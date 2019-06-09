Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Universidad Fermín Toro. Vice rectorado académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y P...
2 Clasificación segun el art. 80 COT Ilícitos Formales Son todas aquellas conductas antijuridicas que nacen posteriormente...
3 Comiso y destruccion de los efectos materiales objeto del ilicito o utilizarlos para cometerlos Clausura temporal del o ...
Cuadro explicativo ilicitos tributarios

ilícitos tributarios
Luis Salón

Cuadro explicativo ilicitos tributarios

  1. 1. 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela. Universidad Fermín Toro. Vice rectorado académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas. Escuela de Derecho. Integrante: Luis Salón 25.137.705 Barquisimeto, 2019 CUADRO EXPLICATIVO
  2. 2. 2 Clasificación segun el art. 80 COT Ilícitos Formales Son todas aquellas conductas antijuridicas que nacen posteriormente al cumplimiento de las obligaciones y deberes claramente establecidos en el COT en su articulo 99 Ilícitos relativos a las especies fiscales gravadas Bien clara es la lista de hechos considerados ilicitos a las especies gravadas, estipulado en el articulo 108 del COT, donde se enumeran 12 acciones que generarian hechos punibles Ilícitos materiales Se refiere a todos los incumplimientos en cuanto a los deberes referentes al pago de los tributos, incluyendo entre estos a la obtención a la obtension indebida de reintegro, la falta de retencion o percepcion, entre otros establecidos en el articulo 109 del COT Ilícitos sancionados con pena restrictiva de libertad Se encuentran estipulados en el articulo 115 del COT, el cual se refiere a aquellos que toman en consideracion el quantum del perjuicio fiscal causado en torno a la actividad recaudadora del estado Sansiones aplicables Prisión Se trataba del o los establecimientosde retencion penitenciaria, mejor conocidos como carcel. Articulo 90 del COT establece que ‘’Por la omision de los ilicitos sansionados con penas restrictivas a la libertad’’ Multa Es el castigo estalecido en algunos casos, pero en este particular, se refiere a la pena pecunaria por un hecho delictivo en materia tributaria, sin embargoes de resaltar que existen multas administrativas, civiles y penales
  3. 3. 3 Comiso y destruccion de los efectos materiales objeto del ilicito o utilizarlos para cometerlos Clausura temporal del o de los establecimientos donde funcione la persona responsable del delito tributario Inhabilitacion para el ejercicio de oficios y profesión La suspensión o revocación del reistro y autorización de industrias y expendios de especies gravadas fiscales Atenuantes y agravantes segun los articulos 95 y 96 del COT Las circunstancias atenuantes son aquellas que flexibilizan y modifican la pena, ya que estan basadas en la imputabilidad y la culpabilidad. En este orden, se encuentran establecidas en el articulo 96 del COT, y se refiere a 6 situaciones que se enumeran en el precitado articulo. Entre ellas se mencionan: en grado de instruccion del infractor, la conducta positiva del autor en relacion al esclarecimiento de los hechos; el cumplimiento de requisitos omitidos en el contexto tributario, entre otros. Las circunstancias agravantes son los hechos que dentro del delito aumentan la responsabilidad criminal firme, ya que esta basada en el dolo. En este sentido, el articulo 95 del COT, el cual enumera la reicidencia, la condicion de funcionario publico que esten ligados al delito y a la magnitud monetaria del perjuicio fiscal y su gravedad, como circunstancias agravantes del delito tributario.

