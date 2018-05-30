-
Synnopsis :
Let s Meet a Firefighter Are you curious about fire trucks? Firefighting clothes? Hoses and ladders? You re in luck! Firefighter Jim works at the fire department. He knows how to handle all kinds of emergencies. He shows a group of kids how he does his job. Lets hear it for firefighters! Full description
Author : Gina Bellisario
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Gina Bellisario ( 7✮ )
Link Download : https://onlinebk16.blogspot.co.uk/?book=146770802X
