Actividad de trabajo con adjetivos

ADJETIVO = SUTICHANINCHAQ El adjetivo expresa las características individuales del sustantivo, las cuales son: Calidad, sa...
Llank’anakuna: 1. Qhaway kay alqokunata = Observar estos los perros Imatan qhawashanki? = ¿Qué estas observando? ……………… al...
……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………...
……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………...
……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………...
  1. 1. ADJETIVO = SUTICHANINCHAQ El adjetivo expresa las características individuales del sustantivo, las cuales son: Calidad, sabor, tamaño, cantidad, posesión, peso, forma, color, número, etc. SUTICHANINCHAQ PHASMIKUYNIN = CLASIFICACIÓN DE ADJETIVOS 1. SEMANTICAMENTE = IMANINNANMANTA PACHA A. ADJETIVOS CALIFICATIVOS : SUTICHANINCHAQKUNA a) Los que calificancalidad: Allillantachaninchaq Allin = bueno Kusapuni = siempre bueno  Ch´uya = limpiooseleccionada Sumaq = rico, bueno Munay = bonito(a) b) Los que calificansabor: Q´apaqe chaninchaq M´iski = dulce Haya = picante P´osqo= salado,fermentar,amargo Q´ayma = desabrido c) Los que calificantamañoy dimensión:Sayayninchaninchaq. Hatun = grade /Huch´uy =pequeño Ñañu= delgado P´uti = abombada d) Los que calificancantidady peso:Llasaqaskha chaninchaq Askha= arto / Pisi = poco Chhaytukuy= bastante Llasa = pesante /Ch´usaq = vacio,liviano e) Los que calificanforma: qhawariyninmanhinachaninchaq. Muyu = redonda Lonq´o =globular P´alta = aplanada Qhasqa= áspera Saywa= triangulo f) Los que calificancolor: llinpi chaninchaqkuna Yana = negro Yuraq = blanco Puka= rojo Q´ellu= amarillo Kulli =morado g) Los que calificanlofísicoy moral: Allin,manaallinchaninchaqkuna Allin=bueno/ Millay= mala Qhelli =sucio(a) Qella= ocioso,perezoso Tullo= flaco
  2. 2. Llank’anakuna: 1. Qhaway kay alqokunata = Observar estos los perros Imatan qhawashanki? = ¿Qué estas observando? ……………… alqo ………………….. alqo 2. Completa los adjetivos a cada sustantivo ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. …………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. CALIDAD Allin = bien, bueno Kusa = magnífico Qhelli = sucio, impuro Sumaq = lindo, rico Ch’uya = limpio, perfecto Millay = feo, malo. SABOR: p’osqo = agrio,salado q’ayma = desabrido ch’apaq = sin sal k’arku = salado misk’i = dulce, agradable haya = picante.
  3. 3. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. TAMAÑO: hatun = grande, extenso tajsa = bajo, chico huch’uy= pequeño rakhu = grueso,gordo k’illku = angosto ñañu = delgado. Cantidad: askha = harto pisi = poco,menos aslla = un poco chhika = poquito sinchi = mucho Chhay tukuy = cantidad enorme llasaq = bastante . PESO: ch’usa = liviano llasa = pesante.
  4. 4. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. FORMA: muyu = redondo p’alta = plano qhonpo = motoso llaphlla = laminado qhasqa = áspero sarpha = escama lonp’u = esférico llanp’u = suave. k’awchi = punteagudo COLOR: yuraq = blanco yana = negro q’omer = verde oqe = plomo q’ellu = amarillo puka = rojo p’aqo = rubio anqas = azul.
  5. 5. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ……………………………………….. ………………………………………..

