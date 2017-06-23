Memoria+de+calculo+estructural+ +techo+losa+pampaña

Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Dist...
  1. 1. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” PROYECTO: “MANTENIMIENTO DE CAMPO DEPORTIVO EN LA CALLE PAMPAÑA- DISTRITO DE TAMBOBAMBA – PROVINCIA DE COTABAMBAS – REGION APURIMAC”. INFORME: MEMORIA DE CALCULO ESTRUCTURAL – ESTRUCTURA METALICA DEL TECHO DE LOSA DEPORTIVA.
  2. 2. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” 1. UBICACIÓN DEL PROYECTO. Sector: Pampaña Distrito: Tambobamba. Provincia: Cotabambas. Departamento: Apurimac 2. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ESTRUCTURA 2.1. Cercha Metálica. Arco reticulado que forma el techo de la losa deportiva. Luz = 17.50 m y Flecha = 3.50 m. las secciones que forman parte del reticulado es la siguiente. - Arco Superior e inferior de 50x75x3 mm (2”x3”x3 mm). - Diagonales 50x50x2 mm (2”x2”x2 mm) - Parante 50x50x2 mm (2”x2”x2 mm). Viga reticulada que forma el arriostre superior de las columnas. - Elemento superior e inferior 50x65x3 mm (2”x2.5”x2 mm). - Diagonales y parante 50x50x2 mm (2”x2”x2 mm). 2.2. Correas. Cumple la función de unir varios arcos reticulados y están forman la estructura metálica de techo de la losa deportiva. - Correa con un espaciamiento de 0.80 m de sección 37.50x62.5x2.5 mm (1.5”x2.5”x2.5 mm) 2.3. Columna de Concreto Armado – Elemento vertical. - Columnas de Concreto Armado de sección 0.30x0.50m que soporta las cargas provenientes de techo y estas son transmitidas al suelo de fundación a través de las zapatas del perfil. Siendo las dimensiones las siguientes. - Así mismo se construirá viga intermedia de 0.25x0.40m en el lado más largo que trabaja como arriostre horizontal disminuyendo la esbeltez de elementos verticales. 2.4. Zapatas de Concreto Armado con Viga de Conexión. - Zapatas aisladas de concreto armado con vigas de conexión de dimensiones según plano de cimentaciones. - Peralte de Zapata 0.55 m. - El nivel de Fundación de las Zapatas se considera mínimo 1.50 m conservando la altura libre de 6.50 m (entre NPT y la parte superior de la columna).
  3. 3. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” 2.5. Tensores de Arriostre del Arco. Arriostre del arco reticulado con cable F°G° A-36 Ø3/8”. 2.6. Geometría de la Estructura. La Dimensión de cobertura de techo es L = 29.00 m y A = 17.60 m. Fig. 01. Geometría en Planta del Techo de cobertura.
  4. 4. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Fig. 02. Geometría en Perfil de Cobertura de techo. Fig. 03. Vista Isométrica del Modelo de análisis de la estructura metálica.
  5. 5. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” 3. ANALISIS ESTRUCTURAL 3.1. Normativa Se han usado las especificaciones siguientes:  AASHTO LRFD Bridge Design Specifications, 2010.  AASHTO Standard Specifications 17th.  Manual de tirantes, Asociación científico-técnica de hormigón estructural, Colegio de Ingenieros de Caminos, Canales y Puertos, 2007. 3.2. Propiedades Mecánicas de los Elementos Estructurales y Secciones.  ACERO CORRUGADO: ASTM 615, G-60 fy = 4200kg/cm2  CONCRETO ARMADO: CALIDAD F’C = 210 KG/CM2.  ACERO ESTRUCTURAL EN PERFILES: ASTM A-36 ( fy = 36 ksi). Fig. 04. Definición de Propiedades mecánicas del material de acero estructural y Concreto
  6. 6. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Fig. 05. Vista total de la estructura de techo con las secciones impuestas. 3.3. Cargas de diseño. Cargas Permanentes: Son aquellas que actúan durante toda la vida útil sin variar significativamente. Cargas Variables: Son aquellas para las que se observan variaciones frecuentes y significativas en términos relativos a su valor medio. Las cargas variables incluyen los pesos de personas, así como los correspondientes efectos dinámicos, las fuerzas de Sismo y Viento. Para el Proyecto se realiza cálculo de cargas nodales para la estructura de techo.  Carga por Peso Propio.  Carga Muerta = 76.86 Kg/m  Carga de Nieve = 240 Kg/m  Carga Por Construcción y mantenimiento = 64 Kg/m
  7. 7. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Fig. 06. Cargas Provenientes de la Cobertura y Viguetas de arriostre. 76.9 kg/m Fig. 07. Cargas Impuestas por Nieve Según RNE 240 Kg/m.
  8. 8. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” 3.4. Filosofía de diseño. Para cumplir con los objetivos de constructibilidad, seguridad y servicialidad, en el análisis y diseño de los elementos principales se tiene en cuenta los estados límites especificados abajo. Resistencia I Servicio I Todos los estados límites son considerados de igual importancia. Para componentes estructurales y conexiones se deberá cumplir: 3.5. Resultados y verificaciones. Verificación del Arco Reticulado del Techo. Fig. 09. Deflexión Por Servicio 0.005 mm < 2 Cm OK!.
  9. 9. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Fig. 10. Deformación por Servicio 0.004 m Fig. 10. Deflexión Por Carga Viva de Nieve 0.0035 m < 2.10 Cm OK!. Fig. 11. Deformación del arco Por Resistencia 0.008 m OK!.
  10. 10. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Fig. 12. Deflexión de la Estructura total por Resistencia 1 mm. Fig. 13. Deformación total del techo por Carga Viva de Nieve 0.003 m OK!.
  11. 11. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Verificación de Columnas. Para el análisis se plantea las siguientes propiedades. Módulo de elasticidad del concreto = 217370.00 Kg/cm2 Módulo de poisson = 0.20 Sección rectangular de 0.30x0.50 m
  12. 12. Municipalidad Provincial de Cotabambas - Tambobamba Proyecto: “Mantenimiento de Campo Deportivo en la Calle Pampaña , Distrito de Tambobamba, Provincia de Cotabambas, Region Apurimac.” Fig. 14. Desplazamiento relativo de entrepiso Δi = 0.00512 Hi = 6.00 m 0.005< 0.007 Distorsión para Estructuras de Concreto Armado según RNE. Por lo tanto, la estructura se considera rígida. La sección asumida es adecuada.

