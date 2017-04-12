Tratamento de Esgoto para Reutilização da Água. Este tratamento em específico é realizado na empresa Lavanderia Dois Irmão...
Organograma do Processo
Como funciona este tratamento
Produtos usados para realizar o processo de coagulação
O Sistema de tratamento
Reservatórios de lodo
Tratamento de esgoto para reutilização da água
  1. 1. Tratamento de Esgoto para Reutilização da Água. Este tratamento em específico é realizado na empresa Lavanderia Dois Irmão da cidade de Toledo Pr.
