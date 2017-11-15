Doença e diagnóstico nosológico em psiquiatria

Filosofi a, Luiz Salvador de Miranda-Sá Jr. Filosofi as
Doenças, Luiz Salvador de Miranda-Sá Jr. Diagnóstico s
ObrigadoA propriedade essencial de uma doença é sua etiopatogenia, dado que possibilita a classificacão científica de doen...
São quatro os obstáculos ao conhecimento da verdade: a frágil e indigna autoridade, o costume, a opinião do povo indouto e...
Doença humana é uma afecção danosa que compromete uma pessoa, da qual se conhece ou, ao menos tenha uma hipótese razoável ...
Primeiro, existiu o conhecimento chamado comum. Depois, surgiu a filosofia e esta gerou todas as ciências fáticas (naturai...
Disciplinas da Filosofia? •A Ontologia, •A Gnosiologia, •A Lógica, •A Metodologia e •A Ética.
O Que divide toda Ontologia? •O Materialismo, •O Idealismo.
O Que divide toda Gnosiologia? •O Realismo, •O Fenomenismo.
Que é a Filosofia? •Amor à sabedoria. •Amor à verdade, ao conhecimento verdadeiro.
O que é Verdade? √ Verdade fática, √ Verdade lógica e √ Verdade convencionada.
O que é Certeza? A convicção e segurança de saber a verdade, de que uma proposição é verdadeira, enquanto não for verifica...
O que diferencia a Convicção ou Certeza da Fé?
Exigências da Verdade Saber que As aparências enganam, os interesses e as ideologias desviam.
E que a busca da verdade exige: Esforço e dedicação, modéstia e honestidade, amor pela verdade e liberdade (objetiva e sub...
O que compromete a liberdade Superstição, ignorância, interesses, desonestidade, neurose, alienação e subjugação (objetiva...
Mas, sobretudo, a busca da verdade exige: Disciplina, racionalidade, rigor e métodos confiáveis.
O conhecimento é a forma pela qual alguém sabe sobre o mundo e sobre si mesmo.
Existem três modos de conhecer: - o conhecimento vulgar ou senso comum, - o conhecimento filosófico e - o conhecimento cie...
O conhecimento consiste na apropriação pelo sujeito cognoscente de propriedades do objeto que estiver sendo conhecido por ...
O conhecimento comum (senso vulgar, senso comum): é mais ou menos espontâneo, impreciso assistemático e casual; superficia...
Mescla opinião e crença, dados cognitivos e afetivos; mas se caracteriza por não ter compromisso com o rigor, a exatidão, ...
O Conhecimento Vulgar não persegue a coerência ou a objetividade de suas informações entre si ou com o restante do conheci...
O conhecimento científico é estruturado e adquirido sistematicamente acerca de um objeto definido; voltado para ir além da...
Cada ciência particular é uma teoria ou um sistema de teorias a cerca de seu objeto. Estrutura-se da forma para o conteúdo...
Características identificáveis nas ciências fáticas e em todas as suas manifestações teóricas e práticas (Bunge) A noção d...
a) uma ciência fática sempre se limita aos fatos (qualquer atividade científica se inicia no estabelecimento dos fatos e e...
b) a atividade científica transcende os fatos só em suas conclusões - por sua natureza, o resultado da atividade científic...
c) toda ciência consiste em um corpo de conhecimento fundamental e inicialmente analítico de seu objeto (conhecimento inic...
d) todo conhecimento científico é especializado, porque se refere a um objeto especial a um segmento da natureza, da socie...
e) todo conhecimento científico deve ser comunicável de forma clara e precisa, da maneira a mais exata possível, tanto no ...
f) para isto, a ciência necessita criar sua própria linguagem inventando símbolos para expressar seus conceitos mais impor...
g) toda ciência ou conhecimento científico deve ser verificável empiricamente e criticável na prática e em teoria (suas co...
h) o conhecimento científico é metódico, sistemático e geral (seus procedimentos de investigação devem atender às exigênci...
i) a ciência é legal (concretiza-se na descoberta das leis que regem seu objeto e permitam generalizar, seja este um grand...
j) o conhecimento científico é explicativo e preditivo (não se contenta com descrever, mas visa explicar e prever, ainda q...
l) a ciência é aberta, um saber público (sem barreiras "a priori") e deve poder ser adquirido e aceito (não dependendo de ...
m) toda ciência é útil, porque busca a verdade e a emprega não apenas para prever e explicar o mundo, mas para modificá-lo...
O conhecimento filosófico deve ser considerado uma forma radical e rigo- rosamente diferente do conhecimento vulgar e do c...
Sumo dos Critérios de Cientificidade Exatidão Objetividade e Especificidade, Verificabilidade e Sistematicidade, Fidedigni...
O conhecimento filosófico, ou ciência das generalidades, caracteriza-se pela extensão ilimitada de seu objeto. Generaliza ...
O pragmatismo (ou utilitarismo) supõe que o conhecimento só deva ser tido como verdadeiro se for útil aos propósitos para ...
A Metodologia da Filosofia atual está dividida em 3 grandes tendências doutrinárias: √ os positivismos, √ os antipositivis...
Os positivismos caracterizam-se por: 1) objetivismo; 2) negam influência à subjetividade; 3) o conhecimento é só a descriç...
•Os antipositivismos se caracterizam por: •1) recusam o positivismo; •2) julgam o conhecimento baseado na inter- pretação ...
• 5) os antipositivistas, em geral, expressam as posições do humanismo idealista ou verbalista, centrados na problemática ...
O humanismo científico, sintetizador ou materialista tem as seguintes características: 1) o C está baseado na unidade da t...
4) os materialismos e o humanismo científico se caracterizam pela harmonia e integração do humanismo (seja realista, mater...
O materialismo ontológico sustenta que tudo o que existe na realidade é material.
O materialismo gnosiológico (ou realismo) sustenta que todo conhecimento se refere à matéria ou a algum produto ou qualida...
O “materialismo” ético sustenta que todo comportamento dessa qualidade objetiva a valores materiais.
O materialismo dialético. Desde Marx, a posição dialética sobre a cognoscibilidade distingue: as totalidades de seus segme...
Enquanto os positivistas (empiristas, prag-matistas e fenomenistas) dirigem sua atenção para os objetos materiais, o pensa...
Denomina-se fenômeno à maneira pela qual uma coisa se apresenta aos sentidos (sua aparência, as informações sensoriais que...
Diferentemente fenômeno, a maneira pela qual uma coisa se apresenta aos sentidos (sua aparência, as informações sensoriais...
A fenomenologia (emprego deste conceito na elaboração do conhecimento) deve ser diferenciada do fenomenologismo (exagero, ...
Para os materialistas existem três critérios de verdade: •o critério ideal (coerência das proposições), •o critério fático...
Definição de Filosofia Filosofia é o modo de conhecer que se ocupa das regularidades universais. É o conhecimen-to sistemá...
O conhecimento filosófico abrange uma visão do mundo (cosmologia) que inclui uma visão da sociedade e da sociedade e do ho...
Disciplinas Filosóficas Cosmologia (concepção do mundo), Antropologia (teoria do H. da humanidade), Ontologia, teoria do o...
A ontologia estuda a origem, a essência, a causa primeira do cosmos, da vida e do pensamento (tudo o que existe). O termo ...
A gnosiologia, teoria do conhecimento ou epistemologia, é a disciplina filosófica que estuda o conhecimento em geral, incl...
A metodologia ou teoria dos procedimentos operatórios destinados a construir o conhecimento científico, suas exigências de...
A teoria da arquitetura lógica do pensamento, da elaboração racional das idéias, sobretudo do manejo dos juízos, referida ...
1. Materialista. Todo que existe realmente, dentro ou fora do sujeito, é material, concreto. As propriedades não existem p...
2. Sistemista. Tudo que existe • seja concreto, conceitual ou semiótico, é um sistema ou componente de algum sistema.
3. Emergentista. Os sistemas possuem propriedades inexistentes em seus componentes.
4. Dinamicista. Todo que existe realmente muda. Só os objetos conceituales (por exemplo, matemáticos) são imutáveis, porém...
5. Realista. O mundo exterior ao sujeito cognoscente existe independentemente deste e é cognoscível, ao menos parcial grad...
6. Cientificista. A melhor maneira de investigar como são as coisas, naturais, sociais, artificiais ou conceituais, é adot...
7. Racioempirista. Combina dos constituintes válidos do racionalismo e do empirismo. Filosofia que aspira ser clara, coere...
8. Exata. Tenta exatificar idéias intuitivas interessantes, ou seja, convertê-las em idéias que tenham forma lógica ou mat...
9. Agatonista. Não há direito sem dever, nem dever sem direito. O máximo princípio moral deberia ser «Goza a vida e ajuda ...
10. Democracia integral (biológica, econômica, política e cultural) informada pela moral agatonista e a sociotécnica.
OOb
Doença e diagnóstico nosológico em psiquiatria

Doença e diagnóstico nosológico em psiquiatria

  Filosofi a, Luiz Salvador de Miranda-Sá Jr. Filosofi as
  Doenças, Luiz Salvador de Miranda-Sá Jr. Diagnóstico s
  ObrigadoA propriedade essencial de uma doença é sua etiopatogenia, dado que possibilita a classificacão científica de doenças, como fizeram Linneu e Leontiev com a Biologia e a Química.
  São quatro os obstáculos ao conhecimento da verdade: a frágil e indigna autoridade, o costume, a opinião do povo indouto e a própria ignorância dissimulada por conhecimento fictício Rogério BACON (c1212-c1290)
  Doença humana é uma afecção danosa que compromete uma pessoa, da qual se conhece ou, ao menos tenha uma hipótese razoável de sua etiopatogenia.
  Primeiro, existiu o conhecimento chamado comum. Depois, surgiu a filosofia e esta gerou todas as ciências fáticas (naturais, do homem e da sociedade) e formais (matemática, lógica).
  Disciplinas da Filosofia? •A Ontologia, •A Gnosiologia, •A Lógica, •A Metodologia e •A Ética.
  O Que divide toda Ontologia? •O Materialismo, •O Idealismo.
  O Que divide toda Gnosiologia? •O Realismo, •O Fenomenismo.
  Que é a Filosofia? •Amor à sabedoria. •Amor à verdade, ao conhecimento verdadeiro.
  O que é Verdade? √ Verdade fática, √ Verdade lógica e √ Verdade convencionada.
  O que é Certeza? A convicção e segurança de saber a verdade, de que uma proposição é verdadeira, enquanto não for verificada falsa.
  O que diferencia a Convicção ou Certeza da Fé?
  Exigências da Verdade Saber que As aparências enganam, os interesses e as ideologias desviam.
  E que a busca da verdade exige: Esforço e dedicação, modéstia e honestidade, amor pela verdade e liberdade (objetiva e subjetiva).
  O que compromete a liberdade Superstição, ignorância, interesses, desonestidade, neurose, alienação e subjugação (objetiva e subjetiva).
  Mas, sobretudo, a busca da verdade exige: Disciplina, racionalidade, rigor e métodos confiáveis.
  O conhecimento é a forma pela qual alguém sabe sobre o mundo e sobre si mesmo.
  Existem três modos de conhecer: - o conhecimento vulgar ou senso comum, - o conhecimento filosófico e - o conhecimento científico.
  O conhecimento consiste na apropriação pelo sujeito cognoscente de propriedades do objeto que estiver sendo conhecido por ele.
  O conhecimento comum (senso vulgar, senso comum): é mais ou menos espontâneo, impreciso assistemático e casual; superficial e associativo, auto- contraditório e acrítico, fragmentário e ametódico. É dirigido pelas características formais e pela aparência e impressão superficial das coisas e se refere a objetos específicos.
  Mescla opinião e crença, dados cognitivos e afetivos; mas se caracteriza por não ter compromisso com o rigor, a exatidão, a comprobabilidade ou a veracidade. É predominantemente subjetivo e mesmo quando se refere a fatos objetivos, sofre decisiva influência da subjetividade, é acrítico, não inclui a dúvida, nem qualquer outro critério de verdade; é heterogêneo e contraditório consigo mesmo.
  O Conhecimento Vulgar não persegue a coerência ou a objetividade de suas informações entre si ou com o restante do conhecimento, nem se dirige pela confrontação com a realidade, além de que valoriza mais os elementos qualitativos que os quantitativos de seu objeto de estudo em seu modo de conhecer.
  O conhecimento científico é estruturado e adquirido sistematicamente acerca de um objeto definido; voltado para ir além das características da aparência, buscando os elementos essenciais dos objetos conceituais. Nas ciências, o estabelecimento da causalidade deve fugir a toda explicação aparente e superficial.
  Cada ciência particular é uma teoria ou um sistema de teorias a cerca de seu objeto. Estrutura-se da forma para o conteúdo, da aparência para a essência, da simplicidade para a complexidade e dos casos particulares para generalidades cada vez mais amplas, num processo permanente de retroalimen-tação cognitiva.
  Características identificáveis nas ciências fáticas e em todas as suas manifestações teóricas e práticas (Bunge) A noção de fato se refere ao que é dado pela experiência (conhecimento espontâneo, originado em ter sido vivido pelo indivíduo cognoscente) ou pelos sentidos (íntegradas através da senso- percepção).
  a) uma ciência fática sempre se limita aos fatos (qualquer atividade científica se inicia no estabelecimento dos fatos e está limitada ao estudo destes fatos como acontecimentos ou objetos reais, ainda que possam ser objetivos ou subjetivos (mas, neste último caso, devem ser objetiváveis), e dos fenômenos que se dão nos fatos ou nas relações entre eles), e sua elaboração e suas conclusões não devem ultrapassar os fatos;
  b) a atividade científica transcende os fatos só em suas conclusões - por sua natureza, o resultado da atividade científica se dirige sempre para além dos fatos e objetos estudados, assim, cria novos fatos e se orienta para além dos eventos que lhes acontecem, as ciências sempre buscam explicação, origem e conseqüências dos objetos e fenômenos que estuda;
  c) toda ciência consiste em um corpo de conhecimento fundamental e inicialmente analítico de seu objeto (conhecimento iniciado na evidenciação e nominação, segue pela descrição e a explicação, trajetória lógica que vai do simples ao complexo, do particular ao geral, da forma ao conteúdo, da aparência à essência - em busca de meios de quantificar e registrar fielmente os fenômenos porque a exatidão da descrição influi mais ou menos positivamente na qualidade da explicação);
  d) todo conhecimento científico é especializado, porque se refere a um objeto especial a um segmento da natureza, da sociedade ou do pensamento humano (apenas no sentido de que o conhecimento científico e a investigação da ciência se referem a um objeto específico e sempre especificado, nunca a um método especial ou, muito menos, a um especialista);
  e) todo conhecimento científico deve ser comunicável de forma clara e precisa, da maneira a mais exata possível, tanto no que diz respeito aos seus enunciados, seus problemas, quanto à solução destes problemas e às conclusões permitidas por sua atividade;
  f) para isto, a ciência necessita criar sua própria linguagem inventando símbolos para expressar seus conceitos mais importantes e, muitas vezes, criar uma sintaxe que lhe seja própria (mas estes símbolos devem ser simples e ter significado exato, preciso e serem universalmente entendidos);
  g) toda ciência ou conhecimento científico deve ser verificável empiricamente e criticável na prática e em teoria (suas conclusões devem poder ser submetidas a verificação ou comprovação mediante experimentais ou lógicas que sejam suficientes para comprovar seu teor de verdade que, geralmente, se refere à sua sintonia com a realidade);
  h) o conhecimento científico é metódico, sistemático e geral (seus procedimentos de investigação devem atender às exigências da metodologia científica, ser organizados como um sistema teórico consistente e devem estar voltados para descobrir o que há de geral e essencial nos diversos níveis de com-plexidade dos fenômenos que estuda e suas conexões com os demais);
  i) a ciência é legal (concretiza-se na descoberta das leis que regem seu objeto e permitam generalizar, seja este um grande campo da natureza, do homem ou da sociedade ou se resuma a um único objeto ou fenômeno natural, humano ou sócio-cultural);
  j) o conhecimento científico é explicativo e preditivo (não se contenta com descrever, mas visa explicar e prever, ainda que sua explicabilidade e previsibilidade sejam relativas e provisórias);
  l) a ciência é aberta, um saber público (sem barreiras "a priori") e deve poder ser adquirido e aceito (não dependendo de iniciação ou capacitação sistemática, ao contrário das profissões, podendo ser estudado, conhecido, verificado e praticado por todos, como um conhecimento público e um sistema de saber aberto que a ciência é);
  m) toda ciência é útil, porque busca a verdade e a emprega não apenas para prever e explicar o mundo, mas para modificá-lo, de modo a atender às necessidades humanas.
  O conhecimento filosófico deve ser considerado uma forma radical e rigo- rosamente diferente do conhecimento vulgar e do científico. Um saber valora-tivo de construtos não sujeitos à observação ou à experimentação que abrange a totalidade universal desses, até suas causas e conseqüências últimas. Ocupa-se da essência e do valor de tudo que existe no mundo..
  Sumo dos Critérios de Cientificidade Exatidão Objetividade e Especificidade, Verificabilidade e Sistematicidade, Fidedignidade e Validade, Reprodutibilidade.
  O conhecimento filosófico, ou ciência das generalidades, caracteriza-se pela extensão ilimitada de seu objeto. Generaliza e valoriza sobre tudo o que existe. É o saber mais extenso e válido possível e sempre destinado a ser empregado em benefício da humanidade.
  O pragmatismo (ou utilitarismo) supõe que o conhecimento só deva ser tido como verdadeiro se for útil aos propósitos para os quais estiver sendo elaborado. É a utilidade (ou pragmaticidade) que sustenta a validade de qualquer conhecimento.
  A Metodologia da Filosofia atual está dividida em 3 grandes tendências doutrinárias: √ os positivismos, √ os antipositivismos e √ os ecletismos
  Os positivismos caracterizam-se por: 1) objetivismo; 2) negam influência à subjetividade; 3) o conhecimento é só a descrição generalizadora de fatos; 4) emprega só a investigação quantitativa (a observação e o experimento); 5) expressam posição cientificista (centrada no método científico quantificado), são agnósticos ou idealistas subjetivos; e 6) recusam a explicacão e a previsão.
  •Os antipositivismos se caracterizam por: •1) recusam o positivismo; •2) julgam o conhecimento baseado na inter- pretação dos fatos pelo sujeito (individual ou/e social); •3) negam o conhecimento como reflexo ou cópia da realidade objetiva, mas construção; •4) pretendem que só a elaboraçao teórica ou interpretação dos fatos lhes dá sentido; •5) preferem a investigação qualitativa, mas alguns combinam-na com a quantitativa;
  • 5) os antipositivistas, em geral, expressam as posições do humanismo idealista ou verbalista, centrados na problemática subjetiva ou social do ser humano. •6) na sociologia são principalmente os construtivistas e na psicologia, os psicoanalistas ortodoxos.
  O humanismo científico, sintetizador ou materialista tem as seguintes características: 1) o C está baseado na unidade da teoria e da prática, da reflexão racional com a observação dos fatos, da elaboração racional do investigador com a verificação empírica; 2) o conhecimento é objetivo, reflejo, imagem ou síntese da realidade objetiva que existe fora da consciência; 3) valoriza tanto a elaboração teórica quanto a verificação empírica;
  4) os materialismos e o humanismo científico se caracterizam pela harmonia e integração do humanismo (seja realista, materialista emergentista em Bunge ou dialético em Marx).
  O materialismo ontológico sustenta que tudo o que existe na realidade é material.
  O materialismo gnosiológico (ou realismo) sustenta que todo conhecimento se refere à matéria ou a algum produto ou qualidade da matéria ou atribuído a ela.
  O "materialismo" ético sustenta que todo comportamento dessa qualidade objetiva a valores materiais.
  O materialismo dialético. Desde Marx, a posição dialética sobre a cognoscibilidade distingue: as totalidades de seus segmentos particulares, as coisas de suas relações, o fenômeno (aparência) da essência, a forma do conteúdo e relacionar a modalidade de conhecimento com o critério de verdade empregado em sua aferição. O materialismo emergente (Bunge).
  Enquanto os pos
  54. 54. Denomina-se fenômeno à maneira pela qual uma coisa se apresenta aos sentidos (sua aparência, as informações sensoriais que comunica ao observador), enquanto a essência se refere às sua propriedades e relações essenciais daquela coisa (objeto ou processo).
  55. 55. Diferentemente fenômeno, a maneira pela qual uma coisa se apresenta aos sentidos (sua aparência, as informações sensoriais que comunica ao observador), a essência se refere às sua propriedades e relações essenciais (daquele objeto material ou construto). Aquilo que faz aquele objeto material ou conceitual ou material ser o que é.
  56. 56. A fenomenologia (emprego deste conceito na elaboração do conhecimento) deve ser diferenciada do fenomenologismo (exagero, superestimação ou exclusividade dos procedimentos fenomenológicos para conhecer).
  57. 57. Para os materialistas existem três critérios de verdade: •o critério ideal (coerência das proposições), •o critério fático (compatibilidade com a realidade) e o •o critério convencionado.
  58. 58. Definição de Filosofia Filosofia é o modo de conhecer que se ocupa das regularidades universais. É o conhecimen-to sistemático que objetiva a formulação, a análise e a solução das principais questões de concepção do mundo, da sociedade e do homem (inclusive sua subjetividade), configu-rado harmoniosamente como uma visão teórica coesa e unitária sobre o universo e o lugar que o homem ocupa nele.
  59. 59. O conhecimento filosófico abrange uma visão do mundo (cosmologia) que inclui uma visão da sociedade e da sociedade e do homem (sócio- antropologia), inclusive do seu conhecimento (epistemologia) e dos processos racionais (lógica). •E a Psicologia?
  60. 60. Disciplinas Filosóficas Cosmologia (concepção do mundo), Antropologia (teoria do H. da humanidade), Ontologia, teoria do objeto (ou do ser, metafísica), Gnosiologia, teoria do conhecimento, Lógica, teoria racional e Metodologia teoria do método. E a ética?
  61. 61. A ontologia estuda a origem, a essência, a causa primeira do cosmos, da vida e do pensamento (tudo o que existe). O termo permite referir o processo filosófico de estudar o objeto do conhecimento; neste caso, como aqui, o estudo ontológico de uma ciência é o estudo de seu objeto (sua definição e sua objetividade). Não é possível pensar em ciência ou qualquer atividade científica sem ter bem clara a noção de seu objeto
  62. 62. A gnosiologia, teoria do conhecimento ou epistemologia, é a disciplina filosófica que estuda o conhecimento em geral, inclusive o conhecimento científico, a verdade, o erro; a teoria do conhecimento é o estudo do como se conhece, dos processos utilizados para conhecer. É com a gnosiologia ou epistemologia que se definem as grandes diretrizes do pensamento científico.
  63. 63. A metodologia ou teoria dos procedimentos operatórios destinados a construir o conhecimento científico, suas exigências de veracidade - a metodologia – inclui a metodologia filosófica quanto a científica. pode ser incluída como da lógica na maioria das sistematizações. (Destacada aqui por sua importância relativa para o tema central deste trabalho - a fundamentação científica da Medicina e da psiquiatria).
  64. 64. A teoria da arquitetura lógica do pensamento, da elaboração racional das idéias, sobretudo do manejo dos juízos, referida simplesmente como lógica (inclusive a lógica matemática, a lógica formal, a lógica dialética) que preside a construção dos conceitos, das categorias, das proposições e das teorias científicas.
  65. 65. 1. Materialista. Todo que existe realmente, dentro ou fora do sujeito, é material, concreto. As propriedades não existem por si, são possuídas por objetos concretos ou conceituais. Tampouco há idéias autônomas: todas são processos cerebrais. Ex, um número não existe na natureza nem na sociedade; só existe por ser pensado por alguma pessoa.
  66. 66. 2. Sistemista. Tudo que existe • seja concreto, conceitual ou semiótico, é um sistema ou componente de algum sistema.
  67. 67. 3. Emergentista. Os sistemas possuem propriedades inexistentes em seus componentes.
  68. 68. 4. Dinamicista. Todo que existe realmente muda. Só os objetos conceituales (por exemplo, matemáticos) são imutáveis, porém o são por convenção.
  69. 69. 5. Realista. O mundo exterior ao sujeito cognoscente existe independentemente deste e é cognoscível, ao menos parcial gradual e provisoriamente.
  70. 70. 6. Cientificista. A melhor maneira de investigar como são as coisas, naturais, sociais, artificiais ou conceituais, é adotar o método científico. E a melhor maneira de avaliar os princípios filosóficos é exibir sua compatibilidade com a ciência e a técnica do momento; seja seu valor heurístico na investigação científica ou técnica, seja seu valor no desenho de políticas que objetivem o melhoramento da qualidade da vida.
  71. 71. 7. Racioempirista. Combina dos constituintes válidos do racionalismo e do empirismo. Filosofia que aspira ser clara, coerente e hipotético- dedutiva, enquanto põe suas hipóteses á prova dos fatos.
  72. 72. 8. Exata. Tenta exatificar idéias intuitivas interessantes, ou seja, convertê-las em idéias que tenham forma lógica ou matemática precisa.
  73. 73. 9. Agatonista. Não há direito sem dever, nem dever sem direito. O máximo princípio moral deberia ser «Goza a vida e ajuda a viver». Combinação de egoísmo com altruismo, de utilitarismo com deontologicismo, e de cognitivismo com emotivismo.
  74. 74. 10. Democracia integral (biológica, econômica, política e cultural) informada pela moral agatonista e a sociotécnica.
  75. 75. OOb

