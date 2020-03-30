Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España)
Alcohol y drogas al conducir

Incidencia del alcohol y drogas al conducir. Documento Universidad Zaragoza

Alcohol y drogas al conducir

  1. 1. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 1 Módulo 3 ALCOHOL Y OTRAS DROGAS DE ABUSO Profesor responsable: Ana Ferrer Dufol. Doctora en Medicina y Cirugía. Jefa de Sección del Servicio de Toxicología del Hospital Clínico. Profesora Asociada del Área de Toxicología y Legislación Sanitaria. Médico Forense en excedencia. e-mail: ltox-unidad@hcu-lblesa.es
  2. 2. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 2 Contenido 1. Drogas................................................................................................................... 3 2. Alcohol.................................................................................................................. 8 3. Anfetaminas........................................................................................................ 19 4. Cannabis............................................................................................................. 24 5. Cocaína............................................................................................................... 28 6. Opiáceos.............................................................................................................. 33
  3. 3. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 3 1. Drogas CONCEPTO DROGAS DE ABUSO : SUBSTANCIAS CON PROPIEDADES PSICOACTIVAS CAPACES DE INDUCIR UNA CONDUCTA ADITIVA CON CONSECUENCIAS TÓXICAS CONCEPTOS ASOCIADOS TOLERANCIA DEPENDENCIA FÍSICA Síndrome de Abstinencia DEPENDENCIA PSÍQUICA
  4. 4. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 4 TIPOS SUBSTANCIAS DE USO LEGAL: ETANOL NICOTINA MEDICAMENTOS SUBSTANCIAS DE USO ILEGAL: OPIÁCEOS COCAÍNA CANNABIS ANFETAMINAS Y OTROS LSD CLASIFICACIÓN OMS CRITERIOS Dependencia física Rapidez de desarrollo de la dependencia Toxicidad GRADOS I: Opiáceos II: Alcohol etílico y barbitúricos III:Cocaína y anfetaminas IV:Cannabis y LSD
  5. 5. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 5 CLASIFICACIÓN • DEPRESORES – ETANOL – OPIÁCEOS – DISOLVENTES – GHB – BZD • ESTIMULANTES – COCAÍNA – ANFETAMINAS • PSICODISLÉPTICOS – CANNABIS – LSD DENOMINACIONES • SPEED = Anfetaminas • SPEED BALL = Cocaína + Heroína • TRIP, TRIPI = LSD • ÉXTASIS = MDMA • ÉXTASIS LÍQUIDO = GHB
  6. 6. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 6 HISTORIA DEL CONSUMO EL CONSUMO DE SUBSTANCIAS PSICOACTIVAS • ESTÁ PRESENTE EN TODAS LAS SOCIEDADES HUMANAS CONOCIDAS • SE VINCULA A MANIFESTACIONES RELIGIOSAS, ARTISTICAS Y FESTIVAS EXISTEN PERIODOS DE CONSUMO NO REGULADO REGULADO PROHIBIDO ORIGEN DEL CONSUMO • SU ACCIÓN SOBRE EL SNC PRODUCE A DOSIS SUBTÓXICAS EFECTOS SUBJETIVOS QUE INDUCEN VIVENCIAS INTENSAMENTE AGRADABLES ===> – Aumento de sociabilidad y la autoconfianza – Sensación de euforia y omnipotencia – Alteraciones perceptivas – Disminución de la ansiedad y de la percepción de estímulos negativos
  7. 7. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 7 PROBLEMÁTICA SANITARIA ECONÓMICA SOCIAL LEGAL PROBLEMÁTICA SANITARIA • CONSECUENCIAS DEL CONSUMO AGUDO ==> INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA – SINTOMATOLOGÍA TÓXICA AGUDA – ACCIDENTES – LESIONES • CONSECUENCIAS DE LA ADICCIÓN ==> INTOXICACIÓN CRÓNICA – PATOLOGÍA ORGÁNICA – PATOLOGÍA PSÍQUICA ==> ALTERACIONES CONDUCTALES ==> SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA
  8. 8. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 8 PROBLEMÁTICA LEGAL • DERECHO CIVIL • DERECHO PENAL • DERECHO ADMINISTRATIVO ==> CÓDIGO DE LA CIRCULACIÓN • DERECHO LABORAL 2. Alcohol ETANOL TIPO DE SUBSTANCIA • Alcohol derivado del Hidrocarburo ETANO CH3CH2OH • Procedente de la fermentación de azúcares vegetales o animales • Contenido de alcohol = grado alcohólico = % volumen/volumen • Presente en – bebidas alcohólicas: Vinos, cervezas y licores – disolvente de medicamentos – disolvente industrial
  9. 9. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 9 ETANOL HISTORIA • Se presume la existencia y consumo de bebidas alcohólicas procedentes de granos y frutos hace más de 10000 años. • Especial presencia en la cultura Greco-Romana ==> Iglesia Católica • Importancia sanitaria • Prohibiciones relevantes ===> – Restricciones religiosas – Represión de la embriaguez – “La Ley seca” = Ley Volstead 1919 ETANOL HISTORIA • La fermentación ==> Luis Pasteur 1857 – frutas diversas (uvas, bayas), hierbas, leche, flores ==> vino – granos (cebada, maiz, arroz) ===> cerveza • La destilación ==> Albukasen, siglo X – Licores : • Brandy destilado del vino • Wisky destilado del grano
  10. 10. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 10 ETANOL TOXICOCINÉTICA • ABSORCIÓN – DIGESTIVA: GÁSTRICA INTESTINAL – CUTÁNEA – PULMONAR ETANOL TOXICOCINÉTICA • DISTRIBUCIÓN – Sangre = Compartimento central ==> ALCOHOLEMIA – Volumen de distribución
  11. 11. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 11 ETANOL TOXICOCINÉTICA • METABOLIZACIÓN – GÁSTRICA – HEPÁTICA coeficiente de etiloxidación • ADH • MEOS ETANOL TOXICOCINÉTICA • ELIMINACIÓN – RENAL ==> ausencia de correlación con la alcoholemia – PULMONAR ==> correlación con la alcoholemia
  12. 12. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 12 ETANOL EFECTOS INICIALES • AUMENTO DE LA SOCIABILIDAD • LIGERA SENSACIÓN DE EUFORIA • OPTIMISMO • MANIFESTACIÓN DE TENDENCIAS AGRESIVAS • FENÓMENO DE TOLERANCIA AGUDA (efecto Mellanby) ETANOL INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA • EFECTOS SNC ===> DEPRESIÓN FUNCIONAL – EXCITACIÓN PARADÓJICA INICIAL – DEPRESIÓN • DISMINUCIÓN DE REFLEJOS • DISMINUCIÓN DEL NIVEL DE CONCIENCIA • ALTERACIONES VISUALES • INESTABILIDAD ===> EMBRIAGUEZ • EMBRIAGUEZ PATOLÓGICA
  13. 13. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 13 ETANOL INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA • EFECTOS DIGESTIVOS ===> IRRITACIÓN – NAUSEAS, VÓMITOS • EFECTOS CARDIOVASCULARES – VASODILATACIÓN ETANOL DIANAS DROGAS DE ABUSO ESTRUCTURAS DE INTEGRACIÓN
  14. 14. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 14 ETANOL ALCOHOLISMO • EFECTOS SNC Y PERIFÉRICO – PARANOIA ALCOHÓLICA ==> CELOTIPIA – SINDROMES DE WERNICKE Y KORSAKOFF – DEMENCIA • EFECTOS HEPÁTICOS – ESTEATOSIS ===> CIRROSIS ALCOHÓLICA • EFECTOS CARDIOVASCULARES – MIOCARDIOPATÍA ALCOHÓLICA • EFECTOS FETALES – SINDROME ALCOHÓLICO FETAL ETANOL ALCOHOLEMIA • Concepto Concentración de alcohol etílico en sangre g/l • Determinación analítica directa • Extrapolación desde la determinación analítica en aire espirado
  15. 15. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 15 ETANOL CORRELACIÓN ALCOHOLEMIA/SÍNTOMAS < 0,3 gramos por litro de sangre: ausencia de síntomas 0,3 - 0,9 gramos: aumento de la socialbilidad y de la autoconfianza y disminución de la eficiencia para tareas finas. 0,9 - 1,5 gramos: inestabilidad emocional, disminución de inhibiciones, disminución de la atención, capacidad de juicio y control voluntario de los actos. 1,5 -2 gramos: alteraciones de la memoria y de la comprensión, desorientación, incoordinación muscular, aumento del tiempo de reacción y tendencia al sueño 2 -3 gramos: aumento de todos los síntomas mencionados. >3 gramos: disminución del nivel de conciencia, disminución de reflejos, posibles alteraciones respiratorias y cardiacas ETANOL ALCOHOLEMIA • Vol bebida x Grado /100 x densidad etanol (0,8 g/ml) = Dosis etanol en g • Dosis/Peso sujeto = Concentración orgánica en g/kg • Concentración/Vol distribución = ALCOHOLEMIA g/l – Ej : 100 ml x (40 /100) x 0.8 = 32 g de etanol 32g/60 kg = 0.53 g/kg 0.53 x 0.68 = 0.78 g/l
  16. 16. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 16 ETANOL GRÁFICA DE WIDMARK 0 1 1,5 2 3 4 5 6 0 0,5 1 1,5 2 ETANOL GRÁFICA DENTADA
  17. 17. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 17 ETANOL ALCOHOLEMIA • VARIABLES – Absorción • Contenido gástrico • Tipo y grado bebida • Tiempo – Distribución • Peso individuo • Volumen de distribución – Eliminación • Excreción renal y pulmonar • Metabolización hepática ETANOL ALCOHOLEMIA • RANGO DE LAS VARIABLES – Velocidad de absorción <===> Pico plasmático • En ayunas : 0,5-2 h • Sin ayunar: 1-6 h – Volumen de distribución • hombres: 0,50-0,90 • mujeres: 0,46-0,86 – Coeficiente de etiloxidación <===> Tasa de disminución • hombres: 0,11-0,22 g/l/h (media = 0,15) • mujeres: 0,11-0,22 g/l/h (media = 0,18) • alcohólicos: 0,16-0,43 g/l/h (media = 0,27)
  18. 18. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 18 ETANOL ALCOHOLEMIA • CORRELACIÓN CON AIRE ESPIRADO – Lo previsto en el Código de la Circulación español implica que la cantidad de etanol presente en 1 ml de sangre es la misma que la que hay en 2 litros de aire espirado 0,4 mg etanol/l de aire x 2000 = 0,8 g etanol/l de sangre – Los datos experimentales oscilan entre 900 y 3400 (factor más aproximado 2100) 0,4 x 900 = 0,32 g/l 0,4 x 2100 = 0,84 g/l 0,4 x 3400 = 1,36 g/l ETANOL SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA Comienzo 6-8 h Duración 3-7 días • Vómitos, debilidad, cefalea, insomnio, inyección conjuntival, hiperexcitabiliodad, temblor, agitación, convulsiones • DELIRIUM TREMENS = Confusión, hiperactividad, alucinaciones, convulsiones, fiebre, taquicardia, midriasis, hipertensión. Mortalidad 9-15%
  19. 19. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 19 3. Anfetaminas ANFETAMINAS TIPO DE SUBSTANCIA • Derivados de plantas Ma Huang, Efedra • Anfetaminas = Fenilisopropilamina ANFETAMINAS HISTORIA • Empleadas en China hace más de 5000 años con fines antiasmáticos • Síntesis de la Anfetamina 1887 • Introducida en medicina : Bencedrina 1932 – trastornos neurológicos – anorexígenos – antiasmático • Drogas de diseño : MDMA Sintetizada en 1914, Prohibición internacional 1986 por la Comisión sobre estupefacientes de las Naciones Unidas
  20. 20. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 20 ANFETAMINAS FORMAS DE CONSUMO • Ingestión de pastillas • IV • Aspiración de inhaladores ANFETAMINAS TOXICOCINÉTICA • ABSORCIÓN – ORAL = absorción completa en 4-6 h. Pico plasmático 1-2 h – IV – NASAL
  21. 21. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 21 ANFETAMINAS TOXICOCINÉTICA • METABOLISMO – Desaminación – Oxidación – Glucuroconjugación • ELIMINACIÓN – Renal: Se detectan hasta 48-72 horas ANFETAMINAS MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN • ÓRGANO DIANA ===> SNC – Inhibición de la recaptación de Neurotransmisores (serotonina, dopamina, catecolaminas) e IMAO – Efecto directo actuando como falsos neurotransmisores por analogía estructural
  22. 22. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 22 ANFETAMINAS INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA • Hipertermia, convulsiones, rabdomiolisis, CID e insuficiencia renal aguda • Arritmias graves en sujetos con patologÍa previa • Hemorragias intracerebrales ANFETAMINAS MDMA: EFECTOS DEL CONSUMO • Efectos subjetivos ===> aumento de la empatía, expansión de las fronteras personales, disminución de las defensas, sensación de euforia • Efectos adversos ===> taquicardia, hipertensión, sequedad de boca, anorexia,trismos, sudoración, fatiga, nauseas y vómitos, dificultad de concentración, ansiedad, insomnio y agitación. • Efectos a largo lazo ===> Cambios de personalidad (aumento de la empatía)
  23. 23. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 23 ANFETAMINAS SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA • En discusión • Se describe ==> apatía, depresión, letargia, ansiedad, insomnio, mialgias, dolor abdominal, apetito voraz ANFETAMINAS MDMA: DOSIS DECOMISADAS 1987 1989 1990 1992 1993 Año nº dosis 187 259 4512 45352 274420
  24. 24. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 24 ANFETAMINAS 2,5-dimetoxi-4-metilanfetamina 2,5-dimetoxianfetamina 3-metoxi-4,5-metilendioxianfetamina 4-metoxianfetamina 3,4,5-trimetoxianfetamina 4-bromo-2,5-dimetoxianfetamina 2,5-dimetoxi-4-etilanfetamina 3,4-metilendioxianfetamina 3,4-metilendioximetanfetamina Nombre químico Nombre habitual dosis efectiva DOM, STP DMA MMDA PMA TMA DOB DOET MDA, Droga de amor de Eva MDMA, Extasis, Pildora del amor, Adan 10 mg 150 mg 50 mg 160-200 mg 0,8-2 mg 1,5-4 mg 200-300 mg 50-100 mg DROGAS DE SÍNTESIS O DISEÑO 4. Cannabis CANNABIS TIPO DE SUBSTANCIA • Derivados de la planta Cannabis sativa ===> 9 deltaTHC – CANNABIS – MARIHUANA – HACHIS – GRIFA, KIFF
  25. 25. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 25 CANNABIS HISTORIA • Primeras referencias escritas hace 5000 años • Cultivada en China, India, Asiria, Irán, Grecia, Roma • Especial difusión por la cultura árabe • Introducción en Europa a principio del siglo XIX CANNABIS FORMAS DE CONSUMO • Pipas de barro • Cigarrillos = “porros” • Ingestión = “café turco”
  26. 26. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 26 CANNABIS TOXICOCINÉTICA • ABSORCIÓN – RESPIRATORIA : se absorbe el 18% de la dosis inhalada. Pico plasmático 7-8 min. Efecto máximo 20’ después. – ORAL : absorción lenta y errática. Pico plasmático 45’ • DISTRIBUCIÓN – Alta lipofilia, alto Vd CANNABIS TOXICOCINÉTICA • METABOLISMO – Enzimas microsomiales hepáticos. – Casi completo – Menos del 1% se elimina directamente • EXCRECCIÓN – Mayoritariamente biliar ==> heces – Renal 15% durante 7 días
  27. 27. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 27 CANNABIS MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN • ÓRGANO DIANA ==> SNC – Su mecanismo íntimo es desconocido – Hipótesis = alteraciones en el balance entre la serotonina y la acetilcolina CANNABIS EFECTOS DEL CONSUMO • Taquicardia , broncodilatación, ligera miosis, estimulación del apetito y boca seca • Efectos psicotomiméticos ===> alteraciones emocionales, senso- perceptivas, cognitivas y de coordinación motora. Delirio.
  28. 28. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 28 5. Cocaína COCAÍNA TIPO DE SUBSTANCIA • Alcaloide derivado de la planta Erytroxilon coca • Familia del tropano junto a la escopolamina y la atropina • Ester de ácido benzóico y la metilecgonina • Es el estimulante del SNC natural más potente que se conoce COCAÍNA HISTORIA • Uso ritual y terapéutico hace 2500 años • Cultivadores tradicionales: Bolivia y Perú ==> Masticación de hojas • Aislamiento Cocaína 1858 • Empleo terapéutico como anestésico local y para el tratamiento de los morfinómanos • Descripción de los primeros cocainómanos 1885 • Coca-Cola 1887 ; pierde la Cocaína en 1903
  29. 29. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 29 COCAÍNA TIPOS Y FORMAS DE CONSUMO • Hidrocloruro de Cocaína – Inhalación del polvo ===> Absorción nasal de “rayas” – Ingestión – IV • Cocaína base = "crakc” – Inhalación de humo ===> Pipas de cristal COCAÍNA TOXICOCINÉTICA • ABSORCIÓN – Vía Oral : biodisponibilidad 30-40 % pico de efecto en 10-20 ’ – Vía Intra Nasal: pico plasmático 15' pico de efecto más rápido – Vía IV: picode efecto 3-5' – Vía Respiratoria: intensa euforia en menos de 1' con una duración de 5-10'
  30. 30. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 30 COCAÍNA TOXICOCINÉTICA • METABOLISMO – Colinesterasas plasmáticas y hepáticas ===> ecgonina metil ester y benzoilecgonina (80%) ===> excreción renal (14-60 h) – Demetilación hepática ===> norcocaína activa • EXCRECIÓN – Renal: Vida media de eliminación de la cocaína 30-66' tras administración IV 54-90' tras vía oral o nasal. COCAÍNA MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN • ÓRGANO DIANA ===> SNC – Alteración de la transmisión del potencial de acción en las membranas – Inhibición de la recaptación de Neurotransmisores (serotonina, dopamina, catecolaminas)
  31. 31. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 31 COCAÍNA EFECTOS INMEDIATOS • INTENSA ESTIMULACIÓN • EUFORIA • SENSACIÓN DE OMNIPOTENCIA COCAÍNA INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA • HIPEREXCITABILIDAD NEUROLÓGICA ===> AGITACIÓN, LOGORREA, DELIRIO, ALUCINACIONES, CONVULSIONES • HIPERTERMIA Y SUDORACIÓN PROFUSA • MIDRIASIS • HIPEREXCITABILIDAD MIOCÁRDICA ===> ARRITMIAS • HIPERTENSIÓN ARTERIAL ===> ACV HEMORRÁGICOS O ISQUÉMICOS • IAM
  32. 32. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 32 COCAÍNA EFECTOS DEL CONSUMO • ALTERACIONES CARDIOVASCULARES • APATÍA Y DEPRESIÓN. PSICOSIS ESQUIZOFRENIFORME • PERFORACIÓN DEL TABIQUE NASAL COCAÍNA SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA • En discusión • Se describe ==> paranoia, insomnio, depresión, fatiga, sudoración, vómitos
  33. 33. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 33 6. Opiáceos OPIÁCEOS TIPO DE SUBSTANCIA • Conjunto de alcaloides obtenidos del jugo de la amapola Papaver somniferum o Adormidera – Naturales: Opio, Morfina, Codeína – Sintéticos: Heroína, Metadona, Nalorfina, Propoxifeno, Dextrometrofan OPIÁCEOS HISTORIA • Conocimiento ancestral de las propiedades medicinales del Papaver somniferum (Dioscórides, Plinio el Joven, Galeno) • Países cultivadores tradicionales: Asia menor, Turquía, India... • El consumo del opio fumado fue introducido en la India por los musulmanes y de ahí pasó a China en el siglo XIX ==> guerras del opio • Los chinos lo importaron a Estados Unidos en 1850-1870
  34. 34. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 34 OPIÁCEOS HISTORIA • Aislamiento – Morfina 1806 – Codeína 1832 – Papaverina 1848 • Morfinomanía de guerra ==> USA a finales del XIX 264000 adictos • Síntesis – Heroína 1898 • Ley Harrison 1914 OPIÁCEOS FORMAS DE CONSUMO • Pipas de Opio • Jeringuillas hipodérmicas – Substancia de abuso: HEROINA = DIACETILMORFINA Polvo blanco o marrón, de bajo Pm, lipófilo Pureza en la calle: 5 - >50%
  35. 35. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 35 OPIÁCEOS TOXICOCINÉTICA • ABSORCIÓN – IV = efecto inmediato – ORAL = biodisponibilidad 25% efecto retardado – RESPIRATORIA – NASAL OPIÁCEOS TOXICOCINÉTICA • METABOLIZACIÓN – PLASMA ===> Deacetilación inmediata ===> MAM ===> Morfina (<===> Codeína) – HEPÁTICO ===> Glucuroconjugación ===> metabolitos activos e inactivos • EXCRECIÓN – RENAL (48-72 h)
  36. 36. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 36 OPIÁCEOS MECANISMO DE ACCIÓN • ÓRGANO DIANA ===> SNC – actuación en receptores específicos = receptores en la membrana postsináptica específicos para opioides endógenos ===> DEPRESIÓN FUNCIONAL OPIÁCEOS EFECTO INMEDIATO • INTENSA SENSACIÓN DE PLACER • AGRADABLE Y POSITIVO ESTADO DE EUFORIA • NAUSEAS Y VÓMITOS • PRURITO
  37. 37. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 37 OPIÁCEOS INTOXICACIÓN AGUDA • EFECTOS SNC ===> DEPRESION FUNCIONAL – DISMINUCIÓN DEL NIVEL DE CONCIENCIA ===> COMA – DEPRESIÓN- PARADA RESPIRATORIA – MIOSIS OPIÁCEOS EFECTOS DEL CONSUMO • ALTERACIONES DEL COMPORTAMIENTO – Disforia, Culpa, Ansiedad – Intensa apatía • COMPULSIÓN AL CONSUMO • COMPLICACIONES ORGÁNICAS derivadas de la forma de consumo (falta de higiene, jeringuillas compartidas...) ==> Enfermedades infecciosas: Hepatitis, SIDA
  38. 38. Grupo de Seguridad Vial y Accidentes de Tráfico ? UNIVERSIDAD DE ZARAGOZA C/ María de Luna, 3 ? 50.015 – Zaragoza (España) ? Tel: 976 762232 ? Fax: 976 761861 Alcohol y otras drogas de abuso 38 OPIÁCEOS SÍNDROME DE ABSTINENCIA Intensidad máxima 2-3er día Duración 7 días • Bostezos, rinorrea, lagrimeo, midriasis, ”carne de gallina”, sudor • Dolores y contracturas musculares, calambres abdominales, vómitos, diarrea, HTA, insomnio, anorexia

