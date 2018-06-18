Successfully reported this slideshow.
Five Past Midnight in Bhopal: The Epic Story of the World s Deadliest Industrial Disaster [FULL]
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
Five Past Midnight in Bhopal In the ancient city of Bhopal, toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, killing thousands. When the noxious clouds cleared, the worst industrial disaster in history had taken place. Now, Lapierre brings the characters, conflicts, and adventures together in an unforgettable tale of love and hope amid disaster. Full description

BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Dominique Lapierre
-Language : English
-Format : PDF
  Description this book Five Past Midnight in Bhopal In the ancient city of Bhopal, toxic gas escaped from an American pesticide plant, killing thousands. When the noxious clouds cleared, the worst industrial disaster in history had taken place. Now, Lapierre brings the characters, conflicts, and adventures together in an unforgettable tale of love and hope amid disaster. Full description
×