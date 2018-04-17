Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approa...
Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approa...
Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approa...
Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approa...
Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approa...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach

8 views

Published on

For almost three decades Roger Pressman's Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach has been the world's leading textbook in software engineering. The new edition represents a major restructuring and update of previous editions solidifying the book's position as the most comprehensive guide to this important subject. The chapter structure will return to a more linear presentation of software engineering topics with a direct emphasis on the major activities that are part of a generic software process. Content will focus on widely used software engineering methods and will de-emphasize or completely eliminate discussion of secondary methods tools and techniques. The intent is to provide a more targeted prescriptive and focused approach while attempting to maintain SEPA's reputation as a comprehensive guide to software engineering. The 39 chapters of this edition are organized into five parts - Process Modeling Quality Management Managing Software Projects and Advanced Topics. The book has been revised and restructured to improve pedagogical flow and emphasize new and important software engineering processes and practices.McGraw-Hill Education's Connect is also available as an optional add on item. Connect is the only integrated learning system that empowers students by continuously adapting to deliver precisely what they need when they need it how they need it so that class time is more effective. Connect allows the professor to assign homework quizzes and tests easily and automatically grades and records the scores of the student's work. Problems are randomized to prevent sharing of answers an may also have a multi-step solution" which helps move the students' learning along if they experience difficulty."

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach

  1. 1. Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner'sEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachApproach 1 / 51 / 5
  2. 2. Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach Book DetailsBook Details Title : Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachTitle : Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach Author : Roger S. Pressman,Bruce MaximAuthor : Roger S. Pressman,Bruce Maxim Pages : 976Pages : 976 Publisher : McGraw-Hill EducationPublisher : McGraw-Hill Education ISBN : 0078022126ISBN : 0078022126 Release Date : -Release Date : - 2 / 52 / 5
  3. 3. Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach Descryption This BookDescryption This Book For almost three decades, Roger Pressman's Software Engineering: AFor almost three decades, Roger Pressman's Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach has been the world's leading textbook inPractitioner's Approach has been the world's leading textbook in software engineering. The new edition represents a major restructuringsoftware engineering. The new edition represents a major restructuring and update of previous editions, solidifying the book's position as theand update of previous editions, solidifying the book's position as the most comprehensive guide to this important subject. The chaptermost comprehensive guide to this important subject. The chapter structure will return to a more linear presentation of softwarestructure will return to a more linear presentation of software engineering topics with a direct emphasis on the major activities thatengineering topics with a direct emphasis on the major activities that are part of a generic software process. Content will focus on widelyare part of a generic software process. Content will focus on widely used software engineering methods and will de-emphasize orused software engineering methods and will de-emphasize or completely eliminate discussion of secondary methods, tools andcompletely eliminate discussion of secondary methods, tools and techniques. The intent is totechniques. The intent is to 3 / 53 / 5
  4. 4. Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach If you want to download thist book, click link in the last pageIf you want to download thist book, click link in the last page 4 / 54 / 5
  5. 5. Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's ApproachEbook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach Click here to download this book Ebook downloadClick here to download this book Ebook download Software Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach FreeSoftware Engineering: A Practitioner's Approach Free Click this linkClick this link :http://mbenokbook.booksunlimited.info/?book=0078022126:http://mbenokbook.booksunlimited.info/?book=0078022126 oror Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) 5 / 55 / 5

×