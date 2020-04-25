HISTORIA ANTIGUA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTORIA MILITAR UNIVERSAL II Mg. LUIS PARRA BENAVIDES DOCENTE Historia de la Guerra y la Tecnología Militar
AGENDA • Presentación General • EvoluciónTecnológica Militar • Edad de Piedra • Edad de los Metales • Primeras Civilizaciones. • Guerras Sirias • Batalla de Qadesh
3 ESCUELA DE CABALLERÍA COMANDO DE EDUCACIÓN Y DOCTRINA DEL EJÉRCITO • Mg. LUIS A. PARRA BENAVIDES
4 EVOLUCIÓNTECNOLÓGICA MILITAR La historia de la tecnología militar se remonta a la pronta utilización de armas por parte ...
Paleolítico, Mesolítico, Neolítico 1. EDAD DE PIEDRA 2. EDAD DE LOS METALES Edad del Cobre – Bronce – Hierro
6 PALEOLITICO ( 1 000 000 a. C) Los primeros Instrumentos fabricado por el hombre del paleolítico, eran piedras duras, tos...
7 2. EDAD DE LOS METALES Se empezó a utilizar el Cobre, aproximadamente en los años 6.500 a.C. después de la Edad de Piedr...
8 EDAD DE LOS METALES Luego que conocieron el proceso para separar o unir metales, experimentaron uniendo distintos metale...
9 EDAD DE LOS METALES En Europa, alrededor del año 500 a.C. ya se estaba viviendo en la Edad de Hierro. En África, la Edad...
10 EDAD DE LOS METALES • Inicia aproximadamente en los años 6.500 a.C. y culmina alrededor del 2.500 a.C. • Se da origen a...
3. PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES Egipto – Sirios – Hititas y Mitanos • Mg. LUIS A. PARRA BENAVIDES
Las primeras civilizaciones del Mundo Antiguo, se desarrollaron en los valles de grandes ríos: En el norte de África, a or...
13 PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES Según fueron pasando los siglos otros pueblos o imperios fueron surgiendo sustituyendo a alguno...
14 PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES  Las tribus primitivas situadas al oeste del río Nilo, se fueron trasladando hacia el este en ...
15 PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES Egipto Aprovechando los avances militares de los Hicsos1, los egipcios aprendieron a fundir el ...
16 PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES Sirios Hititas y Mitanos El reino de Mitani, estaba situado al sureste de los Hititas y se expa...
3. PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES Guerras Sirias – Batalla de Qadesh • Mg. LUIS A. PARRA BENAVIDES
18 PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES Guerras Sirias Los arqueólogos y egiptólogos nos dicen que por el año 1380 a.C., el rey de los ...
PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES BATALLA DE QADESH La batalla de Qadesh tuvo lugar entre las fuerzas del Imperio Nuevo de Egipto, g...
20 video • Mg. LUIS A. PARRA BENAVIDES
Bajas Desconocidas​ Desconocidas, pero unos 2000 carros destruidos o capturados FECHA Finales de mayo del 1274 a. C. LUGAR...
22 MARCHA DE APROXIMACIÓN EGIPCIA Habiéndose agotado todas las instancias de negociación pacífica, Ramsés II reunió a su e...
Poco después de cruzar el río, las tropas faraónicas capturaron a dos beduinos shasu, los que fueron conducidos ante Ramsé...
24 1. El cuerpo egipcio de Amon y Ra avanza al oeste de Kadesh. 2. Los carros Hittitie se lanzan para atacar el cuerpo de ...
• Liberados los prisioneros hititas de Muwatalli, quedó muy clara. La principal fuerza ofensiva—los carros— habían sido de...
PRIMERAS CIVILIZACIONES CONCLUSIONES Al proponer el inmediato cese del fuego, Muwatalli demostró su gran inteligencia. El ...
Mg. Luis A. Parra Benavides ----- Sitio web BIBLIOGRAFIA CONSULTADAS • Warfare History Network. Publicado el 01 de octubre...
