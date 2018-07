Step-by-step, illustrated "How-to" knot tying guides. Outdoor, Boating, and Paddling Knot cards are the same 14 best rope knots on 6 cards. Packaging differentiates them for different markets. Fisherman s Knot Guide is a 3 card set, featuring illustrations of the 10 most popular knots, that folds out to a 12" ruler. Waterproof.

Download Now: http://sale3.ebookexprees.com/?book=0922273227