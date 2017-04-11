Martyna Wilczyńska 2B

P Ł E Ć
MÓZG KOBIETY I MĘŻCZYZNY RÓŻNI SIĘ NIE TYLKO BUDOWĄ, ALE RÓWNIEŻ UZDOLNIENIAMI, CZY ZACHOWANIAMI. OTÓŻ MĘŻCZYŹŃI RADZĄ SOB...
KOLEJNA RÓŻNICA DOTYCZY ASYMETRII MÓZGOWEJ. MÓZGI MĘŻCZYZN SĄ BARDZIEJ ASYMETRYCZNE NIŻ KOBIECE. DWIE PÓŁKULE MAJĄ INNE FU...
Kobiety są bardziej empatyczne. Podczas zadawania bólu, nawet osobom, które zachowały sie wobec nich nieuczciwie odczuwają...
JEDNAK SĄ WĄPLIWOŚCI CO DO RÓŻNIC MIĘDZY OBIEMA PŁCIAMI
Badania pokazały, że tylko u kilku procent badanych budowa mózgu korelowała z płcią. U zdecydowanej większości badanych ni...
Pod względem anatomicznym nie ma dwóch odmiennych mózgów kobiet i mężczyzn” – podkreśla Daphna Joel. Nie badała ona jednak...
Psycholog z Open University w Milton Keynes w Wielkiej Brytanii Meg John Barker podkreśla, że mózgi kobiet nie są binarne,...
Alexandra Kautzky-Willer z Uniwersytetu Wiedeńskiego twierdzi, że na każdą osobę trzeba patrzeć indywidualnie, a nie jakie...
Markus Hausmann z Durham University twierdzi, że jego badania są zgodne z ustaleniami Daphny Joel i jej zespołu. Brytyjski...
• panorama.pan.pl Źródła: • Focus.pl Martyna Wilczyńska kl. 2b
