Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EPUB$ Learning Python Book PDF EPUB Get a comprehensive, in-depth introduction to the core Python language with this hands...
Book Details Author : Mark Lutz Publisher : O'Reilly Media ISBN : 1449355730 Publication Date : 2013-7-6 Language : Pages ...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Learning Python, click button below
EPUB$ Learning Python Book PDF EPUB
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
19 views
May. 09, 2021

EPUB$ Learning Python Book PDF EPUB

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://site.goodonlinebook.space/?book=1449355730

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EPUB$ Learning Python Book PDF EPUB

  1. 1. EPUB$ Learning Python Book PDF EPUB Get a comprehensive, in-depth introduction to the core Python language with this hands-on book. Based on author Mark Lutzâ€™s popular training course, this updated fifth edition will help you quickly write efficient, high-quality code with Python. Itâ€™s an ideal way to begin, whether youâ€™re new to programming or a professional developer versed in other languages.Complete with quizzes, exercises, and helpful illustrations, this easy-to-follow, self-paced tutorial gets you started with both Python 2.7 and 3.3â€” the latest releases in the 3.X and 2.X linesâ€”plus all other releases in common use today. Youâ€™ll also learn some advanced language features that recently have become more common in Python code.Explore Pythonâ€™s major built-in object types such as numbers, lists, and dictionariesCreate and process objects with Python statements, and learn Pythonâ€™s general syntax modelUse functions to avoid code redundancy and package code for reuseOrganize statements, functions, and other tools into larger components with modulesDive into classes: Pythonâ€™s object-oriented programming tool for structuring codeWrite large programs with Pythonâ€™s exception-handling model and development toolsLearn advanced Python tools, including decorators, descriptors, metaclasses, and Unicode processing
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Mark Lutz Publisher : O'Reilly Media ISBN : 1449355730 Publication Date : 2013-7-6 Language : Pages : 1600
  3. 3. Continue to the next page
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Learning Python, click button below
  5. 5. EPUB$ Learning Python Book PDF EPUB

×