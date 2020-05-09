La pintura barroca española: Velázquez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA PINTURA BARROCA ESPAÑOLA: VELAZQUEZ Luis José Sánchez Marco Profesor de Geografía e Historia
Contradicción: Crisis económica-política-social /Siglo de Oro
El arte como vehículo de propaganda ideológica y religiosa
“Conmover a través de la forma” Preparativos de la Crucifixión. Ribalta Inmaculada. Murillo Santísima Trinidad. Ribera
El mecenas y el artista. La lucha por parte de los grandes pintores españoles de intentar modificar la consideración del p...
Escuelas o centros artísticos Valencia •Ribera “El Españoleto” •Ribalta Sevilla •Zurbarán •Murillo Madrid •Velázquez
Características REALISMO TEMÁTICA: RELIGIOSA / PROFANA COMPOSICIÓN LUZ – COLOR - PERSPECTIVA
REALISMO No un realismo cruel ni patético como sí se aprecia en una parte de la imaginería española, es un realismo cercan...
La Sagrada Familia del Pajarillo. Murillo
Escenas cotidianas. El cuadro dentro del cuadro. Cristo en casa de Marta y María. Velázquez
TEMÁTICA Comparada con las otras escuelas barrocas europeas, observamos una temática reducida. RELIGIOSA El tema fundament...
Temática religiosa: las INMACULADAS La iconografía de la Inmaculada fue fijada por Pacheco en su libro Arte de la Pintura ...
Inmaculada de Soult Murillo. Inmaculada del M. Prado Zurbarán.
Santos penitentesSan Onofre de Ribera Magdalena penitente de Ribera
San Francisco. Zurbarán. San Jerónimo de Antonio de Pereda
Nuevos santos de la Contrarreforma San Isidro el milagro del Pozo. Alonso Cano Santa Teresa. Vicente Berdusán
Santos a lo divino Personajes con aspecto real, vestimenta de la época, a los que se les incorpora los elementos simbólico...
Exaltación de aspectos litúrgicos de la Contrarreforma. La Sagrada forma. Claudio Coello. (el orante ante la Sagrada forma...
Expresividad religiosa más teatral: El Españoleto Ribera
La mayor parte de la pintura religiosa es contenida. La dolorosa. Murillo Cartujo. Zurbarán
Paisajes de escaso interés a excepción de las dos obras de Velázquez.
Pintura de género: Murillo
Pintura de género Velázquez
Bodegones: sencillez del bodegón español El cardo. Sánchez Cotán. Bodegón
Bodegón: Zurbarán
Vánitas: Valdés Leal
Tema mitológico. Desarrollado por encargo de los reyes. Zurbarán. Programa iconográfico de los trabajos de Hércules. Obras...
Tema mitológico. Desarrollado por encargo de los reyes. Zurbarán. Programa iconográfico de los trabajos de Hércules.
Retratos al servicio de la Corona y de la Corte Felipe IV (detalle) Velázquez Conde-Duque de Olivares Velázquez El príncip...
Composición En general composiciones sencillas, utilizan diagonales y líneas oblicuas, pero sin teatralidad ni exceso de m...
Figuras yuxtapuestas. San Hugo en el refrectorio. Zurbarán
VELAZQUEZ. Composiciones más elaboradas
Ribera composiciones más teatrales y con movimiento El juicio de Salomón Ribera.
LUZ- COLOR - PERSPECTIVA Inicialmente se aprecia la influencia de Caravaggio con el naturalismo y el tenebrismo: yuxtaposi...
Sin abandonar el tenebrismo, los espacios se van llenando de tonalidades de colores oscuros Magdalena de Mateo Cerezo Apar...
Evolución hacia mayor luminosidad, mayor sentido decorativo, uso de una paleta más amplia de colores San Ramón nonato de G...
San Antonio de los Alemanes. Lucas Jordan
Composición: perspectiva aérea
Composición Distribución en planos Luz marca la profundidad. (la luz que entre por los vanos). Perspectiva aérea: “el aire...
JOSÉ DE RIBERA “EL ESPAÑOLETO” (1591-1652) Pertenece a la escuela valenciana, aunque realiza gran parte de su obra en Nápo...
José de Ribera Martirio de San Bartolomé Óleo sobre lienzo 1639 Museo del Prado EVAU
José de Ribera Sueño de Jacob Óleo sobre lienzo 1639 Museo del Prado EVAU
José de Ribera el patizambo Óleo sobre lienzo 1642 Museo del Louvre EVAU
Francisco de Ribalta (1565-1628) Se forma en Valencia y Nápoles. Naturalista y tenebrista Cristo abrazando a San Bernardo....
FRANCISCO DE ZURBARÁN (1598-1664) Pintor extremeño. Se formó como pintor en Sevilla. Sus mejores producciones las realiza ...
Zurbarán. San Pedro apareciéndose a San Pedro Nolasco Serie de las Santas Mujeres
Zurbarán. Bodegón de los recipientes. 1650 Óleo sobre lienzo Museo del Prado EVAU
BARTOLOMÉ ESTEBAN MURILLO. (1617-1682) Sus cuadros representan la delicadeza, lo amable, exponente de la nueva fase de la ...
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. La Sagrada familia del Pajarito 1650 Museo del Prado EVAU
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Inmaculada del Escorial 1660-1685 Monasterio de San Lorenzo del Escorial EVAU
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Los niños de la concha 1670-1675 Museo del Prado EVAU
Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Los niños jugando a los dados 1660-1675 Museo Nacional de Baviera Múnich EVAU
DIEGO DE SILVA VELÁZQUEZ (1599-1660) Está considerado como uno de los grandes genios de la pintura, tanto por sus contempo...
Etapa sevillana de formación hasta 1623 Se forma en el taller del que será su futuro suegro Francisco Pacheco. En esta eta...
Velázquez. La mulata o la cena de Emaús, 1618
Velázquez. Cristo en casa de Marta y María.1618
Velázquez. La adoración de los Magos.1619 Museo del Prado. Considerado un cuadro de familia donde aparece su mujer y su hi...
Velázquez. El aguador de Sevilla Óleo sobre lienzo 1618 Wellington Museum. Londres. EVAU
Velázquez. Vieja friendo huevos Óleo sobre lienzo 1618 Galeria Nacional de Escocia.
Etapa madrileña. Llegada a la Corte (1623-1629) El ascenso del Conde Duque de Olivares como valido del Rey Felipe IV, perm...
Retratos reales y de la Corte Retrato del Conde Duque de Olivares
Velázquez. El triunfo de Baco o los borrachos. Óleo sobre liezo. 1629 Museo del Prado EVAU
Primer viaje a Italia (1629-1631) En este viaje conocerá la pintura italiana y en concreto recibirá influencias de la vene...
Velázquez. La fragua de Vulcano Óleo sobre liezo. 1630 Museo del Prado EVAU
Segunda etapa madrileña (1631-1649) Nos encontramos a un Velázquez plenamente formado e integrado en la Corte. Donde empez...
Pintura religiosa. Cristo sobre cuatro clavos Cristo del convento de San Plácido Cristo en la cruz.
Salón de Reinos del Palacio del Buen Retiro Madrid
Programa de decoración del Salón de Reinos del Palacio del Buen Retiro. Velázquez participará en la decoración del Salón d...
Velázquez. La rendición de Breda Cuadro de las lanzas Óleo sobre lienzo 1635 Museo del Prado EVAU
Otros cuadros de batallas del Salón de Reinos Zurbarán. El asedio de Cádiz Maíno. La salvación de Bahía de todos los Santos
La glorificación de la Monarquía Felipe III y Margarita de Austria
Felipe IV Isabel de Francia El príncipe Baltasar Carlos
Velázquez retrato ecuestre del Príncipe Baltasar Carlos Óleo sobre lienzo 1636 Museo del Prado EVAU
Velázquez Venus del espejo Óleo sobre lienzo 1648-161 Museo del Prado EVAU
Segundo viaje a Italia 1649-1651 Velázquez recibe el encargo de comprar obras de arte para la decoración de los palacios r...
Los paisajes de la Villa Médici de Roma. Antecedente del impresionismo
Velázquez Las Meninas Óleo sobre lienzo 1656 Museo del Prado EVAU
Las Meninas 360º
Velázquez Las Hilanderas Óleo sobre lienzo 1656-58 Museo del Prado EVAU
Conclusión Velázquez como miembro del personal de Corte participó en los preparativos de la Paz de los Pirineos entre Espa...
  1. 1. LA PINTURA BARROCA ESPAÑOLA: VELAZQUEZ Luis José Sánchez Marco Profesor de Geografía e Historia
  2. 2. Contradicción: Crisis económica-política-social /Siglo de Oro
  3. 3. El arte como vehículo de propaganda ideológica y religiosa
  4. 4. “Conmover a través de la forma” Preparativos de la Crucifixión. Ribalta Inmaculada. Murillo Santísima Trinidad. Ribera
  5. 5. El mecenas y el artista. La lucha por parte de los grandes pintores españoles de intentar modificar la consideración del pintor como un oficio artesanal, es decir manual, y por tanto con menor consideración social y pretendieron que fuera considerada como un Arte Liberal, es decir verdaderos ser considerados artistas.
  6. 6. Escuelas o centros artísticos Valencia •Ribera “El Españoleto” •Ribalta Sevilla •Zurbarán •Murillo Madrid •Velázquez
  7. 7. Características REALISMO TEMÁTICA: RELIGIOSA / PROFANA COMPOSICIÓN LUZ – COLOR - PERSPECTIVA
  8. 8. REALISMO No un realismo cruel ni patético como sí se aprecia en una parte de la imaginería española, es un realismo cercano, inmediato. Las escenas religiosas son reflejadas como escenas de la vida cotidiana para conectar con la sensibilidad del fiel. Descendimiento. Carducho Adoración de los pastores Murillo
  9. 9. La Sagrada Familia del Pajarillo. Murillo
  10. 10. Escenas cotidianas. El cuadro dentro del cuadro. Cristo en casa de Marta y María. Velázquez
  11. 11. TEMÁTICA Comparada con las otras escuelas barrocas europeas, observamos una temática reducida. RELIGIOSA El tema fundamental es el religioso. Como país católico, enfrentado a los protestantes, se insiste en las representaciones de los asuntos milagros, los martirios de los santos, dentro de los programas iconográficos de la Contrarreforma católica PROFANA El paisaje prácticamente no existe, como también poca pintura mitológica. La pintura de género tuvo poca importancia. El retrato y el bodegón serán los más utilizados.
  12. 12. Temática religiosa: las INMACULADAS La iconografía de la Inmaculada fue fijada por Pacheco en su libro Arte de la Pintura donde indica que la Virgen había de representarse con doce o trece años de edad y estar vestida con túnica blanca y manto azul, llevando una corona sobre la cabeza, aureolada por doce estrellas. La figura de la Virgen habrá de estar rodeada por un resplandor oval de tonalidades áureas, mientras que a sus pies figurar la luna vuelta hacia abajo. Un escabel de querubines soporta a la Virgen que a veces puede pisar una serpiente o monstruo que representa el mal.
  13. 13. Inmaculada de Soult Murillo. Inmaculada del M. Prado Zurbarán.
  14. 14. Santos penitentesSan Onofre de Ribera Magdalena penitente de Ribera
  15. 15. San Francisco. Zurbarán. San Jerónimo de Antonio de Pereda
  16. 16. Nuevos santos de la Contrarreforma San Isidro el milagro del Pozo. Alonso Cano Santa Teresa. Vicente Berdusán
  17. 17. Santos a lo divino Personajes con aspecto real, vestimenta de la época, a los que se les incorpora los elementos simbólicos que los fieles identificaban con los Santos. Santa Casilda. Zurbarán
  18. 18. Exaltación de aspectos litúrgicos de la Contrarreforma. La Sagrada forma. Claudio Coello. (el orante ante la Sagrada forma es Carlos II
  19. 19. Expresividad religiosa más teatral: El Españoleto Ribera
  20. 20. La mayor parte de la pintura religiosa es contenida. La dolorosa. Murillo Cartujo. Zurbarán
  21. 21. Paisajes de escaso interés a excepción de las dos obras de Velázquez.
  22. 22. Pintura de género: Murillo
  23. 23. Pintura de género Velázquez
  24. 24. Bodegones: sencillez del bodegón español El cardo. Sánchez Cotán. Bodegón
  25. 25. Bodegón: Zurbarán
  26. 26. Vánitas: Valdés Leal
  27. 27. Tema mitológico. Desarrollado por encargo de los reyes. Zurbarán. Programa iconográfico de los trabajos de Hércules. Obras de Velázquez
  28. 28. Tema mitológico. Desarrollado por encargo de los reyes. Zurbarán. Programa iconográfico de los trabajos de Hércules.
  29. 29. Retratos al servicio de la Corona y de la Corte Felipe IV (detalle) Velázquez Conde-Duque de Olivares Velázquez El príncipe Baltasar Carlos de caza. Velázquez
  30. 30. Composición En general composiciones sencillas, utilizan diagonales y líneas oblicuas, pero sin teatralidad ni exceso de movimiento. Trabajos de Hércules. Zurbarán. La Virgen, el niño y Santa Rosa de Palermo. Murillo
  31. 31. Figuras yuxtapuestas. San Hugo en el refrectorio. Zurbarán
  32. 32. VELAZQUEZ. Composiciones más elaboradas
  33. 33. Ribera composiciones más teatrales y con movimiento El juicio de Salomón Ribera.
  34. 34. LUZ- COLOR - PERSPECTIVA Inicialmente se aprecia la influencia de Caravaggio con el naturalismo y el tenebrismo: yuxtaposición de planos de luz y planos de sombra, donde las formas se dibujan, se resaltan casi a un nivel escultórico. La luz se proyecta violentamente sobre la forma y el contraste luz- sombra es brusco. Cristo abrazado a San Bernardo. Ribalta
  35. 35. Sin abandonar el tenebrismo, los espacios se van llenando de tonalidades de colores oscuros Magdalena de Mateo Cerezo Aparición de San Pedro a San Pedro Nolasco de Zurbarán
  36. 36. Evolución hacia mayor luminosidad, mayor sentido decorativo, uso de una paleta más amplia de colores San Ramón nonato de González de la Vega El triunfo de San Hermenegildo de Herrera el Viejo
  37. 37. San Antonio de los Alemanes. Lucas Jordan
  38. 38. Composición: perspectiva aérea
  39. 39. Composición Distribución en planos Luz marca la profundidad. (la luz que entre por los vanos). Perspectiva aérea: “el aire se ve”.
  40. 40. JOSÉ DE RIBERA “EL ESPAÑOLETO” (1591-1652) Pertenece a la escuela valenciana, aunque realiza gran parte de su obra en Nápoles. Allí sufrió el influjo del tenebrismo de Caravaggio, pero evolucionó hasta captar tímidamente la atmósfera como elemento que da profundidad. Logra grandes calidades, su color es muy brillante, utilizando muchas tonalidades. Es un gran dibujante y da gran importancia al escorzo. Toca temas religiosos (contrarreformista).
  41. 41. José de Ribera Martirio de San Bartolomé Óleo sobre lienzo 1639 Museo del Prado EVAU
  42. 42. José de Ribera Sueño de Jacob Óleo sobre lienzo 1639 Museo del Prado EVAU
  43. 43. José de Ribera el patizambo Óleo sobre lienzo 1642 Museo del Louvre EVAU
  44. 44. Francisco de Ribalta (1565-1628) Se forma en Valencia y Nápoles. Naturalista y tenebrista Cristo abrazando a San Bernardo. 1625-1627 Cartuja de Porta Coeli (Valencia)
  45. 45. FRANCISCO DE ZURBARÁN (1598-1664) Pintor extremeño. Se formó como pintor en Sevilla. Sus mejores producciones las realiza para conventos andaluces y extremeños. Pintor de la Contrarreforma. Influencia del tenebrismo en el tratamiento de la luz. Composiciones simples. Temática fundamentalmente religiosa, aunque también destaca por el bodegón, pintura histórica.
  46. 46. Zurbarán. San Pedro apareciéndose a San Pedro Nolasco Serie de las Santas Mujeres
  47. 47. Zurbarán. Bodegón de los recipientes. 1650 Óleo sobre lienzo Museo del Prado EVAU
  48. 48. BARTOLOMÉ ESTEBAN MURILLO. (1617-1682) Sus cuadros representan la delicadeza, lo amable, exponente de la nueva fase de la Contrarreforma (acercamiento de la religión al pueblo, por la vía amable).
  49. 49. Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. La Sagrada familia del Pajarito 1650 Museo del Prado EVAU
  50. 50. Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Inmaculada del Escorial 1660-1685 Monasterio de San Lorenzo del Escorial EVAU
  51. 51. Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Los niños de la concha 1670-1675 Museo del Prado EVAU
  52. 52. Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Los niños jugando a los dados 1660-1675 Museo Nacional de Baviera Múnich EVAU
  53. 53. DIEGO DE SILVA VELÁZQUEZ (1599-1660) Está considerado como uno de los grandes genios de la pintura, tanto por sus contemporáneos (Luca Jordán dirá de sus Meninas que son la teología de la pintura), como de otros pintores posteriores (Manet le denominó el pintor de los pintores) o de los críticos y estudiosos del arte de toda época.
  54. 54. Etapa sevillana de formación hasta 1623 Se forma en el taller del que será su futuro suegro Francisco Pacheco. En esta etapa se muestra tenebrista, con violentos contrastes lumínicos. Utiliza colores oscuros: ocres, cobrizos. Dando gran importancia al dibujo. Las composiciones serán sencillas representando muy bien las calidades de los objetos, representados con un modelado escultórico El almuerzo. 1617
  55. 55. Velázquez. La mulata o la cena de Emaús, 1618
  56. 56. Velázquez. Cristo en casa de Marta y María.1618
  57. 57. Velázquez. La adoración de los Magos.1619 Museo del Prado. Considerado un cuadro de familia donde aparece su mujer y su hija, el propio pintor retratado como Baltasar y su suegro y maestro Pacheco como Melchor.
  58. 58. Velázquez. El aguador de Sevilla Óleo sobre lienzo 1618 Wellington Museum. Londres. EVAU
  59. 59. Velázquez. Vieja friendo huevos Óleo sobre lienzo 1618 Galeria Nacional de Escocia.
  60. 60. Etapa madrileña. Llegada a la Corte (1623-1629) El ascenso del Conde Duque de Olivares como valido del Rey Felipe IV, permite a Velázquez que se movía en el entorno de las amistades sevillanas del valido llegar a Madrid. Consigue introducirse como pintor de corte, alcanzando posteriormente el cargo de pintor de Cámara con Felipe IV, retratando a miembros de la familia real y de la Corte. Este cargo le hizo estar en contacto con las colecciones reales. Retrato de Felipe IV
  61. 61. Retratos reales y de la Corte Retrato del Conde Duque de Olivares
  62. 62. Velázquez. El triunfo de Baco o los borrachos. Óleo sobre liezo. 1629 Museo del Prado EVAU
  63. 63. Primer viaje a Italia (1629-1631) En este viaje conocerá la pintura italiana y en concreto recibirá influencias de la veneciana. Como consecuencia de este viaje su pincelada se hace más fluida, sus composiciones más complejas y empieza a captar el pleno aire.
  64. 64. Velázquez. La fragua de Vulcano Óleo sobre liezo. 1630 Museo del Prado EVAU
  65. 65. Segunda etapa madrileña (1631-1649) Nos encontramos a un Velázquez plenamente formado e integrado en la Corte. Donde empezará a ascender en consideración social formando parte del diseño de los programas iconográficos de glorificación de la monarquía Retrato del príncipe Baltasar Carlos
  66. 66. Pintura religiosa. Cristo sobre cuatro clavos Cristo del convento de San Plácido Cristo en la cruz.
  67. 67. Salón de Reinos del Palacio del Buen Retiro Madrid
  68. 68. Programa de decoración del Salón de Reinos del Palacio del Buen Retiro. Velázquez participará en la decoración del Salón de Reinos del Palacio del Buen Retiro. Donde se exhibirán cuadros de las grandes victorias del ejército español encargados a varios autores entre ellos Zurbarán, Maíno y el propio Velázquez. A Zurbarán se le encargó la serie de los “Trabajos de Hércules” en asociación entre Hércules y el Rey Felipe IV. A Velázquez se le encargó una serie de retratos en los testeros de la sala
  69. 69. Velázquez. La rendición de Breda Cuadro de las lanzas Óleo sobre lienzo 1635 Museo del Prado EVAU
  70. 70. Otros cuadros de batallas del Salón de Reinos Zurbarán. El asedio de Cádiz Maíno. La salvación de Bahía de todos los Santos
  71. 71. La glorificación de la Monarquía Felipe III y Margarita de Austria
  72. 72. Felipe IV Isabel de Francia El príncipe Baltasar Carlos
  73. 73. Velázquez retrato ecuestre del Príncipe Baltasar Carlos Óleo sobre lienzo 1636 Museo del Prado EVAU
  74. 74. Velázquez Venus del espejo Óleo sobre lienzo 1648-161 Museo del Prado EVAU
  75. 75. Segundo viaje a Italia 1649-1651 Velázquez recibe el encargo de comprar obras de arte para la decoración de los palacios reales y realiza un segundo viaje a Italia. Retrato de Juan Pareja Criado mulato de Velázquez que le acompañó a Italia Inocencio X
  76. 76. Los paisajes de la Villa Médici de Roma. Antecedente del impresionismo
  77. 77. Velázquez Las Meninas Óleo sobre lienzo 1656 Museo del Prado EVAU
  78. 78. Las Meninas 360º
  79. 79. Velázquez Las Hilanderas Óleo sobre lienzo 1656-58 Museo del Prado EVAU
  80. 80. Conclusión Velázquez como miembro del personal de Corte participó en los preparativos de la Paz de los Pirineos entre España y Francia por el que se acordó la boda de la infanta real Mª Teresa de Habsburgo con Luis XIV de Francia. En dicho viaje enfermó muriendo poco después en Madrid en 1660. Velázquez es un pintor barroco que sin embargo consigue anticiparse doscientos años al movimiento impresionista. Estos tomarán de Velázquez: pincelada suelta, profundidad de sus cuadros, estudios de luz a través de la cual se capta el espacio y la perfecta fusión de las figuras con el ambiente.

