Luisana Hernández
Tipos de soldadura

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMINTORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO DECANATO DE INGENIERIA Alumna: Luisana Hernández C.I.:26.904.235 Prof.: Carmen Partidas
  2. 2. • Podemos encontrar bastantes tipos y procesos de soldadura distintos. Aunque algunos de ellos son simples y se pueden llevar a cabo en cualquier casa, otros procesos de soldadura son muy complejos y tan solo se pueden llevar a cabo en condiciones y situaciones muy especiales. Estos son los procesos más comunes: • La soldadura MIG / GMAW • La soldadura TIG / GTAW • La soldadura con electrodo / SMAW • La soldadura al arco o de flujo fundido
  3. 3. • Es la soldadura de arco metálico con gas (GMAW). El electrodo forma un arco con el metal que hay que soldar, y así se funde, haciendo fusión con el material. • El proceso de soldadura MIG tiene una burbuja de gas protectora, para proteger la soldadura de los componentes del aire. • Además, las piezas que se sueldan no se fusionan, ya que se alimenta la soldadura con otro material, y esto hace que se puedan soldar distintos tipos de materiales. Tanto los electrodos como el gas que se utilizan tienen que ser reemplazados a medida que se gastan.
  4. 4. • La soldadura de gas con arco de tungsteno (GTAW), o TIG es un proceso de soldadura que utiliza un electrodo de tungsteno no consumible para calentar y fundir el material. De esta manera, se crea el charco de soldadura. • Este proceso no utiliza metal de relleno, y se hace la soldadura con un solo metal. Pero si quieres proporcionar un material de relleno puedes agregar otra varilla, y así se puede soldar en distintos materiales. • Como pasa con la soldadura MIG, se necesita una burbuja de gas para proteger la soldadura de los contaminantes. La diferencia es que mientras que en el primero se utiliza dióxido de carbono para el primero, en la soldadura TIG se utiliza helio o argón.
  5. 5. • La soldadura con arco metálico blindado (SMAW) o la soldadura con electrodo, es uno de los tipos más antiguos de soldadura. • Por ello, el funcionamiento del proceso es muy simple, pero a la vez muy efectivo, porque las uniones que crea son muy fuertes y se puede utilizar para soldar los materiales más gruesos. • El electrodo, que proporciona la mayor parte del material de soldadura, se calienta y se funde, y con el calor se sueldan las dos partes. Esta varilla, al estar revestida, protege la soldadura de la contaminación.
  6. 6. • La soldadura al arco, o la soldadura de flujo fundido, es muy similar al proceso de soldadura MIG. Los dos tipos utilizan un cable que alimenta constantemente a la soldadura, pero de distinta manera. • En este proceso, el cable tiene un núcleo de flujo que genera un gas alrededor, mientras que para la soldadura MIG es necesaria un gas externo.

