Apresentação para décimo ano de 2017 8, aula 33-34

Era numa mesma frase, de preferência. Período(s) explicativos adicionais tiravam o efeito (de ‘um momento apanhado’) que s...
Recordação não devia ser demasiado genérica (Lembro-me do jardim de infância)
Lembro-me de + infinitivo pessoal Lembro que + Pretérito
Leiam bem o enunciado: uns começam pelo texto da p. 77; outros, pelo da p. 76. coibir-se = ‘abster-se’ faccioso = ‘parcial’
Devoraremos três javalis / Devorá-los-emos
Devoraremos três javalis / Devorá-los-emos Copiarias o teste de Matemática / Copiá-lo-ias
Devoraremos três javalis / Devorá-los-emos Copiarias o teste de Matemática / Copiá-lo-ias Plagiavas a investigação de Ingl...
Esquartejaste os répteis / Esquartejaste-os
Esquartejaste os répteis / Esquartejaste-os Papas a papinha, bebé bué fofo / Papa-la, bebé bué fofo
Esquartejaste os répteis / Esquartejaste-os Papas a papinha, bebé bué fofo / Papa-la, bebé bué fofo As bossas tinham Super...
Os realizadores pediram os retratos nus / Os realizadores pediram-nos nus
Os realizadores pediram os retratos nus / Os realizadores pediram-nos nus Tinhas escondido as cábulas de Filosofia / Tinha...
Os realizadores pediram os retratos nus / Os realizadores pediram-nos nus Tinhas escondido as cábulas de Filosofia / Tinha...
Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ...
Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ... Comiam as tripas quando chovia / Quando chovia, comiam-nas
Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ... Comiam as tripas quando chovia / Quando chovia, comiam-nas Destruirão o armamento de ...
Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ... Comiam as tripas quando chovia / Quando chovia, comiam-nas Destruirão o armamento de ...
Não falei contigo com medo que os montes (1) e vales que me achas caíssem (2) a teus pés... Acredito e entendo que a estab...
Saudade é o ar (5) que vou sugando e aceitando como fruto (6) de verão nos jardins (7) do teu beijo... Mas sinto que sabes...
É que hoje acordei e lembrei-me que sou mago (10) feiticeiro Que a minha bola de cristal (11) é folha (12) de papel Nela t...
Desconfio que ainda não reparaste que o teu destino (14) foi inventado por gira-discos (15) estragados aos quais te vais m...
Anseio o dia em que acordares por cima de todos os teus números (20) raízes quadradas (21) de somas subtraídas (22) sempre...
Podias deixar de fazer da vida um ciclo (23) vicioso harmonioso (24) ao teu gesto mimado (25) e à palma da tua mão...
É que hoje acordei e lembrei-me que sou mago (26) feiticeiro Que a minha bola de cristal (27) é folha (28) de papel E nela...
Desculpa se te fiz fogo (30) e noite sem pedir autorização (31) por escrito ao sindicato (32) dos Deuses... mas não fui eu...
Desculpa se te usei como refúgio (34) dos meus sentidos pedaço de silêncios (35) perdidos que voltei a encontrar em ti...
É que hoje acordei e lembrei-me Que sou mago (36) feiticeiro... ... nela te pinto nua Numa chama (37) minha e tua. Ainda m...
Justifica o título «Carta».
Apesar de o texto não apresentar a forma de uma carta, em termos temáticos e linguísticos justifica-se essa classificação,...
Embora os Toranja nada tivessem que ver com literatura medieval, neste poema, «Carta», podemos encontrar características a...
TPC — Recorrendo, ou não, a um dicionário, encontra um verbo interessante (pouco usual, complicado, engraçado na sua sonor...
Escreve toda a sua flexão, incluindo tempos simples e compostos. Aproveita para veres bem a folha com um modelo de flexão ...
Exemplo: Ziguezaguear Presente do Indicativo Eu ziguezagueio Tu ziguezagueias Ele ziguezagueia Nós ziguezagueamos Vós zigu...
Transcreve também o essencial do verbete do dicionário relativo ao verbo escolhido. Este tepecê tem de ser escrito à mão, ...
ziguezaguear — v. intr. 1. descrever ziguezagues. 2. andar aos ziguezagues. (De ziguezague + ear)
  Era numa mesma frase, de preferência. Período(s) explicativos adicionais tiravam o efeito (de 'um momento apanhado') que se pretende com este estilo de memórias.
  Recordação não devia ser demasiado genérica (Lembro-me do jardim de infância)
  Lembro-me de + infinitivo pessoal Lembro que + Pretérito
  Leiam bem o enunciado: uns começam pelo texto da p. 77; outros, pelo da p. 76. coibir-se = 'abster-se' faccioso = 'parcial'
  Devoraremos três javalis / Devorá-los-emos
  Devoraremos três javalis / Devorá-los-emos Copiarias o teste de Matemática / Copiá-lo-ias
  Devoraremos três javalis / Devorá-los-emos Copiarias o teste de Matemática / Copiá-lo-ias Plagiavas a investigação de Inglês / Plagiava-la
  Esquartejaste os répteis / Esquartejaste-os
  Esquartejaste os répteis / Esquartejaste-os Papas a papinha, bebé bué fofo / Papa-la, bebé bué fofo
  Esquartejaste os répteis / Esquartejaste-os Papas a papinha, bebé bué fofo / Papa-la, bebé bué fofo As bossas tinham Super Sumo a rodos / As bossas tinham-no a rodos
  Os realizadores pediram os retratos nus / Os realizadores pediram-nos nus
  Os realizadores pediram os retratos nus / Os realizadores pediram-nos nus Tinhas escondido as cábulas de Filosofia / Tinha-las escondido
  Os realizadores pediram os retratos nus / Os realizadores pediram-nos nus Tinhas escondido as cábulas de Filosofia / Tinha-las escondido — Viram-me em Bruxelas — perguntou Puigdemont Puigdemont perguntou se o tinham visto em Bruxelas
  Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ...
  Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ... Comiam as tripas quando chovia / Quando chovia, comiam-nas
  Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ... Comiam as tripas quando chovia / Quando chovia, comiam-nas Destruirão o armamento de Tancos / Destruí-lo-ão
  Esbofeteai-o / Não o esbofeteeis ... Comiam as tripas quando chovia / Quando chovia, comiam-nas Destruirão o armamento de Tancos / Destruí-lo-ão Bebam essa zurrapa Peço-lhes que a bebam
  18. 18. Não falei contigo com medo que os montes (1) e vales que me achas caíssem (2) a teus pés... Acredito e entendo que a estabilidade (3) lógica de quem não quer explodir faça bem ao escudo (4) que és...
  19. 19. Saudade é o ar (5) que vou sugando e aceitando como fruto (6) de verão nos jardins (7) do teu beijo... Mas sinto que sabes que sentes também que num dia maior serás trapézio (8) sem rede a pairar sobre o mundo (9) e tudo o que vejo...
  20. 20. É que hoje acordei e lembrei-me que sou mago (10) feiticeiro Que a minha bola de cristal (11) é folha (12) de papel Nela te pinto nua numa chama (13) minha e tua.
  21. 21. Desconfio que ainda não reparaste que o teu destino (14) foi inventado por gira-discos (15) estragados aos quais te vais moldando... E todo o teu planeamento (16) estratégico de sincronização (17) do coração são leis (18) como paredes e tetos cujos vidros (19) vais pisando...
  22. 22. Anseio o dia em que acordares por cima de todos os teus números (20) raízes quadradas (21) de somas subtraídas (22) sempre com a mesma solução...
  23. 23. Podias deixar de fazer da vida um ciclo (23) vicioso harmonioso (24) ao teu gesto mimado (25) e à palma da tua mão...
  24. 24. É que hoje acordei e lembrei-me que sou mago (26) feiticeiro Que a minha bola de cristal (27) é folha (28) de papel E nela te pinto nua Numa chama (29) minha e tua.
  25. 25. Desculpa se te fiz fogo (30) e noite sem pedir autorização (31) por escrito ao sindicato (32) dos Deuses... mas não fui eu que te escolhi (33).
  26. 26. Desculpa se te usei como refúgio (34) dos meus sentidos pedaço de silêncios (35) perdidos que voltei a encontrar em ti...
  27. 27. É que hoje acordei e lembrei-me Que sou mago (36) feiticeiro... ... nela te pinto nua Numa chama (37) minha e tua. Ainda magoas (38) alguém O tiro (39) passou-me ao lado Ainda magoas (40) alguém Se não te deste a ninguém magoaste alguém A mim... passou-me ao lado.
  28. 28. Justifica o título «Carta».
  29. 29. Apesar de o texto não apresentar a forma de uma carta, em termos temáticos e linguísticos justifica-se essa classificação, uma vez que encontramos emissor («eu») que se dirige a um interlocutor ausente («tu») para lhe dar conta de circunstâncias e sentimentos específicos da sua vida e da sua relação.
  30. 30. Embora os Toranja nada tivessem que ver com literatura medieval, neste poema, «Carta», podemos encontrar características aproximáveis das das cantigas de amigo, das das cantigas de amor, das das cantigas de escárnio e maldizer. Desenvolve esta tese (que podes também contraditar), num comentário com cerca de cento e cinquenta palavras. A caneta.
  31. 31. TPC — Recorrendo, ou não, a um dicionário, encontra um verbo interessante (pouco usual, complicado, engraçado na sua sonoridade, extenso, etc. — enfim, um verbo que, por algum motivo, consideres simpático ou original).
  32. 32. Escreve toda a sua flexão, incluindo tempos simples e compostos. Aproveita para veres bem a folha com um modelo de flexão («Fazer») dada na aula 31-32 e para te ires familiarizando com a conjugação dos verbos.
  33. 33. Exemplo: Ziguezaguear Presente do Indicativo Eu ziguezagueio Tu ziguezagueias Ele ziguezagueia Nós ziguezagueamos Vós ziguezagueais Eles ziguezagueiam
  34. 34. Transcreve também o essencial do verbete do dicionário relativo ao verbo escolhido. Este tepecê tem de ser escrito à mão, em folha a entregar-me depois.
  ziguezaguear — v. intr. 1. descrever ziguezagues. 2. andar aos ziguezagues. (De ziguezague + ear)

×