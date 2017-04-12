TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO Bruno-Guilherme-Lucas- Marcelo-Marcos-Nilson
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • Represa • Captação e Bombeamento • Pré cloração • Pré-alcalinização • Coagulação • Floculação • Decan...
PASSO A PASSO • 01 Represa • 02 Captação e Bombeamento Após a captação, a água é bombeada para as Estações de Tratamento d...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 03 Pré cloração Adição de cloro assim que a água chega à estação para facilitar a retirada de matéria...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 04 Floculação Floculação é o processo onde a água recebe uma substância química chamada de sulfato de...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • Decantação Na decantação, como os flocos de sujeira são mais pesados do que a água caem e se deposita...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 06 Filtração Nesta fase, a água passa por várias camadas filtrantes onde ocorre a retenção dos flocos...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 07 Cloração A cloração consiste na adição de cloro. Este produto é usado para destruição de microrgan...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 08 Reservatório Após o tratamento, a água tratada é armazenada inicialmente em reservatórios de distr...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 09 Distribuição • Desses reservatórios a água vai para as tubulações maiores (denominadas adutoras) e...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 10 Redes de distribuição Depois das redes de distribuição, a água geralmente é armazenada em caixas d...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) Sistema que compõe a URTO(UNIDADE REGIONAL DE TOLEDO): Toledo-Ouro Verde – São José – Luz Mar...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) ETAS – ESTAÇÃO DE TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA.... TOLEDO – (CONVENCIONAL RIO TOLEDO) ASSIS CHATEAUBRIA...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) POÇOS - 79. MINAS: 6 minas em (diamante, Palotina, dois irmãos e são José) RESERVATÓRIOP URTO...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) TOLEDO: consumo + perdas em litros/habitante fevereiro,2015 – 133,06 litros/dia setembro,2015...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • qualidade da água in-natura • turbidez – máxima 1200 media 30 mínima 10 • cor – máxima 2200 media 150...
TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • QUALIDADE DA ÁGUA TRATADA • TURBIDEZ – MAXIM 0,34 MEDIA 0,25 MÍNIMA 0,15 • COR – MAXIM 2,5 MEDIA 2,5 ...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • Cidade • Rede de esgotos • Grades • Caixa de areia • Decantador primário • Tanques de aeração • Dec...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO 01 Cidade Após a distribuição nas residências, a água utilizada para higiene pessoal, alimentação e l...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 02 Rede de esgotos • Grades Antes de ser tratado, o esgoto passa por grades para retirar a sujeira ...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 03 Caixa de areia Depois de passar pelas grades, o esgoto é transportado para uma caixa que vai ret...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 04 Decantador primário Após a caixa de areia, o esgoto é enviado aos decantadores primários onde oc...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 05 Tanques de aeração O esgoto é composto por matéria orgânica e microrganismos. Nos tanques de aer...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 06 Decantador secundário Nos decantadores secundários, o sólido restante vai para o fundo e a parte...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO DADOS • 07 Rio
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO DADOS • 16 ETE – NA REGIÃO • TOLEDO (7) • ASSIS (1) • PALOTINA( 1) • CAFELÂNDIA (1) • NOVA AURORA (1)...
TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO DADOS • EM TOLEDO • POPULAÇÃO ESGOTADA 112.668 PERFAZENDO 80/79
  1. 1. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA E ESGOTO Bruno-Guilherme-Lucas- Marcelo-Marcos-Nilson
  2. 2. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • Represa • Captação e Bombeamento • Pré cloração • Pré-alcalinização • Coagulação • Floculação • Decantação • Filtração • Cloração • Fluoretação • Reservatório • Distribuição • Redes de distribuição
  3. 3. PASSO A PASSO • 01 Represa • 02 Captação e Bombeamento Após a captação, a água é bombeada para as Estações de Tratamento de Água. Depois de bombeada, a água passará por um processo de tratamento, passando por diversas etapas explicadas a seguir.
  4. 4. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 03 Pré cloração Adição de cloro assim que a água chega à estação para facilitar a retirada de matéria orgânica e metais. • Pré-alcalinização • Adição de cal ou soda à água para ajustar o ph aos valores exigidos para as • fases seguintes do tratamento. • *Fator pH –O índice pH refere-se à água ser um ácido, uma base, ou nenhum deles (neutra). Um pH de 7 é neutro; um pH abaixo de 7 é ácido e um pH acima de 7 é básico ou alcalino. Para o consumo humano, recomenda-se um pH entre 6,0 e 9,5. • Coagulação • Adição de sulfato de alumínio, cloreto férrico ou outro coagulante, seguido de • uma agitação violenta da água para provocar a desestabilização elétrica das • partículas de sujeira, facilitando sua agregação.
  5. 5. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 04 Floculação Floculação é o processo onde a água recebe uma substância química chamada de sulfato de alumínio. Este produto faz com que as impurezas se aglutinem formando flocos para serem facilmente removidos.
  6. 6. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • Decantação Na decantação, como os flocos de sujeira são mais pesados do que a água caem e se depositam no fundo do decantador.
  7. 7. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 06 Filtração Nesta fase, a água passa por várias camadas filtrantes onde ocorre a retenção dos flocos menores que não ficaram na decantação. A água então fica livre das impurezas. Estas três etapas: floculação, decantação e filtração recebem o nome de clarificação. Nesta fase, todas as partículas de impurezas são removidas deixando a água límpida. Mas ainda não está pronta para ser usada. Para garantir a qualidade da água, após a clarificação é feita a desinfecção.
  8. 8. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 07 Cloração A cloração consiste na adição de cloro. Este produto é usado para destruição de microrganismos presentes na água. Fluoretação A Fluoretação é uma etapa adicional. O produto aplicado tem a função de colaborar para redução da incidência da cárie dentária.
  9. 9. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 08 Reservatório Após o tratamento, a água tratada é armazenada inicialmente em reservatórios de distribuição e depois em reservatórios de bairros, espalhados em regiões estratégicas das cidades.
  10. 10. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 09 Distribuição • Desses reservatórios a água vai para as tubulações maiores (denominadas adutoras) e depois para as redes de • distribuição até chegar aos domicílios.
  11. 11. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • 10 Redes de distribuição Depois das redes de distribuição, a água geralmente é armazenada em caixas d'água. A responsabilidade da Sanepar é entregar água até a entrada da residência onde estão o cavalete e o hidrômetro (o relógio que registra o consumo de água). A partir daí, o cliente deve cuidar das instalações internas e da limpeza e conservação do reservatório.
  12. 12. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA
  13. 13. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) Sistema que compõe a URTO(UNIDADE REGIONAL DE TOLEDO): Toledo-Ouro Verde – São José – Luz Marina – São Judas – Vera Cruz – São Sebastião – Ponte Nova – Terra Roxa - Santa Rita – Guaíra - Palotina – Novo Sarandi – Jesuítas – Iracema – Nova Aurora – Cafelândia – Formosa – Bragantina e outros.....
  14. 14. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) ETAS – ESTAÇÃO DE TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA.... TOLEDO – (CONVENCIONAL RIO TOLEDO) ASSIS CHATEAUBRIAND – (CEPIS - RIO ALIVIO) VERA CRUZ - (METÁLICA- RIO SÃO PEDRO)
  15. 15. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) POÇOS - 79. MINAS: 6 minas em (diamante, Palotina, dois irmãos e são José) RESERVATÓRIOP URTO – 109 TOLEDO POPULAÇÃO ABASTECIDA: 139.604, perfazendo 100% 1 ETA : atendendo aprox. 40% da população. 10 POCOS: atendendo aprox. 60% da população 18 RESERVATÓRIOS: capacidade total de reservação 8680 mil litros.
  16. 16. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA – (DADOS) TOLEDO: consumo + perdas em litros/habitante fevereiro,2015 – 133,06 litros/dia setembro,2015 – 107,91 litros/dia janeiro,2016 - 145,42 litros/dia vazão eta: 1301/s ou 468 m 3 dia tempo de funcionamento: 20 horas/dia. máxima vazão diária – 10.163 m3 /dia mínima vazão diária – 6.790m3/dia media de vazão diária – 8638 m3/dia
  17. 17. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • qualidade da água in-natura • turbidez – máxima 1200 media 30 mínima 10 • cor – máxima 2200 media 150 mínima 125 • p/h - máxima 7,5 media 7,0 mínima 6,8 • alcalinidade - máxima 11 media 90 mínima 8,0
  18. 18. TRATAMENTO DE ÁGUA • QUALIDADE DA ÁGUA TRATADA • TURBIDEZ – MAXIM 0,34 MEDIA 0,25 MÍNIMA 0,15 • COR – MAXIM 2,5 MEDIA 2,5 MÍNIMA 2,5 • P/H - MAXIM 7,07 MEDIA 6,82 MÍNIMA 6,74 • CLORO - MAXIM 1,46 MEDIA 1,41 MÍNIMA 1,35 • FLÚOR - MAXIM 0,84 MEDIA 0,81 MÍNIMA 0,78
  19. 19. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • Cidade • Rede de esgotos • Grades • Caixa de areia • Decantador primário • Tanques de aeração • Decantador secundário • Rio
  20. 20. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO 01 Cidade Após a distribuição nas residências, a água utilizada para higiene pessoal, alimentação e limpeza vira esgoto. Ao deixar as casas, ele vai para as redes coletoras, passa pelos coletores, troncos e interceptores até chegar às Estações de Tratamento de Esgotos.
  21. 21. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 02 Rede de esgotos • Grades Antes de ser tratado, o esgoto passa por grades para retirar a sujeira (papel, plástico, tampinha, etc ).
  22. 22. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 03 Caixa de areia Depois de passar pelas grades, o esgoto é transportado para uma caixa que vai retirar a areia contida nele
  23. 23. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 04 Decantador primário Após a caixa de areia, o esgoto é enviado aos decantadores primários onde ocorre a sedimentação de partículas mais pesadas.
  24. 24. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 05 Tanques de aeração O esgoto é composto por matéria orgânica e microrganismos. Nos tanques de aeração, o ar fornecido faz com que os microrganismos ali presentes multipliquem-se e alimentem-se de material orgânico, formando o lodo e diminuindo assim a carga poluidora do esgoto.
  25. 25. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO • 06 Decantador secundário Nos decantadores secundários, o sólido restante vai para o fundo e a parte líquida já está sem 90% das impurezas. Esta água não pode ser bebida. Ela é lançada nos rios ou reaproveitada para limpar ruas, praças e regar jardins.
  26. 26. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO DADOS • 07 Rio
  27. 27. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO DADOS • 16 ETE – NA REGIÃO • TOLEDO (7) • ASSIS (1) • PALOTINA( 1) • CAFELÂNDIA (1) • NOVA AURORA (1) • NOVO SARANDI ( 1) • TERRA ROXA (1) • VERA CRUZ (2 ) • GUAÍRA (1)
  28. 28. TRATAMENTO DE ESGOTO DADOS • EM TOLEDO • POPULAÇÃO ESGOTADA 112.668 PERFAZENDO 80/79

