Jun. 13, 2021

Luis parada 22322831

ANALISIS Y EJECUCION DE LOS PROYECTOS CONTABLES APLICADOS PARA EL REGISTRO

Luis parada 22322831

  1. 1. Luis E. Parada C.I.: V- 2.322.831 Sección 1401 TRAYECTO 1 EL PROYECTO EN EL PNF CONTADURIA PUBLICA REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DE PODER POPULARA PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITECNICA TERRITORIAL ANDRES ELOY BLANCO BARQUISIMETO; ESTADO - LARA
  2. 2. PROYECTO PROYECT O DEFINICION Idea de una cosa que se piensa hacer y para la cual se establece un modo determinado y un conjunto de medios necesarios. CARACTEISTICA  Cuentan con un propósito.  Se resumen en objetivos y metas. Se han de ajustar a un plazo de tiempo limitado.  Cuentan con, al menos, una fase de planificación, una de ejecución y una de entrega.  Se orientan a la consecución de un resultado.
  3. 3. Idea: Consiste en establecer la necesidad u oportunidad a partir de la cual es posible iniciar el diseño del proyecto Diseño: Etapa de un proyecto en la que se valoran las opciones, tácticas y estrategias a seguir, teniendo como indicador principal el objetivo a lograr. Ejecución: Consiste en poner en práctica la planificación llevada a cabo previamente. Evaluación: Etapa final de un proyecto en la que este es revisado, y se llevan a cabo las valoraciones pertinentes sobre lo planeado y lo ejecutado, así como sus resultados, en consideración al logro de los objetivos planteados. PROYECTOS ETAPA TIPOS Proyecto público Proyecto productivo Proyectos de inversión social Proyecto de vida Proyecto de vida
  4. 4. EL PROYRCTO EN EL PNF VINCULACION CON LOS EJE DE FORMACION Eje de formación: podemos entender un conjunto de actividades debidamente estructurado sobre las bases fundamentales en la cual podemos ver epistemológico, político, ético y social en el cual se desarrollo a lo largo de la carrera relacionándose con los proyecto socio integradores con el fin de concretar la formación del participante. Se concibe como un espacio que persigue la formación del participante y de la sociedad, en un escenario de participación y encuentro de los diferentes actores con la realidad comunal, local, regional o nacional.
  5. 5. EL PERFIL DEL CONTADOR PUBLICO T.S.U El TSU en Contaduría es un profesional integral con una solida formación humanística y técnica, sustentada en valores éticos y morales, preparado para actuar bajo supervisión o de manera independiente en la transformación del entorno político, económico, ambiental y social comunitario, mediante el análisis y aplicación PROFESION AL VALORES ETICA Y MORAL CAPACIDAD DE ANÁLISIS Y SÍNTESIS Inclinación por la computación y la tecnología

