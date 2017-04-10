IMPÉRIO CAROLÍNGIO Professor Menezes
O Reino de Carlos Magno foi sendo dividido entre os seus descendentes, que sua vez foram dividindo em diversos pequenos re...
FIM
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes

5 views

Published on

22 slides

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
5
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Império Carolíngio - Professor Menezes

  1. 1. IMPÉRIO CAROLÍNGIO Professor Menezes
  2. 2. O Reino de Carlos Magno foi sendo dividido entre os seus descendentes, que sua vez foram dividindo em diversos pequenos reinos e feudos. Percebam, então, que o feudalismo europeu como conhecemos hoje nos livros de história pode ser encontrado principalmente nessa época depois da divisão do Império Carolíngio. Observem, no mapa a seguir, a Europa dividida em diversos pequenos reinos (Sec XIII).
  3. 3. FIM

×