Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Creating community in an asynchronous environment Best practices and other ideias
Activity 1 Luis Pereira Goals: create an open space for students and tutor(s) interact between them and the wider communit...
Activity 2 Jodie, Eveleigh, Daisy, France Goals: icebreaker - Bingo Digital tools: Padlet Brief description: Bingo with si...
Activity 3 authors Goals: Encourage student collaboration in real time Digital tools: Miro.com Brief description: Students...
Activity 4 Nicola, Gill & Donna-Lynn Goals: Support students to meet informally Digital tools: Google hangouts Brief descr...
Activity 5 MELISSA, AMY, FAYE Goals: A ‘get to know each other’ activity Digital tools: Padlet - map template Brief descri...
Activity 6 Claire, Jayne, Hannelie Goals: Coursework support and allowing anonymous questions. Digital tools: GoogleDoc Br...
Activity 7 Jennifer, Natasha and Ikechukwu Goals: Create a hashtag (link to accreditation body or STEM awareness day) and ...
Activity 8 Aris, Dianne, Rebecca Goals: Engaging and increasing student participation while organising discussions Checkin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Creating community in an asynchronous environment

36 views

Published on

Creating community in an asynchronous environment

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Creating community in an asynchronous environment

  1. 1. Creating community in an asynchronous environment Best practices and other ideias
  2. 2. Activity 1 Luis Pereira Goals: create an open space for students and tutor(s) interact between them and the wider community Digital tools: Twitter (or other social media*) Brief description: starting an hashtag will allow to aggregate content and share/promote useful resources for the module Interaction with Aula: the hashtag is available on Aula. For instance, it’s advertised in the discussion space. Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5 Create a Twitter* hashtag for your module
  3. 3. Activity 2 Jodie, Eveleigh, Daisy, France Goals: icebreaker - Bingo Digital tools: Padlet Brief description: Bingo with silly questions Interaction with Aula: upload the final board as a PDF Expected level of student interaction: 3 Bingo
  4. 4. Activity 3 authors Goals: Encourage student collaboration in real time Digital tools: Miro.com Brief description: Students can directly engage with class discussions in a free flowing seminar style approach. Tools include use of electronic post-it notes. Interaction with Aula: Not sure. Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5Name of the activity
  5. 5. Activity 4 Nicola, Gill & Donna-Lynn Goals: Support students to meet informally Digital tools: Google hangouts Brief description: Create a space for students to interact online Interaction with Aula: link from within Aula to a hangout or coffee shop Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5 Also, we would like Aula to allow us to have a module/staff noticeboard for important announcements (where they would stay and not get lost), discussion boards and a coffee shop/hangout within Aula itself Hangout at the coffee shop
  6. 6. Activity 5 MELISSA, AMY, FAYE Goals: A ‘get to know each other’ activity Digital tools: Padlet - map template Brief description: As students are learning all over the world - they tag themselves on the map, add a photo, and a brief introduction. Interaction with Aula: Linked into Aula, including the QR code Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5WHERE IN THE WORLD ARE YOU?
  7. 7. Activity 6 Claire, Jayne, Hannelie Goals: Coursework support and allowing anonymous questions. Digital tools: GoogleDoc Brief description: Used this doc for students to ask (and answer) questions. Can be anonymous and regulated by the module leader/tutor. Delayed interaction... Interaction with Aula: Can add the link to the Googledoc to AULA journey and in the feed as a reminder. Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5 - variable levels of interaction, last minute engagement Name of the activity
  8. 8. Activity 7 Jennifer, Natasha and Ikechukwu Goals: Create a hashtag (link to accreditation body or STEM awareness day) and display eukaryotic cell structure made from household objects as photo Digital tools: Twitter Brief description: Students to make eukaryotic cell structure made from household objects and upload to Twitter as photo and tag using specific hashtag Interaction with Aula: Screenshot of photos on Twitter when searching for hashtag and top 3 photos as chosen by the students Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5 Twitter Hashtag
  9. 9. Activity 8 Aris, Dianne, Rebecca Goals: Engaging and increasing student participation while organising discussions Checking understanding Digital tools: Padlet Brief description: set up the activities on Padlet instead of hashstags on AULA Interaction with Aula: add Expected level of student interaction: 1 2 3 4 5Name of the activity

×