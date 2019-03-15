03. unit 1 student guidebook and checklist

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learner information OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical in Media Unit 01: Analysing media products and audiences Qualification...
Contents Page Number(s) LEARNER INFORMATION General information for learners This section provides learners with general i...
General Information for Learners Q Do I have to pass this assignment? A Yes. This unit contributes to the achievement of t...
Scenario Online educational resource Your organisation has asked you to produce an online educational resource for media l...
Tasks Introduction to the tasks Your company has been asked to produce an educational resource for media learners. This gu...
TASKS LO1 (P1): Understand media products and the institutions that create them TASK 1: CASE STUDY OF DISNEY STUDIOS • Usi...
Now that you know who your target audience is, conduct a survey or focus group to find out more about the relationship of ...
Learner Checklist OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical in Media Unit 01: Analysing media products and audiences LEARNER NAME: L...
continued overleaf For Task 2 (D1) have you: Completed () Added a section to the database webpage/s which considers the f...
For Task 4 (P4) have you: Completed () Investigated how the chosen media product reaches its intended audience Yes Eviden...
  1. 1. Learner information OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical in Media Unit 01: Analysing media products and audiences Qualification title Entry code Ofqual number OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in Media 05389 600/6176/5 LEARNER NAME: Luke du Preez
  2. 2. Contents Page Number(s) LEARNER INFORMATION General information for learners This section provides learners with general information on completion of the assignment in a question and answer format. 3 Scenario This section contains the scenario which learners will need to be familiar with in order to complete the tasks. 4 Tasks This section contains all the tasks learners must complete before submission for assessment. 5-7 Learner checklist This checklist is provided to assist learners in ensuring that they have completed and submitted evidence for all tasks. 8-10 2
  3. 3. General Information for Learners Q Do I have to pass this assignment? A Yes. This unit contributes to the achievement of the full qualification. Q What help will I get? A Your tutor will support you when completing the OCR Cambridge Technical model assignment and will make sure that you know what resources/facilities you need and are allowed to use. Q What if I don’t understand something? A It is your responsibility to read the assignment carefully and make sure you understand what you need to do and what you should hand in. If you are not sure, check with your tutor. Q Can I copy other people’s work? A No. The work that you produce must be your own work and you will be asked to sign a declaration to say that the work is your own. You should never copy the work of other learners or allow others to copy your work. Any information that you use from other sources, e.g. books, newspapers, professional journals, the Internet, must be clearly identified and not presented as your own work. Q Can I work in a group? A Yes. However, if you work in a group at any stage you must still produce work that shows your individual contribution. Q How should I present my work? A You can present your work in a variety of ways, e.g. hand-written, word-processed, on video, digital media. However, what you choose should be appropriate to the task(s). For some work, e.g. presentations, coaching sessions, role-play, work experience, you will need to provide proof that you completed the task(s). A witness statement or observation sheet could be used for this. If you are unsure, check with your tutor. Q When I have finished, what do I need to hand in? A You need to hand in the work that you have completed for each task. Do not include any draft work or handouts unless these are asked for. When you hand in your work make sure that it is labelled, titled and in the correct order for assessing. Q How will my work be assessed? A Your work will be marked by an assessor in your centre. The assessor will mark the work using the assessment and grading criteria.
  4. 4. Scenario Online educational resource Your organisation has asked you to produce an online educational resource for media learners. The resource will be used as an introduction to media analysis by focusing on a media company and its products. You will need to look at a company which produces films and research their structure and products. The unique selling point (USP) of this online educational resource is that it is produced by learners for learners as an introduction to the media world, its ownership, organisation, production processes and products. The online educational resource will also focus on: • media audiences; • distribution/advertising; • the media effects debate; • representation; • legal and ethical issues; • the role of the regulatory bodies who oversee the industry. This resource will be used to support the studies of learners undertaking a media studies course. The information presented needs to reflect the underlying issues and be suitable for the target audience. You will be required to design a homepage and related webpages,containing: • text and images/graphics – for example a logo, banner/header, text links to other pages, advertisements, photographs of learners/tutors in lessons, etc; • rich media – for example an audio-visual introduction to the website, interviews with learners/tutors, animation, etc. The webpages should contain the online education resource information you will be providing to media learners. The related webpages should follow the same housestyle and design layout as the homepage. The homepage and related pages may be presented online or offline. Ringwood Specific Brief: • You will be making a ‘wix’ to display your ‘online educational resource for media learners’. • We will be studying Disney and The Force Awakens (2015) as our ‘media company and its products’. • All your work will go on your wix website, a link will then be put onto your media blog under the title ‘Unit 1: Analysing Media Products and Audiences’ 4
  5. 5. Tasks Introduction to the tasks Your company has been asked to produce an educational resource for media learners. This guide will be used as a teaching resource for learners new to the media industry. The section of the educational resource you will need to produce is related to the film industry. This will be the first of a range of educational resources the company wants to produce, so you will need to design a homepage and related webpages containing: • text and images/graphics – for example a logo, banner/header, text links to other pages, advertisements, photographs of learners/tutors in lessons, etc; • rich media – for example an audio-visual introduction to the website, interviews with learners/tutors, animation, etc. The company is keen that the related webpages should follow the same housestyle and design layout as the homepage, so that this format can be utilised for further resources. The homepage and related pages may be presented online or offline.
  6. 6. TASKS LO1 (P1): Understand media products and the institutions that create them TASK 1: CASE STUDY OF DISNEY STUDIOS • Using your own research and the materials provided by us, create a visual fact- file (suggested Canva, prezi or emaze) about Disney Studios that covers each of the following: • OWNERSHIP • OPERATING MODEL • PRODUCTS • MARKETING POSITION • COMPETITORS • Evidence of learning does not mean you can simply print off pages from the internet or plagiarise copy. Your case study document should be created yourself by reading, researching and digesting all of the information available and transforming that knowledge into a form that shows your understanding. LO1 (P2, M1, D1): Understand media products and the institutions that create them TASK 2: Analytical film review of The Force Awakens • Using your notes from class and the correct media language, analyse The Force Awakens Trailer in as much detail as you can using examples and screen grabs from the trailer. • Please use the numbered points as headings/section dividers. • This could be answered as a podcast/vodcast or in more essay based form full of supporting images 1. GENERAL OVERVIEW 2. PURPOSE 3. GENRE 4. FORM 5. STYLE 6. CONTENT & MEANING ‘production process’ will be covered in task 4 alongside distribution and advertising LO2 (P3, M2, D2): Understand the relationship between media products and their target audience Task 3: Audience Profiling Research Part A (P3): Using the BFI statistical yearbook (look specifically at the 2015 ones related to our film), your theory notes and your own research, create a report/infographic/audience profile that explains who the audience is for Force Awakens. • You should create stereotypical avatars (online, hand-drawn, photograph) for both male and female audiences. • Annotate your avatars in terms of gender, age, life style, and spending power • Include theory: NRS scale, 4C’s scale, Uses & Gratifications Theory, Cultivation theory and Morley Part B (M2): 6
  7. 7. Now that you know who your target audience is, conduct a survey or focus group to find out more about the relationship of the chosen audience and our case study film. Your questions should find out more about age, class, life style and spending power of your audience. Then analyse your findings as a results report. Part C (D2): As part of your results report, to achieve a distinction you need to explain: • What aspects of the film would appeal to the target audience? • Which aspects of the trailer would influence the target audience to view the film You should give examples of scenes/parts of the trailer in your answer. You could also break this in sections gender, age, lifestyle and spending power. LO3 (P4): Understand how media products are distributed and promoted (plus production process from LO1:P2) TASK 4: Timeline of the Production Process for Force Awakens, including Distribution and Advertising 1. You need to investigate the three phases of Production (Pre production, Production and Post production) and create a timeline for Force Awakens, from Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in October 2012 - Present day. 2. You should also have a timeline for distribution and advertising • Your final timeline can be made on any format you wish. It will not be a single line, we are expecting separate ‘branches’ with additional info. • Suggested tools canva timeline/infogram or prezi LO4 (P5, M3): Understand ethical, legal, and regulatory issues associated with media products TASK 5: Legal & Ethical, Impact and Representation Report This is to explore how media products are created within a legal and ethical framework of the society in which they are constructed. Producers and institutions have to be very aware of the possible positive and negative effects that their products may have upon individuals and communities. • For this task you must investigate and research the legal, ethical and regulatory restrictions within which your chosen film was made. • Your investigation will illustrate your understanding of how these legal and ethical requirements have an impact upon the producers, the product and subsequently how the product may affect its audiences. • Your discussion must be placed within the context of UK law and relevant regulatory bodies associated with your chosen media product. • Produce a report answering the above
  8. 8. Learner Checklist OCR Level 3 Cambridge Technical in Media Unit 01: Analysing media products and audiences LEARNER NAME: Link to my wix site: For Task 1 (P1) have you: Completed () Investigated a media institution Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  a homepage  related webpages Y or other (please give details): Visual fact file to displayed on home page Called ‘Disney Studios Case Study’ on home page’ For Task 2 (P2) have you: Completed () Chosen one media product produced by the institution to analyse Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  movie database webpage(s) Y film review webpage(s)  or other (please give details) ___________________________________ Called ‘Analytical film review of The Force Awakens’ on the home page For Task 2 (M1) have you: Completed () Used correct and appropriate media terminology Demonstrated a good understanding of the conventions of film Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  the correct use of appropriate media terminology in the film review webpage(s) Y the use of relevant examples in the film review webpage(s)  or other (please give details) ___________________________________ Called ‘Analytical film review of The Force Awakens ’ on the home page 8
  9. 9. continued overleaf For Task 2 (D1) have you: Completed () Added a section to the database webpage/s which considers the financial intentions of the filmmaker Demonstrated a thorough understanding of how the filmmaker uses the conventions of the genre to convey the intended meaning of the film on the film review webpage(s) Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  the database webpage(s) Y the film review webpage(s)  or other (please give details) ___________________________________ Called Analytical film review of The Force Awakens ‘’ on the home page For Task 3 (P3) have you: Completed () Analysed the demographics of the target audience Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  webpage(s) containing an audience profile Y or other (please give details): Creation of stereotypical audience avatars Called ‘audience profiling’ on homepage For Task 3 (M2) have you: Completed () Produced a questionnaire, conducted a survey and produced an analysis which shows the relationship between the audience and the film Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s) Y questionnaire(s) or focus group  survey(s)  webpage(s) analysis based on research  or other (please give details) ___________________________________ Called ‘survey of star wars’ on home page For Task 3 (D2) have you: Completed () Produced discussion points, used your discussion points to conduct and record the findings from a focus group, produced an analysis of the results Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  discussion points Y recording(s) of the findings of a focus group/questionnaire  webpage(s) analysis based on research  or other (please give details) ___________________________________ Called ‘survey results’ on home page continued overleaf
  10. 10. For Task 4 (P4) have you: Completed () Investigated how the chosen media product reaches its intended audience Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  a webpage detailing the distribution channels  a webpage detailing the advertising approach Y or other (please give details): production, distribution and advertising timeline Called ‘production, distribution, advertising’ time line on the home page For Task 5 (P5) have you: Completed () Demonstrated an understanding of the chosen media product Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  questionnaire(s)  survey(s)  webpage(s) analysis based on research Y webpage(s) analysis of relevant legal and/or ethical issues (Legal & Ethical, Impact and Representation Report)  webpage(s) analysis of the relevant regulatory bodies  or other (please give details) ___________________________________ Called ‘legal and ethical report’ on the homepage For Task 5 (M3) have you: Completed () Produced a webpage/s that justifies the certification for the film Produced a webpage/s that justifies the positioning of the film in relation to the watershed Yes Evidence provided (please ): Ref/Page no(s)  webpage(s) based on research Y or other (please give details): Legal & Ethical, Impact and Representation Report) Called ‘legal and ethical report’ on the homepage 10

