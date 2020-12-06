Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ESCULTURA GÓTICA Luis José Sánchez Marco Profesor de Geografía e Historia
Contexto histórico  La Iglesia militante y resistente del románico • La Iglesia triunfante del gótico Expansión de la Cri...
Los grupos sociales medievales  Afianzamiento del poder real  Persiste el dominio de la alta nobleza y el Clero  Surgim...
Los cambios intelectuales Evolución del pensamiento teológico y filosófico de San Agustín ´(Mundo simbólico medieval) a Sa...
Los cambios intelectuales: la cultura y la lengua  Mundo románico El saber está encerrado en las bibliotecas de los monas...
CRONOLOGÍA TRANSICIÓN AL GÓTICO O PROTOGÓTICO FINES DEL SIGLO XII Composiciones sencillas, triangulares, frontalidad, lige...
Protogótico – finales del siglo XII Pórtico de San Denís 1140 Composiciones sencillas, triangulares, frontalidad, ligeras ...
Gótico clásico siglo XIII Naturalismo idealizado y sereno, mejor tratamiento de ropajes y de rostros Vírgenes necias y vír...
Adan – catedral de Notre Dame 1260 Pórtico del Juicio Final de la catedral de Notre Dame París Siglo XIII
SIGLO XIV Mayor importancia al tema de la Virgen con niño, delicadeza y cierto antinaturalismo
SIGLO XV Escultura más realista, los rostros son retratos, gusto por la patético, retablos composiciones abigarradas
Características generales: Materiales MADERA PIEDRA MARFIL BRONCE
Características generales- evolución estética mayor naturalismo – tendencia a la idealización Las figuras se humanizan, ma...
Evolución al naturalismo
La composición es más ordenada. Portadas organizadas en registros separados Juicio final de Notre Dame de París
Aunque esta evolución le otorgue más confusión
Evolución de la profundidad del relieve
Liberación poco a poco del marco arquitectónico Catedral de Reims
Función didáctica  Dogmas y principios del cristianismo  Se mantienen la iconografía del románico:  JUICIIO FINAL  PAN...
Escenas de la Vida de la Virgen: la dormición de la Virgen relieve en madera de Hans Thorman
TIPOLOGÍAS Escultura en relieve Monumental – fachadas – portadas Nuevos espacios: Retablos Escultura funeraria: sepul...
Escuelas nacionales  Francia - Chartres – Amiens – Reims  España:  Virgen Blanca de Toledo – León  Puerta del Sarmenta...
FRANCIA foco desde el que se marcarán las pautas escultóricas Catedral de Chartres pórtico real representa la transición d...
FRANCIA Catedral de Chartres pórtico NORTE Dedicado a San Juan Bautista, Pórtico de tripe puerta En la puerta central apar...
FRANCIA Catedral de Amiens
FRANCIA : Catedral de Reims - -jambas: Anunciación y Visitación EVAU
La jamba derecha del pórtico central de la fachada occidental de la catedral de Reims, nos puede servir para ilustrar La e...
En la Anunciación, la Virgen y el ángel sonriente insinúan el movimiento a partir de la gesticulación de los brazos, pero ...
En la Visitación, el encuentro de las embarazadas María e Isabel está moldeado en una postura del contraposto que trasmite...
España – bulto redondo la Virgen Blanca
Virgen Blanca de León
Virgen Blanca - Toledo
Burgos: Puerta del Sarmental brazo derecho de la Catedral EVAU Es un tímpano que demuestra esa transición de la iconografí...
EVAU
En este tímpano tenemos todavía un mensaje del románico: Jesús representado como Pantocrátor del Juicio Final (jerarquía d...
EVAU
Catedral Burgos: Puerta de la Coronería
Retablo de Santa Tecla – Catedral de Tarragona
Retablo de la Cartuja de Miraflores (Burgos) Gil de Siloé 1469-1499 EVAU El programa iconográfico El tema general del reta...
EVAU
Gil de Siloé – Retablo de Santa Ana Capilla del Condestable Burgos
Retablo mayor de la Catedral de Sevilla – Pyeter Dancart 1482
Sepulcros: El doncel de Sigüenza
Alemania Caballero de la catedral de Bamberg (SIGLO XIII) Retratos del Conde Ekkehard y su esposa Utta catedral de Naumbur...
Italia – Pisa la familia de los Pisano  Nicola Pisano: púlpito del baptisterio de la catedral de Pisa  Giovanni Pisano: ...
Giovanni Pisano: púlpito de la catedral de Pisa
Andrea Pisano: puertas sur de bronce de la catedral de Florencia
  1. 1. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ESCULTURA GÓTICA Luis José Sánchez Marco Profesor de Geografía e Historia
  2. 2. Contexto histórico  La Iglesia militante y resistente del románico • La Iglesia triunfante del gótico Expansión de la Cristiandad - hacia este de Europa - hacia el sur de la Península ibérica - hacia Tierra Santa – Las Cruzadas.
  3. 3. Los grupos sociales medievales  Afianzamiento del poder real  Persiste el dominio de la alta nobleza y el Clero  Surgimiento de la burguesía comercial  Órdenes mendicantes (franciscanos, dominicos, …) Los CLIENTES CATEDRALES GÓTICAS - DECORACIÓN DE CAPILLAS - SEPULCROS
  4. 4. Los cambios intelectuales Evolución del pensamiento teológico y filosófico de San Agustín ´(Mundo simbólico medieval) a Santo Tomás de Aquino - interés por la naturaleza, la belleza es obra de Dios Bernardo de Claraval (reforma Cister) El mundo no es un lugar de pecado sino la obra de DiosLa expresión de las pasiones y los sentimientos se acercan al humanismo que surge de la influencia de San Francisco de Asís. San Francisco propugna la vuelta a la Naturaleza pues en ella también podemos descubrir la obra de Dios
  5. 5. Los cambios intelectuales: la cultura y la lengua  Mundo románico El saber está encerrado en las bibliotecas de los monasterios a través de las copias de los códices miniados  Mundo gótico La cultura deja de ser patrimonio del clero, la nobleza cortesana urbana y la burguesía serán nuevos mecenas La aparición de las universidades como foco cultural Cierto proceso de laicización de la cultura con demostración de realismo profano (erotismo) en literatura. Uso de las lenguas romances frente al latín.
  6. 6. CRONOLOGÍA TRANSICIÓN AL GÓTICO O PROTOGÓTICO FINES DEL SIGLO XII Composiciones sencillas, triangulares, frontalidad, ligeras sonrisas PERIODO CLÁSICO - SIGLO XIII Naturalismo idealizado y sereno, mejor tratamiento de ropajes y de rostros SIGLO XIV Mayor importancia al tema de la Virgen con niño, delicadeza y cierto antinaturalismo SIGLO XIV Escultura más realista, los rostros son retratos, gusto por la patético, retablos composiciones abigarradas
  7. 7. Protogótico – finales del siglo XII Pórtico de San Denís 1140 Composiciones sencillas, triangulares, frontalidad, ligeras sonrisas
  8. 8. Gótico clásico siglo XIII Naturalismo idealizado y sereno, mejor tratamiento de ropajes y de rostros Vírgenes necias y vírgenes prudentes. Catedral de Magdeburgo 1250
  9. 9. Adan – catedral de Notre Dame 1260 Pórtico del Juicio Final de la catedral de Notre Dame París Siglo XIII
  10. 10. SIGLO XIV Mayor importancia al tema de la Virgen con niño, delicadeza y cierto antinaturalismo
  11. 11. SIGLO XV Escultura más realista, los rostros son retratos, gusto por la patético, retablos composiciones abigarradas
  12. 12. Características generales: Materiales MADERA PIEDRA MARFIL BRONCE
  13. 13. Características generales- evolución estética mayor naturalismo – tendencia a la idealización Las figuras se humanizan, mayor volumen en los cuerpos, mejor tratamiento de los ropajes
  14. 14. Evolución al naturalismo
  15. 15. La composición es más ordenada. Portadas organizadas en registros separados Juicio final de Notre Dame de París
  16. 16. Aunque esta evolución le otorgue más confusión
  17. 17. Evolución de la profundidad del relieve
  18. 18. Liberación poco a poco del marco arquitectónico Catedral de Reims
  19. 19. Función didáctica  Dogmas y principios del cristianismo  Se mantienen la iconografía del románico:  JUICIIO FINAL  PANTOCRATOR  LA VIDA DE JESÚS  PERO SE INCORPORAN OTROS NUEVOS TEMAS:  EL AMOR MATERNO - EL CULTO A LA VIRGEN  EL AMOR HUMANO – EL CRISTO CRUCIFICADO  LAS VIDAS DE SANTOS
  20. 20. Escenas de la Vida de la Virgen: la dormición de la Virgen relieve en madera de Hans Thorman
  21. 21. TIPOLOGÍAS Escultura en relieve Monumental – fachadas – portadas Nuevos espacios: Retablos Escultura funeraria: sepulcros Escultura exenta o del bulto redondo Cristo crucificado La Virgen Grupos escultóricos: Piedad – Calvario
  22. 22. Escuelas nacionales  Francia - Chartres – Amiens – Reims  España:  Virgen Blanca de Toledo – León  Puerta del Sarmental de Burgos  Retablos: Santa Tecla (Tarragona) Cartuja de Miraflores (Burgos) Retablo mayor Catedral de Sevilla Alemania Italia: Los Pisano
  23. 23. FRANCIA foco desde el que se marcarán las pautas escultóricas Catedral de Chartres pórtico real representa la transición del románico al gótico
  24. 24. FRANCIA Catedral de Chartres pórtico NORTE Dedicado a San Juan Bautista, Pórtico de tripe puerta En la puerta central aparece el Triunfo de la Virgen La Virgen es representada como reina de los Cielos a la derecha de Cristo también coronado y bendiciendo a María. Están rodeados de ángeles con incensarios y en oración y rodeados por una arquería que simboliza el palacio celeste. Ambas figuras son de igual tamaño y ocupan lugares de igual importancia.
  25. 25. FRANCIA Catedral de Amiens
  26. 26. FRANCIA : Catedral de Reims - -jambas: Anunciación y Visitación EVAU
  27. 27. La jamba derecha del pórtico central de la fachada occidental de la catedral de Reims, nos puede servir para ilustrar La evolución estilística . Sus figuras, ejecutadas entre 1230 y 1260 casi en bulto redondo, ilustran el tránsito del Románico al naturalismo gótico. La rigidez y desproporción de las figuras de la escena de la Anunciación (izquierda) contrasta con el realismo de las de la Visitación (derecha). EVAU
  28. 28. En la Anunciación, la Virgen y el ángel sonriente insinúan el movimiento a partir de la gesticulación de los brazos, pero María carece de expresión y sus ropajes, de modelado superficial y pliegues rectos, señalan la verticalidad. EVAU
  29. 29. En la Visitación, el encuentro de las embarazadas María e Isabel está moldeado en una postura del contraposto que trasmite movimiento y permite un diálogo más natural. Sus cabezas se inclinan y sus manos gesticulan. Los rostros son expresivos y diferenciados. Pero, sobre todo, lo que crea mayor sensación de realismo son los ropajes son detallados y la sensación, casi clásica, de crear un volumen corporal real bajo los ropajes. EVAU
  30. 30. España – bulto redondo la Virgen Blanca
  31. 31. Virgen Blanca de León
  32. 32. Virgen Blanca - Toledo
  33. 33. Burgos: Puerta del Sarmental brazo derecho de la Catedral EVAU Es un tímpano que demuestra esa transición de la iconografía románica a la gótica. Se atribuye el tímpano a un artista llamado Maestro del Beau Dieu de Amiens y el dintel al Maestro del Sarmental
  34. 34. EVAU
  35. 35. En este tímpano tenemos todavía un mensaje del románico: Jesús representado como Pantocrátor del Juicio Final (jerarquía de tamaños) rodeado de los cuatro evangelistas, sentados escribiendo en sus pupitres con los tetramorfos de forma más naturalista. En las arquivoltas podemos observar todavía a los ángeles y a los reyes-jueces- músicos que asisten a Cristo en el Juicio. Y en las jambas se colocan los intercesores del juicio: apóstoles, santos y profetas En el parteluz aparece la figura del obispo don Mauricio, bajo cuyo pontificado se inició la construcción de la Catedral). Las figuras se ciñen todavía al esquema de temática y composición románica, aunque ya se advierten cambios como una mayor proporcionalidad y, sobre todo, la figura de Cristo se ve renovada, debido a que Cristo resulta algo más comunicativo y accesible. Aunque los verdaderos signos de humanización y realismo se aprecian en las miradas de los apóstoles del dintel. Burgos: Tímpano Puerta del Sarmental 1240 EVAU
  36. 36. EVAU
  37. 37. Catedral Burgos: Puerta de la Coronería
  38. 38. Retablo de Santa Tecla – Catedral de Tarragona
  39. 39. Retablo de la Cartuja de Miraflores (Burgos) Gil de Siloé 1469-1499 EVAU El programa iconográfico El tema general del retablo es la exaltación de la Eucaristía, como sacramento que actualiza el sacrificio de Cristo en la Cruz Estructura Este autor no se somete a los cánones establecidos en cuanto a la composición de los retablos, sino que lo más original de esta obra es que las escenas no se reparten en calles sino en círculos, elementos de inspiración alemana.
  40. 40. EVAU
  41. 41. Gil de Siloé – Retablo de Santa Ana Capilla del Condestable Burgos
  42. 42. Retablo mayor de la Catedral de Sevilla – Pyeter Dancart 1482
  43. 43. Sepulcros: El doncel de Sigüenza
  44. 44. Alemania Caballero de la catedral de Bamberg (SIGLO XIII) Retratos del Conde Ekkehard y su esposa Utta catedral de Naumburgo
  45. 45. Italia – Pisa la familia de los Pisano  Nicola Pisano: púlpito del baptisterio de la catedral de Pisa  Giovanni Pisano: púlpito de la catedral de Pisa  Andrea Pisano: puertas sur de bronce de la catedral de Florencia
  46. 46. Giovanni Pisano: púlpito de la catedral de Pisa
  47. 47. Andrea Pisano: puertas sur de bronce de la catedral de Florencia

×