikan (membacakan atau memusikalisasikan) satu puisi dari antologi puisi atau kumpulan puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi (tekanan dinamik dan tekanan tempo) dengan rasa ingin tahu dan tanggung jawab selama proses pembelajaran dan bersikap mandiri dan percaya diri. Sekolah : SMA N 6 TANJUNG JABUNG BARAT Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia Kelas/Semester : 1/2 Materi Pokok : Analisis Suasana, tema dan makna Puisi (Antologi Puisi) Alokasi waktu : 6 x 45 Menit
  6. 6. D. Materi Pembelajaran  Fakta : Teks puisi  Konsep : Komponen penting dalam puisi dan mendemonstrasikan puisi  Prinsip : Suasana puisi, tema puisi, dan makna puisi Membaca puisi dan memusikalisasikan puisi E. Pendekatan, model, dan Metode Pembelajaran Pendekatan : saintifik Model : discovery (pertemuan 1) penugasan (pertemuan 2) Metode : penugasan, tanya jawab, diskusi F. Media Pembelajaran dan Sumber Belajar  Media/Alat : Teks puisi, Laptop, LCD, gambar, dan alat-alat musik  Sumber Belajar : o Buku paket bahasa Indonesia kelas X halaman 243-256 o Internet o Buku-buku antologi puisi G. Kegiatan Pembelajaran Pertemuan pertama (2 x 45 menit) Tahap Langkah-langkah pembelajaran Alokasi waktu 1. Pendahuluan 1. Peserta didik merespon salam dan mensyukuri anugerah Tuhan dan saling mendoakan. 2. Peserta didik merespon apersepsi yang disampaikan Pendidik dengan pertanyaan : “ Pernahkah Anda membaca puisi?”; “Apa judul puisi yang sudah pernah Anda baca?”; “Apa isi puisi tersebut?” ; dan “Apa yang kamu rasakan pada saat membaca puisi?”; 3. Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang materi dan tujuan yang akan dipelajari serta kegiatan pembelajaran yang akan dipelajari dalam teks puisi. 4. Pembentukan kelompok belajar. 10 menit 2. Inti DISCOVERY 1. Stimulation (pemberian rangsangan)  Peserta didik membaca teks puisi yang disediakan oleh guru yaitu teks puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” karya WS. Rendra (hal. 245- 247buku Siswa) 2. Problem Statement (identifikasi masalah) Peserta didik menyimak penjelasan pendidik untuk berdiskusi dan mengidentifikasi masalah yang akan dibahas dalam teks puisi, yaitu  Isi puisi  Tema puisi  Makna puisi  Amanat puisi  Suasana puisi 3. Data collection (Pengumpulan Data) Peserta didik berdiskusi kelompok untuk mengumpulkan data/informasi sebanyak mungkin dari teks puisi tentang:  Isi puisi  Tema puisi  Makna puisi 70 menit
  7. 7. Tahap Langkah-langkah pembelajaran Alokasi waktu Pertemuan kedua ( 2 x 45 menit) Pendahuluan 1. Peserta didik merespon salam dan mensyukuri anugerah Tu- handan saling mendoakan 2. Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang materi dan tujuan yang akan dipelajari serta kegiatan pembelajaran yang akan dipelajari dalam pembacaan. 3. Siswa mengamati vidio pembacaan puisi. 4. Siswa bertanya jawab tentang teknik pembacaan puisi yang akan dilaksanakan dalam kegiatan pembelajaran 10 menit 2. Inti 1. Setiap siswa memilih salah satu puisi yang terdapat dalam antologi puisi 2. Siswa memberikan tanda-tanda pada puisi yang akan dibacakan 3. Siswa berlatih membacakan puisi bersama teman sebangkudengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi. 4. Teman sebangku memberikan masukan-masukan atau komentar terhadap pembacaan puisi yang dilakukan oleh teman (dilakukan secara bergantian) 5. Siswa membacakan puisi di depan kelas dan guru memberikan penilaian 70 menit 3. Penutup 1. Siswa menyimpulkan pembelajaran tentang demonstrasi pembacaan puisi 10 menit  Amanat puisi  Suasana puisi 4. Data Processing (Pengolahan Data) Peserta didik mendiskusikan data yang didapat dari teks puisi berupa:  Menentukan Isi puisi  Menentukan tema puisi  Menentukan makna puisi  Menentukan amanat puisi  Menentukan suasana puisi 5. Verification (Pemeriksaan data) Dua kelompok dengan secara bergantian mempresentasikan hasil kerja kelompoknya dalam diskusi kelas untuk memverifikasikan hasil kerjanya; kelompok lain memberikan tanggapan meliputi  Isi puisi  Tema puisi  Makna puisi  Amanat puisi  Suasana puisi 6. Generalisation (penarikan kesimpulan) Di bawah bimbingan Pendidik, peserta didik menyimpulkan  Isi puisi  Tema puisi  Makna puisi  Amanat puisi  Suasana puisi 3. Penutup Kegiatan Pendidik bersama peserta didik yaitu:  Mengajukan pertanyaan tentang materi yang belum dikuasai.  Meringkas hasil pembelajaran hari itu. Kegiatan guru yaitu:  Menyampaikan tugas yang harus dikerjakan peserta didik untuk pertemuan kedua.  Menjelaskan rencana pembelajaran pada pertemuan berikutnya. 10 menit
  8. 8. 2. Siswa mengungkapkan sesuatu yang dirasakan selama pembelajaran berlangsung Pertemuan ketiga ( 2 x 45 menit) Tahap Langkah-langkah pembelajaran Alokasi waktu 1. Pendahuluan 1. Peserta didik merespon salam dan mensyukuri anugerah Tu- handan saling mendoakan 2. Peserta didik menerima informasi tentang materi dan tujuan yang akan dipelajari serta kegiatan pembelajaran yang akan dipelajari dalam musikalisasi puisi. 3. Siswa mengamati vidio musikalisasi puisi 4. Siswa bertanya jawab tentang pemusikalisasian puisi yang akan dilaksanakan dalam kegiatan pembelajaran 10 menit 2. Inti 1. Siswa membentuk kelompok (setiap kelompok beranggotakan maksimal 8 orang) 2. Siswa berdiskusi bersama kelompoknya untuk menentukan puisi yang akan dimusikalisasikan 3. Siswa berdiskusi tentang alat musik yang digunakan untuk kegiatan musikalisasi puisi (sesuai dengan karakter puisi yang telah dipilih oleh kelompok) 4. Siswa berlatih memusikalisasikan puisi yang telah ditentukan bersama kelompoknya 5. Siswa menampilkan musikalisasi puisi bersama kelompok 70 menit 3. Penutup 1. Siswa menyimpulkan pembelajaran tentang demonstrasi pembacaan puisi 2. Siswa mengungkapkan sesuatu yang dirasakan selama pembelajaran berlangsung 10 menit H. Teknik Penilaian 1. Kompetensi keagamaan dan sosial a. Teknik penilaian : observasi/ pengamatan b. Bentuk : catatan hasil observasi c. Instrumen : jurnal (terlampir) 2. Kompetensi Pengetahuan: a. Teknik penilaian : tes b. Bentuk Penilaian : tes lisan (kuis) dan penugasan individu dan kelompok. c. Instrumen penilaian : kuis (daftar soal) dan lembar kerja. (terlampir) 3. Kompetensi keterampilan a. Teknik penilaian : penugasan b. Bentuk : tugas tertulis c. Instrumen penilaian : lembar kerja dan penilaian pembacaan puisi 4. Remedial a. Pembelajaran remedial dilakukan bagi Peserta didik yang capaian KD nya belum tuntas b. Tahapan pembelajaran remedial dilaksanakan melalui remidial teaching (klasikal), atau tutor sebaya, atau tugas dan diakhiri dengan tes. c. Tugas remedial, dilakukan sebanyak 2 kali yaitu dengan cara menugaskan kepada peserta didik untuk membenahi tugas yang telah dikerjakan sehingga memenuhi ketentuan yang ditetapkan. 5. Pengayaan
  9. 9. Bagi Peserta didik yang sudah mencapai nilai ketuntasan diberikan pembelajaran pengayaan sebagai berikut: a. Siswa yang mencapai nilai diberikan materi masih dalam cakupan KD dengan pendalaman sebagai pengetahuan tambahan. b. Siswa yang mencapai nilai diberikan materi melebihi cakupan KD dengan pendalaman sebagai pengetahuan tambahan. Mengetahui, Betara, 2020 Kepala sekolah SMA Negeri 6 Tanjung Jabung Barat Guru Mata Pelajaran, NUR AINUN, S.Pd., M.M. SULAMI, S.Pd. NIP. 197607202005012002 NIP.198602012009042004 Lampiran: INSTRUMEN PENILAIAN SIKAP Nama Satuan pendidikan : .......... Tahun pelajaran : Kelas/Semester : X / 2 Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia– Wajib NO WAKTU NAMA KEJADIAN/ PERILAKU BUTIR SIKAP POS/ NEG TINDAK LANJUT 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 INSTRUMEN PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI PENGETAHUAN Rubrik Penilaian Tes Lisan (Kuis) Penilaian Kompetensi Pengetahuan Nama Peserta didik/kelompok : ………………………………………………… Kelas : ………………………………………………… Tanggal Penilaian : ............................................................................ 1. Pernahkah Anda membaca puisi? 2. Apa judul puisi yang sudah pernah Anda baca? 3. Apa isi puisi tersebut? 4. Apa yang kamu rasakan pada saat membaca puisi?
  10. 10. No soal Deskripsi Skor 1,2,3,4 Menjawab dengan benar dan sempurna. 1 Menjawab hampir benar. 0.75 Menjawab hanya sebagian kecil yang benar. 0.5 Catatan: Nilai hasil tes lisan ini digunakan sebagai nilai bonus. Tugas Kelompok Satuan Pendidikan : SMA Negeri Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia - Wajib Kelas : X Kompetensi dasar : 3.16 Mengidentifikasi suasana, tema, dan makna beberapa puisi yang terkandung dalam antologi puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. Indikator : 3.16.1 3.16.2 3.16.3 Menentukan suasana dalam puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi. Menentukan tema puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi; Menentuan makna puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi. Materi : Isi puisi, tema puisi, makna puisi, amanat puisi, dan suasana puisi Instrumen: Petunjuk pengerjaan: Simaklah pembacaan puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” karya WS. Rendra dengan saksama, kemudian jawablah pertanyaan dengan tepat secara berkelompok! Sajak Anak Muda W. S. Rendra Kita adalah angkatan gagap yang diperanakkan oleh angkatan takabur. Kita kurang pendidikan resmi di dalam hal keadilan, karena tidak diajarkan berpolitik, dan tidak diajar dasar ilmu hukum Kita melihat kabur pribadi orang, karena tidak diajarkan kebatinan atau ilmu jiwa. Kita tidak mengerti uraian pikiran lurus, karena tidak diajar filsafat atau logika. Apakah kita tidak dimaksud untuk mengerti itu semua ? Apakah kita hanya dipersiapkan untuk menjadi alat saja ? inilah gambaran rata-rata pemuda tamatan SLA, pemuda menjelang dewasa. Dasar pendidikan kita adalah kepatuhan. Bukan pertukaran pikiran. Ilmu sekolah adalah ilmu hafalan, dan bukan ilmu latihan menguraikan. Dasar keadilan di dalam pergaulan,
  11. 11. serta pengetahuan akan kelakuan manusia, sebagai kelompok atau sebagai pribadi, tidak dianggap sebagai ilmu yang perlu dikaji dan diuji. Kenyataan di dunia menjadi remang-remang. Gejala-gejala yang muncul lalu lalang, tidak bisa kita hubung-hubungkan. Kita marah pada diri sendiri Kita sebal terhadap masa depan. Lalu akhirnya, menikmati masa bodoh dan santai. Di dalam kegagapan, kita hanya bisa membeli dan memakai tanpa bisa mencipta. Kita tidak bisa memimpin, tetapi hanya bisa berkuasa, persis seperti bapak-bapak kita. Pendidikan negeri ini berkiblat ke Barat. Di sana anak-anak memang disiapkan Untuk menjadi alat dari industri. Dan industri mereka berjalan tanpa berhenti. Tetapi kita dipersiapkan menjadi alat apa ? Kita hanya menjadi alat birokrasi ! Dan birokrasi menjadi berlebihan tanpa kegunaan - menjadi benalu di dahan. Gelap. Pandanganku gelap. Pendidikan tidak memberi pencerahan. Latihan-latihan tidak memberi pekerjaan Gelap. Keluh kesahku gelap. Orang yang hidup di dalam pengangguran. Apakah yang terjadi di sekitarku ini ? Karena tidak bisa kita tafsirkan, lebih enak kita lari ke dalam puisi ganja. Apakah artinya tanda-tanda yang rumit ini ? Apakah ini ? Apakah ini ? Ah, di dalam kemabukan, wajah berdarah akan terlihat sebagai bulan. Mengapa harus kita terima hidup begini ? Seseorang berhak diberi ijazah dokter, dianggap sebagai orang terpelajar, tanpa diuji pengetahuannya akan keadilan. Dan bila ada ada tirani merajalela, ia diam tidak bicara, kerjanya cuma menyuntik saja. Bagaimana ? Apakah kita akan terus diam saja. Mahasiswa-mahasiswa ilmu hukum dianggap sebagi bendera-bendera upacara, sementara hukum dikhianati berulang kali. Mahasiswa-mahasiswa ilmu ekonomi dianggap bunga plastik,
  12. 12. sementara ada kebangkrutan dan banyak korupsi. Kita berada di dalam pusaran tatawarna yang ajaib dan tidak terbaca. Kita berada di dalam penjara kabut yang memabukkan. Tangan kita menggapai untuk mencari pegangan. Dan bila luput, kita memukul dan mencakar ke arah udara Kita adalah angkatan gagap. Yang diperanakan oleh angkatan kurangajar. Daya hidup telah diganti oleh nafsu. Pencerahan telah diganti oleh pembatasan. Kita adalah angkatan yang berbahaya. Pejambon, Jakarta, 23 Juni 1977 jawablah pertanyaan berikut dengan tepat! 1. Identifikasikan hal-hal yang terdapat dalam puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” karya WS. Rendra! 2. Tentukan suasana, tema, dan makna puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” karya WS. Rendra! 3. Tentukan tema puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” karya WS. Rendra! 4. Tafsirkan makna puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” karya WS. Rendra Jawaban Analisis puisi “Sajak Anak Muda” Karya WS. Rendra No Aspek Analisis Bukti Skor 1 Suasana 1-30 2 Tema 1-30 3 Makna 1-40 Jumlah Skor maksimal 100
  13. 13. Tugas Individu Satuan Pendidikan : SMA Negeri Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia - Wajib Kelas : X Kompetensi dasar : 3.16 Mengidentifikasi suasana, tema, dan makna beberapa puisi yang terkandung dalam antologi puisi yang diperdengarkan atau dibaca. Indikator : 3.16.1 3.16.2 3.16.3 Menentukan suasana dalam puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi. Menentukan tema puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi; Menentuan makna puisi yang terdapat dalam sebuah antologi puisi. Materi : Isi puisi, tema puisi, makna puisi, amanat puisi, dan suasana Instrumen: Petunjuk pengerjaan: Bacalah pembacaan puisi “Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu” *pahlawan tak dikenal karya Aming Aminoedin dengan saksama, kemudian jawablah pertanyaan dengan tepat! Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu * pahlawan tak dikenal Karya Aming Aminoedin ribuan orang bergerak sepanjang jalan berteriak menuju hotel Yamato tengah kota kibar bendera merah-putih-biru itu menggemuruhkan gelegak antipati pada hati tanpa henti tanpa kompromi ribuan orang bergerak sepanjang jalan berteriak menuju hotel Yamato tengah kota ribuan orang memanjat hotel itu, dan kau telah robek kain biru pada bendera itu ribuan orang bersorak, gemuruh “Merdeka negeriku! Merdeka Indonesiaku” ribuan orang bergerak sepanjang jalan berteriak menuju hotel yamato tengah kota sorak gemuruh mereka itu kian riuh “Ini negaraku, negara tercinta Satu Republik, Indonesia Raya!” hai bangsa pemabuk, pemilik bendera merah-putih-biru jika tak enyah dari negeriku, bambu runcing akan menuding mengusirmu! jika tak juga enyah, kutawarkan semangat dan darah kami muntah, biarkan tubuh kami
  14. 14. berdarah-darah, tapi kau harus berserah. kau harus menyerah! telah kau robek kain biru pada bendera itu tinggal merah-putihnya, kian terasa indah di mata, mata kita semua! Merdeka! Merdeka! Merdeka! Jayalah bangsaku, jayalah negeriku! Jayalah Indonesiaku! Mojokerto, 15/8/2011 Jawablah pertanyaan berikut dengan tepat! 1. Identifikasikan hal-hal yang terdapat dalam puisi “Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu” *pahlawan tak dikenal karya Aming Aminoedin! 2. Tentukan suasana, tema, dan makna puisi “Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu” *pahlawan tak dikenalkarya Aming Aminoedin! 3. Tentukan tema puisi “Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu” *pahlawan tak dikenal karya Aming Aminoedin! 4. Tafsirkan makna puisi “Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu” *pahlawan tak dikenal karya Aming Aminoedin! Jawaban Analisis puisi “Telah Kau Robek Kain Biru pada Bendera Itu” *pahlawan tak dikenal karya Aming Aminoedin No Aspek Analisis Bukti Skor 1 Suasana 1-30 2 Tema 1-30 3 Makna 1-40 Jumlah Skor maksimal 100
  15. 15. INSTRUMEN PENILAIAN KOMPETENSI KETERAMPILAN Satuan Pendidikan : SMA NEGERI Mata Pelajaran : Bahasa Indonesia - Wajib Kelas : X Kompetensi dasar : 4.16 Mendemonstrasikan (membacakan atau memusikalisasikan) satu puisi dari antologi puisi atau kumpulan puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi (tekanan dinamik dan tekanan tempo) Indikator : 4.16.1 4.16.2 Membacakan satu puisi dari antologi puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi. Memusikalisasikan satu puisi dari antologi puisi dengan memerhatikan vokal, ekspresi, dan intonasi. Materi : Membacakan dan memusikalisasikan puisi Tugas individu  Pilihlah salah satu puisi yang ada dalam buku antologi puisi !  Berikan tanda-tanda pada puisi yang telah pilih agar memudahkan dalam proses pembacaan puisi! (ritme, intonasi, nada)  Berlatihlah membaca puisi secara nyaring sesuai dengan tanda-tanda yang telah Anda berikan pada puisi yang telah dipilih! (vokal dan ekspresi)  Demonstrasikan pembacaan puisi yang telah dilatih! Format penilaian No Aspek Penilaian Skor 1 Penghayatan 1-10 2 Penampilan 1-10 3 Intonasi 1-10 4 Ritme 1-15 5 Pelafalan 1-15 6 Vokal 1-15 7 Ekspresi 1-20 Jumlah Skor maksimal 100 Tugas kelompok  Bentuklah kelompok! (Setiap kelompok beranggotakan maksimal 8 orang)  Pilihlah salah satu puisi yang ada dalam buku antologi puisi !  Berikan tanda-tanda pada puisi yang telah pilih agar memudahkan dalam proses pembacaan puisi!  Tentukan alat-alat musik yang sesuai dengan karakter puisi yang telah dipilih!  Berlatihlah memusikalisasikan puisi sesuai dengan tanda-tanda yang telah Anda berikan pada puisi yang telah dipilih! (vokal dan ekspresi)  Demonstrasikan musikalisasi puisi yang telah dilatih! Format penilaian No Aspek Penilaian Skor 1 Penghayatan 1-10 2 Penampilan 1-10 3 Intonasi 1-10 4 Ritme 1-10 5 Pelafalan 1-10 6 Vokal 1-10 7 Ekspresi 1-10 8 Kreativitas 1-15 9 Kekompakan 1-15 Jumlah Skor maksimal 100
  16. 16. LAMPIRAN -LAMPIRAN 1. FOTO SISWA BELAJAR 2. HASIL BELAJAR SISWA (TUGAS) 3. CHAT BELAJAR DAN ABSEN DARING
  17. 17. FOTO SISWA BELAJAR X IPA 1
  18. 18. FOTO SISWA BELAJAR X IPA 2
  19. 19. HASIL BELAJAR SISWA (TUGAS) X IPA 1
  20. 20. HASIL BELAJAR SISWA (TUGAS) X IPA 2
  21. 21. CHAT BELAJAR DARING
  22. 22. CHAT ABSEN DARING

