MANEJO INTEGRADO DE SUELOS PRESENTADO POR: GUILLERMO EDMUNDO CAICEDO DÍAZ FREDY HUMBERTO GARCÍA LUIS CARLOS SALAZAR MAESTR...
INTRODUCCIÓN Este documento es una breve descripción de los suelos sobre la zona de influencia a la intervención del Proye...
JUSTIFICACIÓN Es de gran importancia y consideración la descripción de los suelos en la zona como una línea base que permi...
OBJETIVOS General Describir los suelos de las zonas al margen del área de intervención de la Hidroeléctrica El Quimbo en d...
SUELOS DEGRADADOS POR LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA REPRESA HIDROELECTRICA EL QUIMBO. ESTADO DEL ARTE. El Proyecto Hidroeléctrico ...
El Municipio de Garzón presenta los siguientes tipos de suelos Presentan los siguientes ambientes: Montañas erosionables d...
zonas se hace conveniente conservar y recuperar las áreas existentes de reserva forestal, de bosques protectores, de bosqu...
Img 1 y 2. Deterioro de los horizontes geológicos, ocasionado por la construcción del Proyecto Hidroeléctrico El Quimbo – ...
Img 5. Definición del horizonte 0 (5 cm) y Horizonte A (16 cm). El horizonte A evidencia presencia de materia orgánica, co...
Img 7. Horizonte c: 40 cm. La pariencia que presenta es rocosa sin presencia de raíces por tratarse de un un área de pasto...
CONCLUSIONES La reorganización Espacial como el área en la cual los sujetos se organizan para ajustar sus necesidades e in...
RECOMENDACIONES Conscientes de la grave situación en el deterioro de los recursos ambientales y ecosistémicos de la región...
La incorporación de materia orgánica, por su parte, fomenta la porosidad del suelo, la retención de humedad y una mejor es...
hídrica y edafológica como un patrimonio social: “Lo que resalta Lezama retomando a Eder es que tanto Marx como Durkheim, ...
  1. 1. MANEJO INTEGRADO DE SUELOS PRESENTADO POR: GUILLERMO EDMUNDO CAICEDO DÍAZ FREDY HUMBERTO GARCÍA LUIS CARLOS SALAZAR MAESTRÍA EN DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE Y DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE UNIVERSIDAD DE MANIZALES ABRIL DE 2018
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Este documento es una breve descripción de los suelos sobre la zona de influencia a la intervención del Proyecto Hidroeléctrico en Quimbo adelantado por la multinacional española EMGESA Considerando el gran impacto ambiental y por consiguiente la afectación de importantes áreas de uso agrícola y pecuario en los municipios de Gigante, tesalia, Paicol, Agrado, Garzón, Altamira ubicados al sur de Colombia en el Departamento del Huila sobre las cordilleras central y oriental respectivamente con afectación de más de 3.00 hectáreas con bosque seco. La migración de especies animales como peces nativos del río magdalena (bocachico, capaz, nicuro, entre otros; especies de resptiles y aves, pequeños cuadrúpedos como el perro de monte, danta, especies de murciélagos frugívoros han tenido que migrar a otras zonas y sufrir la caza indiscriminada, hambre y deterioro de su hábitat natural que les impide seguir viviendo son además una de las tantas afectaciones al ecosistema de la región. En cuanto a especies forestales éstas han constituido un gran cementerio en honor al crimen ecológico manifestado por colosales pilas de madera y putrefacción en zonas donde se talaron innumerables áreas forestales quedando inundadas. El deterioro de los suelos no es ajeno, se han inundado e intervenido formando un gran espejo de agua por el cual se refracta la radiación solar y por la cual la población del centro del departamento del Huila manifiesta un incremento de más de dos grados centígrados.
  3. 3. JUSTIFICACIÓN Es de gran importancia y consideración la descripción de los suelos en la zona como una línea base que permita analizar las situaciones ambientales, edáficas y socioeconómicas a que se somete un ecosistema cuando es tan drásticamente intervenido. Las consecuencias no se reflejan al mediano ni largo plazo; en el caso de la zona intervenida se puede afirmar que las consecuencias al atropello de los sistemas edáficos han sufrido las consecuencias al inmediato plazo. Áreas de capa arable, de importancia económica y ambiental han sido inundadas y ha provocado en muchos casos éxodo de productores a las tierras en zonas altas o de ladera ampliando la frontera agrícola. Es el caso que se repite con medidas intervencionistas en procura del afán económico sin retribución al ecosistema. Pese a anteriores experiencias como es el caso de la Represa de Betania en el norte del departamento no fue posible frenar este saqueo ambiental. La represa de Betania se ubica entre los municipios de El Hobo y Yaguará en los cuales el desarrollo se quedó en el estancamiento, los habitantes de la región sufren la constante escases de agua y por consiguiente pérdidas importantes en sus cultivo especialmente arroz, sorgo y algodón y escases de alimento en temporadas secas para sus ganaderías. El paisaje es casi desértico, muy desolador y con una economía del rebusque. La piscicultura mediante mallas flotantes ha sido una de las pocas formas de empleabilidad pero que debido a la sobreexplotación del espejo de agua ha generado pérdidas gracias a las altas densidades de siembra y limitada oferta de oxígeno provocando muerte de grandes volúmenes de mojarra roja.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS General Describir los suelos de las zonas al margen del área de intervención de la Hidroeléctrica El Quimbo en departamento del Huila. Específicos: Recapitular la situación del uso de suelos en las zonas adyacentes a la zona de inundación del PHEQ. Indagar aspectos concernientes a la reorganización del uso de suelos en el departamento del Huila provocados por la construcción y puesta en marcha del PHEQ. Identificar impactos concernientes al uso de suelos provocado por la explotación minero – energética en el departamento del Huila especialmente en la zona centro. HIPOTESIS. ¿El deterioro de los suelos causado por la construcción de la represa el Quimbo, son factibles de recuperación mediante la ejecución de acciones de biorremediación?
  5. 5. SUELOS DEGRADADOS POR LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA REPRESA HIDROELECTRICA EL QUIMBO. ESTADO DEL ARTE. El Proyecto Hidroeléctrico El Quimbo está situado en el departamento del Huila, sur de Colombia, entre las cordilleras central y oriental, a 70 Km al sur de Neiva, en el río Magdalena. Su área de influencia abarca los importantes municipios de Gigante, Garzón, El Agrado, Altamira, Paicol y Tesalia. Le invitamos a conocer, a través de este mapa, los municipios del área de influencia. El proyecto hidroeléctrico El Quimbo desarrollado por Emgesa, que entró en funcionamiento a finales de 2015 prometía generar el 5 por ciento de la energía eléctrica del país. Sin embargo, el desarrollo del proyecto carga con el presunto aprovechamiento forestal ilegal de más de 3.000 hectáreas de bosque seco. Esta historia de incumplimientos y permisividad inició en 2009 cuando el Ministerio de Ambiente, Vivienda y Desarrollo Territorial, otorgó licencia ambiental a Emgesa para desarrollar el proyecto sobre la cuenca alta del río Magdalena al sur del departamento del Huila en 8.500 hectáreas ubicadas en la Reserva Forestal de la Amazonia. La zona en la que se llevaría a cabo el proyecto tendría un impacto directo sobre ecosistemas de bosque seco, muy seco y premontano con más de 324 especies de flora registradas según el Estudio de Impacto Ambiental desarrollado por Ingetec.
  6. 6. El Municipio de Garzón presenta los siguientes tipos de suelos Presentan los siguientes ambientes: Montañas erosionables desarrolladas sobre el complejo ígneo - metamórfico del macizo cristalino de Garzón, localizado sobre la cordillera oriental, y montañas erosionadas desarrolladas en el llano este de la cordillera central. · Montañas Denudacionales Sobre El Macizo De Garzón (Dmg). Presenta un relieve montañoso, fuertemente fallado y escarpado, formando cimas y crestas alargadas, con laderas disectadas y entalladas por drenajes menores. El macizo está constituido por rocas metamórficas que varían en composición desde anfibolitas, granolitas, migmatitas, mármoles y cuarcitas, todas ellas fracturadas y meteorizadas, por esto la expresión morfológica del macizo, varía de un sitio a otro, debido al diferente grado de disección acorde con la litología predominante. Forman parte de la categoría de pendiente y erosión definida como Muy Alto el 61,99% del área del municipio (42456,843 Has) corresponde a suelos de montaña y piedemonte en todas las variaciones climáticas, con pendientes que oscilan entre 50 - 75% presentando erosión moderada el 0,80% de estos suelos ; en estas
  7. 7. zonas se hace conveniente conservar y recuperar las áreas existentes de reserva forestal, de bosques protectores, de bosques protectores - productores y propender por la implementación de programas de reforestación. Además en parte de estos suelos existen ya establecidos cultivos agrícolas como el café y otros permanentes; por lo tanto se deben implementar siembras densas con sombrío, realizando prácticas de manejo y conservación. Plan Básico de Ordenamiento Territorial Municipio de Garzón 2000 - 2010 ìPor un Gobierno de Manos Limpiasî 118 Dentro de la categoría Alto se encuentran 8695,971 Has que corresponde al 12,71% del área del municipio en clima cálido seco; medio y húmedo; medio y húmedo transicional a medio y seco; frío y muy húmedo. Son suelos de montaña y lomerío con pendientes entre 25 - 50% donde el 3,14% presentan erosión moderada; estas áreas son óptimas para el mantenimiento de vegetación natural, la reforestación y tienen una vocación muy moderada para actividades agropecuarias con el establecimiento de cultivos como café con sombrío, frutales, caña de azúcar y pastos entre otros, siempre y cuando se realicen prácticas de manejo y conservación. Instituto Geográfico Agustín Codazzi, IGAC, 1994 REGISTRO FOTOGRÁFICO Fecha: abril 21 de 2018 Lugar: Area de influencia del Proyecto Hidroeléctrico El Químbo en el recorrido sobre los municipios Hobo – Gigante – Garzón.
  8. 8. Img 1 y 2. Deterioro de los horizontes geológicos, ocasionado por la construcción del Proyecto Hidroeléctrico El Quimbo – Emgesa sobre el río Magdalena entre los municipios Gigante, Tesalia, Paicol y La Plata. Img. 3. Sitio Los Altares (Gigante – Hobo). Característico por erosión hídrica y eólica conformando columnas a las cuales se debe su nombre “Los Altares” Img 4. Municipio Gigante – Huila. Suelos característicos a la zona de influencia del Proyecto Hudroeléctrico El Quimbo. El desarrollo agropecuario con fines ganaderos, piscicultura, producción cacaotera y café.
  9. 9. Img 5. Definición del horizonte 0 (5 cm) y Horizonte A (16 cm). El horizonte A evidencia presencia de materia orgánica, color negro y capa arable. Suelo suelto con textura franco arcillosa. Img 6. Horizonte B: 70 cm. Se evidencia color grisáceo, textura arenosa en donde se puede demostrar que sus contenidos de minerales se lixivian fácilmente por las partículas de arena.
  10. 10. Img 7. Horizonte c: 40 cm. La pariencia que presenta es rocosa sin presencia de raíces por tratarse de un un área de pastos artificiales. Img 8. El Proyecto Hidroeléctrico El Quimbo – Engesa en las zonas de ameanza de derrumbre instaló mallas especiales para la siembra de pastos que se adhieren al suelo reteniéndolo y evitando la erosión continuada que se presenta en la zona.
  11. 11. CONCLUSIONES La reorganización Espacial como el área en la cual los sujetos se organizan para ajustar sus necesidades e intereses en éste caso el PHEQ, ha llevado al a necesidad de analizar elementos tales como la determinación de zonas de asentamientos humanos o de disposición para los desarrollos industriales y los cambios sobre los usos del suelo Según Delgado, citado por Ballén Laura, 2012). Con respecto al anterior enunciado es claramente evidente como el intervencionismo con una postura muy subjetiva sobre el desarrollo ha generado en tres años (2015 – 2018) un cambio drástico en el uso de suelos y el reajuste a la zona geográfica como tal. Además se constituye como el eje transversal que configura cómo se entienden los conflictos socio-ambientales, en específico el caso Colombiano por la extracción minero-energética generada por la construcción de la Hidroeléctrica El Quimbo en el departamento del Huila caracterizado por una economía agropecuaria pasando a una oferta energética que no representa utilidades económicas para las poblaciones afectadas, ni salvaguarda los recursos hidrográficos, geográficos, culturales, ambientales ni un recurso tan importante en el equilibrio como lo es el suelo, degradado, desertificado y explotado sin tener en cuenta su importancia como captador de carbono atmosférico y convertirlo en carbono orgánico mitigador del impacto ambiental, fuente de riqueza de microorganismos eficientes en la optimización de los recursos tanto edafológicos, hídricos y aerobios.
  12. 12. RECOMENDACIONES Conscientes de la grave situación en el deterioro de los recursos ambientales y ecosistémicos de la región y dentro de ellos el recurso suelo en más de 8.000 hectáreas de afectación directa sin tener aún un estimado real del verdadero daño en su entorno hay que encaminar acciones urgentes que garanticen mitigar el impacto provocado a las zonas aledañas ala intervenida por el PHEQ. La degradación de los suelos trae como consecuencia la reducción de la productividad de la tierra y, por ende, genera un perjuicio al desarrollo de la actividad agrícola, como se presenta este caso en la hidroeléctrica del Quimbo El suelo es un elemento vivo en la medida que contiene una diversidad de organismos como bacterias, hongos, gusanos e insectos, entre otros, los cuales son elementales para su formación y mantención en el tiempo”, indica Hardy Cárdenas. Estos organismos son los encargados de mezclar todos los componentes que forman el suelo, minerales, materia orgánica, agua y aire. Además de descomponer los restos orgánicos de origen animal y vegetal que se acumulan en él, dejándolos listos y disponibles para que las plantas los puedan aprovechar desde sus raíces, el ciclo natural de los ecosistemas. Es importante tener claro el uso del suelo con el fin de realizar el mejor tratamiento de remediación para incorporar los nutrientes necesarios para tal aprovechamiento. Las medidas tomadas a continuación van orientadas a recuperar el suelo para aprovechamiento en cultivos de los habitantes del sector donde se desarrollo el proyecto y presenta la problemática. Incorporación de material orgánico La materia orgánica (MO) posee propiedades relacionadas con la nutrición de las plantas y la retención de agua en el suelo.
  13. 13. La incorporación de materia orgánica, por su parte, fomenta la porosidad del suelo, la retención de humedad y una mejor estructura del suelo, lo que a su vez favorece un mejor desarrollo de las raíces de los distintos cultivos. Estiércol, gallinaza compostada, humus de lombriz. Mejorar el pH del suelo El pH es una característica que tienen todos los suelos y se expresa con cifras que van desde el 1 al 14, aunque generalmente se mide en una escala que va desde el 3 hasta el 9. Si los suelos están ácidos, quiere decir que tienen un pH menor a 7; si tienen uno igual a 7, tienen un pH neutro (nivel óptimo); y si cuentan con un pH mayor a 7, se trata de suelos básicos o alcalinos. Cuando los suelos están degradados quiere decir que se han perdido sus bases (calcio, magnesio, potasio) y se ha producido una concentración de hidrógeno, lo que fomenta su acidificación. Acciones tendientes a un manejo integrado de suelos en los cuales las acciones de laboreo sean amigables con el equilibrio en cada uno de sus agroecosistemas partiendo de la labranza mínima, rotación de cultivos, proyectos agroforestales y silvopastoriles, abonos verdes para el procesamiento de carbono orgánico son acciones que procuran un equilibrio edafológico que promueve la conservación de los suelos. El departamento del Huila ya cuenta con dos experiencias de gran envergadura en la reorganización del uso de suelos (Represa de Betania, Represa El Quimbo). Ahora bien; siguen las grandes multinacionales con miras en la región para el negocio basado en la comercialización de energía eléctrica y explotación petrolera avizorándose un panorama antiambiental y absorbente de los recursos suelo y agua principalmente. La intervención de los diferentes actores como la clase política, los gremios productivos y la academia entre otros, estamos en la obligación de promover acciones ambientalistas sobre la propiedad geográfica,
  14. 14. hídrica y edafológica como un patrimonio social: “Lo que resalta Lezama retomando a Eder es que tanto Marx como Durkheim, reducen lo que debe ser la construcción social de la naturaleza a una apropiación social de ésta, donde la apropiación social de la naturaleza consiste en el sometimiento de lo natural. Por lo cual Eder rechaza la premisa de reducir lo natural como la simple historia de dominación, para este autor la construcción social se desenvuelve en una interacción cognitiva, moral y estética entre la sociedad y la naturaleza. (Lezama. J. 2004)”. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ÁLVAREZ, P. A.; VALENZUELA, C.; GARRIDO, J. Theoretical study on fulvic acid structure, conformation and aggregation a molecular modelling approach. Science of the Total Environment. 358 (1–3): 243 – 254, 2006. CONFLICTO AMBIENTAL: HIDROELECTRICA EL QUIMBO – EMGESA. 2016. https://conflictos-ambientales.net/oca_bd/env_problems/view/2 DIMENSIÓN AMBIENTAL – CDIM ESAP, Garzón Huila 2008. cdim.esap.edu.co/BancoMedios/.../dimension_ambiental_garzón_(262_pag_781_k GOMEZ A., A.; RIVERA P., J.H. La conservación de los suelos y la sostenibilidad de la productividad en la zona cafetera. Avances Técnicos Cenicafé (Colombia) No. 190:1-8. 1993.

