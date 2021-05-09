Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pulse para añadir texto LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL 1939-1945 Luis José Sánchez Marco. Profesor de Geografía e Historia
Los virajes hacia la guerra 1931Japón invade Manchuria. 1935 Invasión italiana de Abisinia. 1936 Intervención de Alemania ...
Expansión japonesa
Expansión italiana
Pacto de no agresión germano soviético (agosto 1939)
La Victoria del Eje (1939-1942) Europa • La Blizkrieg (sept 1939- junio 1940) – Invasión de Polonia – Guerra ruso-finesa i...
Inicio de la Guerra 1-9-1939 El ejercito alemán invade Polonia 3-9-1939 declaración de guerra de Francia, Reino Unido y lo...
Guerra ruso-finesa 1939-1940 Invasión soviética noviembre 1939 Marzo 1940 territorios cedidos a URSS
La drôle de guerre Entre septiembre de 1939 y abril de 1940 las hostilidades entre Alemania y los aliados (Reino Unido y F...
Invasión de Noruega y Dinamarca abril de 1940 – mayo 1940
El Frente del Oeste en 1939 LINEA MAGINOT LINEA SIGFRIDO
Invasión de Holanda y Bélgica mayo 1940.
Operación Juno - Dunkerque 26 de mayo a 2 de junio 1940 200,000 soldados británicos y 138,000 soldados franceses y belgas ...
Discurso de Churchill 4-6-1940 Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall i...
Discurso de Churchill 4-6-1940 A pesar de que grandes extensiones de Europa y muchos Estados antiguos y famosos han caído ...
La caída de Francia 22-6-1940
Hitler en París
Francia ocupada y Francia de Vichy
Francia Libre
La batalla de Inglaterra
La batalla de Inglaterra
Operación León Marino
Inglaterra bajo las bombas Coventry quedó prácticamente destruida
Winston Churchill La importancia de la moral de la población para resistir al enemigo. Discursos durante la guerra. “Sangr...
Comienzos de 1941
Otros frentes África del Norte Los Balcanes La guerra en el mar
África del Norte dic 1940-enero1943
La guerra en el desierto Rommel “el zorro del desierto” Afrika Korps Montgomery 8º Ejército británico
Italia invade Grecia en dic 1940 Contraofensiva Griega
Yugoslavia y Grecia abril 1941
Importancia estratégica de Creta
Guerra en el Atlántico
Los U-boot
Europa antes de junio 1941
Invasión de las URSS 23-6-1941
Comienzos de 1942
La Victoria del Eje (1941-1942) El Pacífico • Pearl Harbour • Ocupación de Birmania, Malasia • Invasión de Filipinas
Ataque japonés diciembre 1941
Pearl Harbour 7-12-1941
Ocupación de Birmania
Banzai
Pacífico 1942
El punto de inflexión • África del Norte: el Alemein octubre 1942 • El frente ruso: Stalingrado enero 1943 • Midway: A med...
El Alamein: Montgomery vs Romel Victoria aliada que marca la retirada de los alemanes hacia Tunez. “Esto no es el fin, ni ...
El Alamein: octubre 1942
Ofensiva alemana sobre el Caucaso verano 1942
Stalingrado (agosto 42-febrero 43) Stalin decidió que la ciudad resistiera hasta el último hombre, enviando refuerzos que ...
Midway junio 1942
Midway junio 1942
La guerra en el mar se demostró que estaría en manos del uso de la aviación embarcada en portaaviones y no en potentes aco...
Comienzos de 1943
La victoria aliada (1942-1945) Europa FRENTE OESTE • Los desembarcos en África del Norte • La invasión de Italia • El dese...
Desembarcos aliados en África del Norte. Noviembre 1942
Los aliados desembarcan en el Norte de África para preparar un frente en el sur de Europa. Los alemanes después de El Alam...
Contraofensiva soviética julio 1943- junio 1944
Invasión de Italia julio de 1943 Con el objetivo de abrir un segundo frente en Europa. Invasión de Sicilia y del Sur de It...
Invasión de Sicilia
El Mariscal Badoglio da un golpe de estado. El rey de Italia destituye a Mussolini. Badoglio pacta con los aliados. Los al...
Avance aliado por Italia Monasterio de Montecassino enero 1944
Fin del Ducce abril 1945
Desembarco de Normandía Operación Overlord 6/6/1944
Plan de operaciones día D
Avance aliado hacia París
Liberación de París 25/8/1944
Avance aliado hacia Alemania Contraofensiva alemana en las Ardenas diciembre 1944-enero 1945
Frente Este 1944
Liberación de Yugoslavia Importancia de los partisanos de TITO, (líder comunista) en la liberación de Yugoslavia En 1945 c...
Bombardeos aliados sobre Alemania
Coventrización de Alemania
Hitler se suicida el 30 de abril de 1945 Últimas fotos de Hitler condecorando a niños que defienden Berlín
La caída de Berlín
Rendición de Alemania 8 de mayo de 1945
La victoria aliada (1942-1945) El Pacífico • Guadalcanal • Las Marianas • Las Filipinas • Hirosima y Nagasaki La superiori...
Pacifico julio agosto 1942 Batallas de Guadalcanal Y Mar del Coral
Hirosima y Nagasaki 6 y 8 de agosto de 1945
Rendición del Japón 1/9/1945
Balance de las víctima de la II Guerra Mundial en Europa
Las Conferencias Aliadas • El Pacto Atlántico • La Conferencia de Casablanca • La Conferencia de Teheran • La Conferencia ...
La Rendición • Alemania: – Ocupación aliada de Alemania y Austria. – Los crímenes de guerra (juicios de Nuremberg) • Japón...
El Nuevo Orden Internacional • La Conferencia de San Francisco • La creación de la ONU • El mundo el bloques.
Alemania ocupada en 4 sectores
  1. 1. Pulse para añadir texto LA SEGUNDA GUERRA MUNDIAL 1939-1945 Luis José Sánchez Marco. Profesor de Geografía e Historia
  2. 2. Pulse para añadir texto
  3. 3. Pulse para añadir texto
  4. 4. Los virajes hacia la guerra 1931Japón invade Manchuria. 1935 Invasión italiana de Abisinia. 1936 Intervención de Alemania e Italia en la Guerra Civil española. 1937 Japón ataca a China. Marzo 1938 anexión de Austria Septiembre 1938 Conferencia de Munich Ocupación de los Sudetes Marzo de 1939 invasión de Checoslovaquia. Abril 1939 Italia ocupa Albania Agosto 1939 Pacto no agresión germano-soviético
  5. 5. Expansión japonesa
  6. 6. Expansión italiana
  7. 7. Pacto de no agresión germano soviético (agosto 1939)
  8. 8. La Victoria del Eje (1939-1942) Europa • La Blizkrieg (sept 1939- junio 1940) – Invasión de Polonia – Guerra ruso-finesa invierno de 1939-1940 – Campaña de Noruega y Dinamarca – La Campaña del Oeste: Holanda, Bélgica y Francia • La Batalla de Inglaterra • África del Norte • La Campaña de los Balcanes • La Operación Barbarroja (invasión de la URSS) • La Guerra en el Mar
  9. 9. Inicio de la Guerra 1-9-1939 El ejercito alemán invade Polonia 3-9-1939 declaración de guerra de Francia, Reino Unido y los países de la Commonwealth (Australia, India, N. Zelanda, U. Sudafricana, y Canadá)
  10. 10. Guerra ruso-finesa 1939-1940 Invasión soviética noviembre 1939 Marzo 1940 territorios cedidos a URSS
  11. 11. La drôle de guerre Entre septiembre de 1939 y abril de 1940 las hostilidades entre Alemania y los aliados (Reino Unido y Francia) se limitaron a la lucha en el atlántico: ataques de barcos de superficie y submarinos. La falta de acción en el frente terrestre fue titulada por los periódicos franceses como “la guerra de broma”
  12. 12. Invasión de Noruega y Dinamarca abril de 1940 – mayo 1940
  13. 13. El Frente del Oeste en 1939 LINEA MAGINOT LINEA SIGFRIDO
  14. 14. Invasión de Holanda y Bélgica mayo 1940.
  15. 15. Operación Juno - Dunkerque 26 de mayo a 2 de junio 1940 200,000 soldados británicos y 138,000 soldados franceses y belgas fueron evacuados
  16. 16. Discurso de Churchill 4-6-1940 Even though large tracts of Europe and many old and famous States have fallen or may fall into the grip of the Gestapo and all the odious apparatus of Nazi rule, we shall not flag or fail. We shall go on to the end, we shall fight in France, we shall fight on the seas and oceans, we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air, we shall defend our Island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills, we shall never surrender!, and even if, which I do not for a moment believe, this Island or a large part of it were subjugated and starving, then our Empire beyond the seas, armed and guarded by the British Fleet, would carry on the struggle, until, in God's good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old. .
  17. 17. Discurso de Churchill 4-6-1940 A pesar de que grandes extensiones de Europa y muchos Estados antiguos y famosos han caído o pueden caer en las garras de la Gestapo y todo el aparato odioso del gobierno Nazi, no vamos a languidecer o fallar. Llegaremos hasta el final, lucharemos en Francia, lucharemos en los mares y océanos, lucharemos con creciente confianza y creciente fuerza en el aire, defenderemos nuestra isla, cualquiera que sea el costo, lucharemos en las playas, lucharemos en las pistas de aterrizaje, lucharemos en los campos y en las calles, lucharemos en las colinas, ¡nunca nos rendiremos!, e incluso si, cosa que ni por un momento creo que suceda, esta isla o una gran parte de ella fuera subyugada y estuviera hambrienta, entonces nuestro Imperio más allá de los mares, armado y protegido por la flota británica, cargaría con el peso de la resistencia, hasta que, cuando sea la voluntad de Dios, el Nuevo Mundo, con todo su poder y su fuerza, avance al rescate y a la liberación del Viejo
  18. 18. La caída de Francia 22-6-1940
  19. 19. Hitler en París
  20. 20. Francia ocupada y Francia de Vichy
  21. 21. Francia Libre
  22. 22. La batalla de Inglaterra
  23. 23. La batalla de Inglaterra
  24. 24. Operación León Marino
  25. 25. Inglaterra bajo las bombas Coventry quedó prácticamente destruida
  26. 26. Winston Churchill La importancia de la moral de la población para resistir al enemigo. Discursos durante la guerra. “Sangre, sudor y lágrimas. “Lucharemos en las playas” “Esta fue su hora más gloriosa”
  27. 27. Comienzos de 1941
  28. 28. Otros frentes África del Norte Los Balcanes La guerra en el mar
  29. 29. África del Norte dic 1940-enero1943
  30. 30. La guerra en el desierto Rommel “el zorro del desierto” Afrika Korps Montgomery 8º Ejército británico
  31. 31. Italia invade Grecia en dic 1940 Contraofensiva Griega
  32. 32. Yugoslavia y Grecia abril 1941
  33. 33. Importancia estratégica de Creta
  34. 34. Guerra en el Atlántico
  35. 35. Los U-boot
  36. 36. Europa antes de junio 1941
  37. 37. Invasión de las URSS 23-6-1941
  38. 38. Comienzos de 1942
  39. 39. La Victoria del Eje (1941-1942) El Pacífico • Pearl Harbour • Ocupación de Birmania, Malasia • Invasión de Filipinas
  40. 40. Ataque japonés diciembre 1941
  41. 41. Pearl Harbour 7-12-1941
  42. 42. Ocupación de Birmania
  43. 43. Banzai
  44. 44. Pacífico 1942
  45. 45. El punto de inflexión • África del Norte: el Alemein octubre 1942 • El frente ruso: Stalingrado enero 1943 • Midway: A medio camino de la Victoria junio 1942
  46. 46. El Alamein: Montgomery vs Romel Victoria aliada que marca la retirada de los alemanes hacia Tunez. “Esto no es el fin, ni tan siquiera el principio del fin, pero será el fin del principio”. Churchill
  47. 47. El Alamein: octubre 1942
  48. 48. Ofensiva alemana sobre el Caucaso verano 1942
  49. 49. Stalingrado (agosto 42-febrero 43) Stalin decidió que la ciudad resistiera hasta el último hombre, enviando refuerzos que acabaron por sitiar y rendir al VI ejército alemán de von Paulus (febrero 43)
  50. 50. Midway junio 1942
  51. 51. Midway junio 1942
  52. 52. La guerra en el mar se demostró que estaría en manos del uso de la aviación embarcada en portaaviones y no en potentes acorazados
  53. 53. Comienzos de 1943
  54. 54. La victoria aliada (1942-1945) Europa FRENTE OESTE • Los desembarcos en África del Norte • La invasión de Italia • El desembarco en Normandía • La Batalla de Francia FRENTE ESTE • Las ofensivas soviéticas • La “liberación de los Balcanes” La caída de Alemania
  55. 55. Desembarcos aliados en África del Norte. Noviembre 1942
  56. 56. Los aliados desembarcan en el Norte de África para preparar un frente en el sur de Europa. Los alemanes después de El Alamein se retiran hacia Túnez y desde Sicilia intentan sin éxito frenar el avance aliado
  57. 57. Contraofensiva soviética julio 1943- junio 1944
  58. 58. Invasión de Italia julio de 1943 Con el objetivo de abrir un segundo frente en Europa. Invasión de Sicilia y del Sur de Italia
  59. 59. Invasión de Sicilia
  60. 60. El Mariscal Badoglio da un golpe de estado. El rey de Italia destituye a Mussolini. Badoglio pacta con los aliados. Los alemanes ocupan el centro de Italia. Al norte se forma la República Social Italiana o República de Salo bajo Mussolini. Los partisanos italianos se sublevan contra los fascistas italianos.
  61. 61. Avance aliado por Italia Monasterio de Montecassino enero 1944
  62. 62. Fin del Ducce abril 1945
  63. 63. Desembarco de Normandía Operación Overlord 6/6/1944
  64. 64. Plan de operaciones día D
  65. 65. Avance aliado hacia París
  66. 66. Liberación de París 25/8/1944
  67. 67. Avance aliado hacia Alemania Contraofensiva alemana en las Ardenas diciembre 1944-enero 1945
  68. 68. Frente Este 1944
  69. 69. Liberación de Yugoslavia Importancia de los partisanos de TITO, (líder comunista) en la liberación de Yugoslavia En 1945 caería el estado títere de Croacia
  70. 70. Bombardeos aliados sobre Alemania
  71. 71. Coventrización de Alemania
  72. 72. Hitler se suicida el 30 de abril de 1945 Últimas fotos de Hitler condecorando a niños que defienden Berlín
  73. 73. La caída de Berlín
  74. 74. Rendición de Alemania 8 de mayo de 1945
  75. 75. La victoria aliada (1942-1945) El Pacífico • Guadalcanal • Las Marianas • Las Filipinas • Hirosima y Nagasaki La superioridad militar de la US Army se irá imponiendo a la flota japonesa en una serie de batallas tras las que los americanos asaltarán las islas Filipinas y más tarde avanzan hacia Japón Iwo Jima
  76. 76. Pacifico julio agosto 1942 Batallas de Guadalcanal Y Mar del Coral
  77. 77. Hirosima y Nagasaki 6 y 8 de agosto de 1945
  78. 78. Rendición del Japón 1/9/1945
  79. 79. Balance de las víctima de la II Guerra Mundial en Europa
  80. 80. Las Conferencias Aliadas • El Pacto Atlántico • La Conferencia de Casablanca • La Conferencia de Teheran • La Conferencia de Postdam • La Conferencia de Yalta
  81. 81. La Rendición • Alemania: – Ocupación aliada de Alemania y Austria. – Los crímenes de guerra (juicios de Nuremberg) • Japón – La rendición del emperador – Ocupación norteamericana
  82. 82. El Nuevo Orden Internacional • La Conferencia de San Francisco • La creación de la ONU • El mundo el bloques.
  83. 83. Alemania ocupada en 4 sectores

×