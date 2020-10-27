Energia geotermica funciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EnergiaGeotermica Funcion: El funcionamientode unacentral geotérmicaogeotermoeléctricase basaenla complejaoperaciónde un s...
El vaporgeotérmico,despuésde haberhechogirarlaturbina,escondensado―convertidoenagua― y reinyectadoal subsuelo,donde median...
Ventajas:  Luegode realizadaunainversióninicial paralainfraestructura,suponenungranahorro económicocomoenergético.  Su e...
16. Parte de Panamá donde se realizaroninvestigaciónLosestudiosde laenergíageotérmicaenPanamá fueronrealizados envarioslug...
  1. 1. EnergiaGeotermica Funcion: El funcionamientode unacentral geotérmicaogeotermoeléctricase basaenla complejaoperaciónde un sistemacampo-planta. El campo geotérmicoesunaextensiónde tierraconunmayor gradiente (temperatura) que lonormal. Tambiénse conoce como áreacon calentamientoanómalo,cuyafuente de caloresunacuífero confinado(depósitode agua) almacenadoylimitadoporunacapa sello,impermeable,que conservael calor y presión,formandoloque se conoce comoreservoriogeotérmico.Este yacimientode agua almacenadoycalentadode formanatural en el subsueloporunafuente de calornomuy profunda denominadacámaramagmática,usualmente estárelacionadoconlaactividadvolcánica.Laalta presión que alcanzanestosreservorios (yacimientosde aguayvapor presurizado) muchasvecesrompe los estratosrocososo utilizanlasfallasgeológicasexistentesysalenala superficieenformade fumarolas, manantialesde aguacaliente,ausolesogeyser. En el campo geotérmicoesel sitiodonde se ubicanlospozosgeotérmicosque desde lasuperficie conectancon el reservorioyesa travésde éstosque se extrae el vaporque mediante unaredde tuberíasdenominadosistemade acarreo,se conduce haciala central generadora,donde laenergía caloríficadel vaporse convierte enenergíamecánicayposteriormente enenergíaeléctrica. PROCESODE GENERACIÓN El procesoiniciaconla extracciónde unamezclade vapor y agua geotérmicadesde delreservorio geotérmicoatravésde los pozosproductores,yaenla superficie,se separanel vapordel agua geotérmicautilizandounequipollamadoseparadorciclónico.Unavezseparados,el aguase reinyecta nuevamente al subsuelo,mientrasque el vapor―aguaenestadogaseoso― yasecoesconducidohasta la central generadora. En la central geotérmica,lafuerzaoenergíadel vaporactiva laturbinacuyo rotor gira a unas3 mil 600 revolucionesporminuto,que asuvezactiva el generador,donde el roce conel campo electromagnético transformala energíamecánicaenenergíaeléctrica.Del generadorsalen13 mil 800 voltios,que se transfierenalostransformadoresque losconvierte en115 mil voltios,que soninyectadosalaslíneasde alta potenciaparaser entregadosalassubestacionesyde ahíhacia los hogares,fabricas,escuelasy hospitales,entreotros.
  2. 2. El vaporgeotérmico,despuésde haberhechogirarlaturbina,escondensado―convertidoenagua― y reinyectadoal subsuelo,donde mediante unprocesode tiporeciclableel aguase puede volvera calentar,convertirse envaporque puede extraerse nuevamenteparavolveraimpulsarunaturbina.De estaforma lageotermiase convierte enunafuente de generaciónde energíaeléctricalimpia,cíclica, renovable ysostenible,yaque conla reinyecciónse lograrecargarel recurso,alargandosuvidaútil o productivaa travésde un aprovechamientosostenible de lafuente. La energíageotérmicaesreconocidaanivel mundialcomofuente de generaciónde electricidad amigable conel medioambientedebidoaque noproduce gasestóxicosni causantesde efecto invernadero,el usode áreasde suelonoesextensoyconun manejoadecuadosusimplicaciones ambientalessonmínimasyfácilesde preveniromitigar. Caracteristicas: Entre lascaracterísticas másdestacablesde losdistintosejemplosde energíasgeotérmicas encontramos:  La energíageotérmicacuestamenosde producirque laenergíabasadaencombustiblesfósiles  Reduce lasemisionesde CO2  La dependenciade otrasfuentesde energíase reduce  La energíageotérmicacarece de compresores,porloque esmássilenciosa  Requiere de unbajomantenimiento. Aplicaciones:  Calefacciónyrefrigeraciónconcalorgeotérmico.  Generaciónde energíaeléctricamediante energíageotérmica.  Generaciónde electricidadatravésde depósitosde altaentalladura  Generaciónde electricidadatravésde depósitosNiederenthalpiel
  3. 3. Ventajas:  Luegode realizadaunainversióninicial paralainfraestructura,suponenungranahorro económicocomoenergético.  Su explotaciónnoemite sonido alguno(noproduce contaminaciónacústica).  Es ecológica.  Al explotarunyacimientogeotérmico,el costosiempre eslocal oregional.  Al no utilizardepósitosni represas,ocupaunmenorterreno.  Menor emisiónde CO2respectoala obtenciónde energíapor combustión.  No estásujetaa preciosinternacionales,sinoque siemprepuedemantenerseaprecios nacionalesolocales. Desventajas:  En algunosyacimientosse desprende ácidosulfhídrico,nocivoparalasaludyhasta causante de muerte (engrandescantidades).  Contaminaciónde yacimientosacuíferos.  Deteriorodel paisaje porcontaminacióntérmica.  No permite sertransportada.  No estádisponible nadamásque endeterminadoslugares.  Gran impactomedioambiental.  Los proyectosgeotermalessoncaros. Que hay en Panama relacionadoconlaE.G: ¿CómoiniciolaenergíageotérmicaenPanamá?Principiosde ladécadadel 70, Panamátrataba de encontrargeneracionesde laenergíaeléctrica.Según,laEmpresaGeneraciónEléctricaseñalanunos estudiosde lacalculaciónde laenergíageotérmicodel país,sinembargo,nose logrola investigación porque nohay una metodológicaque podríaaplicarenla investigaciónparadeterminaruncampo geotérmicode larepublica.A pesarde esto,Panamáfue detectadocon23 fuentesde aguacaliente para el requisitode laenergíageotérmica,peronose podíalograr porque habíaciudadanosviviendoen áreas geotérmicasyel gobiernonocontabaconuna gran economíapara moverlosynocontinuaronlos estudios.En2000, la Empresade TransmisiónEléctricacontabacon el apoyode la SecretaríaNacional de Ciencia,Tecnologíae Innovación(SENACYT) ylacooperacióndel OrganismoInternacional de Energía Atómica(OIEA) parainiciarunosnuevosestudiose investigaciónconlanuevastecnológicas para determinarlaultimaevaluacióngeotérmicadel país. 15. Potencial Preliminarde laEnergíaGeotérmicaenPanamáLa Geotermiaeslasegundafase energéticaenlaregiónCentroamérica.Panamáhahechovariasinvestigacionesvariablesque hansido propuestaporinstitucionesyexpertosinternacionales.endonde se puedendestacardiferentescifras de fuentesenergéticasde lapotencial: - 100 MW por la AsociaciónInternacional de Geotermia - 360 MW por la Asociaciónde empresasestadounidense de EnergíaGeotérmica- 450 MW por LizBsttocleti y Bob Lawrence Potencial EstimadoObservacionesáreade Barú - Colorado24 MW Estudios Geocientíficosensuperficie áreade El Valle de Antón18 MW EstudiosGeocientíficosensuperficieárea de Chitra - Calobre - EstudiosGeocientíficosensuperficie áreade Islade Coiba - área de Tonosí - Total 42 MW (segúnWestJEC para el PlanPuebla –Panamá)
  4. 4. 16. Parte de Panamá donde se realizaroninvestigaciónLosestudiosde laenergíageotérmicaenPanamá fueronrealizados envarioslugarestalescomo: - el Valle de Antónde Coclé -Chitra- CalobreenVeraguas y Coclé -TonosíenLos Santos. 17. Últimainvestigaciónrealizadaparalaproducciónde energíageotérmicaLa UniversidadTecnológica de Panamá,en Veraguasfue realizadoel 6al 9 de marzo del 2017. Estofue como la PrimeraExpedición Científicaacargo del Dr.AlexisTejedor,InvestigadorPrincipal Residente.El objetivode laPrimera ExpediciónGeotérmicafue reconocerlaspropiedadesfísicasquímicasde losrecursos hidrotermalesdel loslugaresde Veraguas,paralograr una elaboraciónde mapadigitales3Den donde se puede determinarperfilesprofundoscomounacaracterizacióndel sueloylageoquímicasde lasaguas termales.Según,El DoctorTejedor,expresóque estaeslaprimeraexpedicióncientíficaque realizancon el finde conocer ygeoreferencialapresenciade aguastermalesenel norte de Veraguas,paralevantar evidenciasypoderpresentaraalgunosorganismosinternacionales,unapropuestade explotación sostenible

